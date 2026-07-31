Post-flood strategies for farmers in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat

In every flood lies a lesson, and in every farmer lies the strength to rebuild – Mowsam Hazarika

The recent devastating floods in Upper Assam — particularly in the districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat—have once again exposed the fragile interface between agriculture and nature. While floods are not new to Assam, their increasing frequency and intensity, compounded by human-induced environmental changes, have made recovery more challenging for farmers. Fields remain submerged for weeks, fertile topsoil is washed away, crops are destroyed, and livelihoods are severely affected.

However, even in the face of such adversity, agriculture must continue. The resilience of Assam’s farmers has always been its greatest strength. With scientific planning, timely intervention, and adaptive practices, it is possible to restore agricultural productivity and secure livelihoods. This article outlines practical, field-level strategies that farmers can adopt after floods to revive their agricultural activities.

Immediate post-flood measures

Once floodwaters recede, the first step is to assess the condition of the fields. Farmers should:

n Drain out stagnant water as early as possible using available channels or pumps.

n Remove sand and silt deposits, especially where thick layers have accumulated.

n Collect and dispose of debris, including plant residues, plastics, and dead organisms, which may hinder cultivation.

n Allow soil to dry moderately before undertaking any field operations.

It is also important to conduct a basic soil assessment. Floodwaters often alter soil structure and fertility. In some areas, beneficial silt deposition may enhance productivity, while in others excessive sand deposition may reduce fertility.

Soil health restoration

Floods can lead to nutrient loss, soil compaction, and microbial imbalance. Restoring soil health is crucial for successful crop production.

n Application of organic matter such as farmyard manure (FYM), compost, or green manure helps improve soil structure and fertility.

n The use of biofertilisers, such as Azotobacter and phosphate-solubilising bacteria, can enhance nutrient availability in the soil.

n Lime application may be necessary in acidic soils to restore pH balance.

n Deep ploughing can help break compact layers and improve aeration.

Farmers should also consider soil testing through local agriculture offices to determine nutrient deficiencies and apply fertilizers accordingly.

Selection of suitable crops

and varieties

Crop planning after floods should be based on the remaining growing season and field conditions.

(a) Short-duration paddy varieties.

Farmers can choose short-duration rice varieties like Luit, Disang, Kolong, and IR-64 (wherever suitable) in areas where the main crop has been lost.

These varieties mature within 90–110 days and can help recover some yield within the same season.

(b) Alternative crops

Where paddy cultivation is no longer feasible due to delayed conditions, farmers can shift to:

n Pulses: Black gram (urad), green gram (moong)

n Oilseeds: Mustard and sesame

n Vegetables: Cowpea, okra, cucumber, pumpkin, radish

n Fodder crops: Maize, sorghum, and napier grass for livestock support.

These crops require shorter durations and can adapt better to post-flood conditions.

Nursery raising and replanting

For paddy cultivation, farmers may adopt community-based nursery raising in elevated areas to ensure availability of seedlings.

n Use dapog or mat nursery techniques for quick seedling production.

n Transplant seedlings once fields become workable.

n Maintain proper spacing to ensure better growth under stress conditions.

Integrated nutrient management

Balanced fertilisation is the key to achieving excellent yields after flooding.

n Apply nitrogen in split doses to reduce losses.

n Use phosphorus and potassium to strengthen root systems and improve plant resilience.

n Incorporate organic inputs along with chemical fertilizers for sustainable soil health.

Pest and disease management

Flood-affected fields are highly vulnerable to pest outbreaks and diseases due to increased humidity and weakened crops.

n Regular field monitoring is essential.

n Use biological control methods wherever possible.

n Apply recommended pesticides judiciously, following expert advice.

n Remove infected plants to prevent spread.

Livestock and fisheries

integration

Floods not only affect crops but also livestock and fisheries, which are integral to the farming system in Assam.

n Ensure proper vaccination and health check-ups for livestock.

n Provide clean drinking water and dry fodder.

n In fisheries, repair damaged ponds, disinfect water, and restock with suitable fish species.

An integrated farming approach can help farmers diversify income and reduce risk.

Water management

and drainage planning

Long-term resilience depends on effective water management.

n Develop field drainage systems to prevent waterlogging.

n Construct raised bunds to protect fields from future floods.

n Adopt rainwater harvesting techniques to store excess water for later use.

Community-level planning is essential for sustainable water management.

Utilise government

schemes and support.

Farmers should actively avail themselves of benefits from government schemes such as:

n Crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

n Input subsidies and relief packages.

n Seed distribution programmes

n Technical support from agriculture and allied departments

Timely reporting of crop loss and proper documentation can help farmers access compensation and assistance.

Climate-resilient

agriculture practices

Given the increasing unpredictability of climate, farmers must adopt resilient practices:

n Use flood-tolerant crop varieties.

n Practice crop diversification

n Adopt a system of rice intensification (SRI) where feasible

n Promote organic and natural farming methods

n Maintain seed banks of local indigenous varieties

These practices reduce vulnerability and enhance long-term sustainability.

11. Community cooperation and knowledge sharing

Recovery is faster when communities work together.

n Form farmer groups or cooperatives

n Share resources such as seeds, tools, and labour

n Participate in training programmes and awareness campaigns

n Collaborate with NGOs and agricultural institutions

Collective action can significantly reduce individual burdens.

12. Psychological resilience and motivation

Floods impact not only the land but also the mental well-being of farmers. Loss of crops and uncertainty about the future can lead to stress and despair.

n Farmers should remain hopeful and proactive

n Seek support from community and local institutions

n Focus on incremental recovery rather than immediate full restoration

Resilience is as much mental as it is physical.

Conclusion

The floods in Upper Assam have caused immense damage, but they also offer an opportunity to rethink and rebuild agriculture in a more resilient and sustainable manner. By adopting scientific practices, diversifying crops, restoring soil health, and leveraging institutional support, farmers can overcome the challenges posed by floods.

The path to recovery may not be easy, but with determination, knowledge, and collective effort, the fields of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat can once again flourish. Agriculture in Assam has always thrived despite adversities, and this time too, it will rise — stronger and more resilient than ever.

(The writer can be reached at mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)