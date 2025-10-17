Poverty: The deepest stain on humanity

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Lalit Garg

Every year, the global community observes October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. This day is not merely a ritual of remembrance—it is a moment of deep reflection on one of the greatest moral and social challenges before humanity. Despite centuries of civilisation, rapid technological progress, and growing global wealth, millions across the world continue to live without access to the most basic human needs—food, shelter, clothing, education, and healthcare. Poverty is not merely an economic condition; it is a wound on human dignity. It crushes dreams, weakens confidence, and undermines the very essence of human existence. Recognising this, the United Nations General Assembly declared 17 October as a day to promote dialogue and action for eradicating poverty in 1992. The theme for 2025, “Ending Social and Institutional Abuse by Ensuring Respect and Effective Support for Families,” underlines that poverty is not only about income but also about inclusion, equality, and justice.

Today, over 700 million people still live in extreme poverty. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) aims to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030, yet that dream remains distant. Wars, climate change, rising inequality, unemployment, and flawed economic policies continue to reinvent poverty in new and more complex forms. As Nobel laureate Amartya Sen rightly said, “Poverty is not just lack of income; it is the deprivation of freedom.” True poverty begins when a person is denied the opportunity to shape his or her life freely and with dignity.

India has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty over the past few decades. According to the NITI Aayog, multidimensional poverty fell from 29% in 2013–14 to about 11% in 2019–21. Yet, the story is incomplete. Poverty still hits rural populations, women, Dalits, and tribal communities hardest. Its worst impact is visible in education and health—where poor children drop out of schools and families collapse under medical costs, creating an unending cycle of deprivation. In the “Amrit Kaal”—the 25 years leading to India’s 100th year of independence—the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) must also mean a “Garib-Mukt Bharat” (Poverty-Free India). Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, poverty eradication has become not just a government initiative but a national mission.

Between 2005 and 2020, nearly 410 million Indians rose above the poverty line. The Modi government’s programmes have transformed welfare into empowerment. The Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile (JAM) trinity connected millions of poor families to formal banking systems, ensuring transparency and direct benefit transfers. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana turned the dream of owning a home into reality for over 4 crore families, while the Ujjwala Yojana freed millions of women from the suffocating smoke of traditional stoves—offering not just fuel but dignity. Similarly, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana provided a lifeline during the pandemic. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign) has redefined the battle against poverty—linking it to skill development, employment, and self-respect. As the Prime Minister aptly stated, “To eliminate poverty, the government alone is not enough; society must become sensitive. When every poor person’s dream becomes our dream, only then will India truly prosper.”

Poverty cannot be eradicated solely through welfare schemes—it requires a comprehensive, human-centred transformation. Education must not remain a privilege or even just a right; it must become a real opportunity. Every person deserves access to quality education, skill development, and fair employment. Economic systems must aim not only for profit but also for social welfare. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Poverty is the worst form of violence.” Until compassion and collective responsibility become part of our social conscience, true development will remain incomplete.

Today, India presents a model of inclusive growth—where development is measured not only by GDP but by the uplift of the poorest citizens. The world can learn from this example: if the world’s largest democracy can raise hundreds of millions out of poverty, then a poverty-free planet is not an impossible dream. Poverty is not just a statistic—it is the ultimate test of our humanity. As long as even one person sleeps hungry, human civilisation remains unfinished. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty reminds us that true progress lies in bringing a smile to the face of the last person in society. The time has come for a global vow—that “Equality, not poverty, will be our new creed.” When every nation, every society, and every individual assumes moral responsibility for this vision, that day will truly dawn when poverty will be history, not reality.

Poverty deprives individuals of power, freedom, and the right to live with dignity. It is a tragedy no human being should ever experience. As Gandhi once said, “Poverty is not a divine curse—it is man-made and must be eradicated by man himself.” In India, the roots of poverty lie in overpopulation, weak agriculture, corruption, caste barriers, unemployment, illiteracy, and disease. In a free and democratic nation committed to equality and welfare, the existence of a poverty line is not just an economic shame — it is a moral disgrace. The question remains: What kind of government fails to provide bread to its people? What kind of system cannot ensure safety, dignity, or education?

Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya envisioned a society based on Antyodaya—uplift of the last person—and Sarvodaya—welfare of all. But politicians often turned these ideals into instruments of personal gain. The slogan “Garibi Hatao” (Remove Poverty) ended up removing the poor themselves from the political imagination. The dream of a balanced and equitable society can be realized only when politics rises above self-interest and aligns itself with the ethical spirit of social justice. That alone will build the New India envisioned by Modi—a nation where development means dignity for all, and where no citizen is left behind.