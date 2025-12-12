Pragjyotishpur LitFest 2025: Igniting a new era of literary passion

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2025 unfolded as a dynamic confluence of ideas, traditions, and artistic expressions that reflected the intellectual depth and cultural richness of Assam. Organised by the Sankardeva Education and Research Foundation with the theme 'In Search of Roots', the festival sought to reconnect the contemporary literary landscape with the civilisational legacy of Pragjyotishpur, the ancient seat of learning and culture whose heritage shaped the Kamrup kingdom and modern-day Guwahati. Over three vibrant days at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, scholars, authors, translators, poets, performers, journalists, and literature enthusiasts came together to celebrate a lineage of knowledge that spans centuries while deliberating on the evolving dynamics of language, literature, and identity in the Northeast.

The valedictory ceremony brought the festival to a graceful close, marked by the felicitation of two distinguished Assamese writers whose contributions affirm the vitality of regional scholarship. Tiwa researcher and cultural chronicler Maneswar Dewri received the PLF-25 award for his tireless work documenting the society, literature, and history of the Tiwa community. In an emotional acceptance, he spoke of his lifelong struggle for identity and recognition on behalf of his people, highlighting the challenges that minority tribes face in preserving their heritage. Emerging short-story writer Srotashwini Tamuli, a research scholar at Birangana Sati Sadhani State University, was also honoured. She reflected on the responsibility that comes with such early recognition, affirming her commitment to deepening her creative journey. The ceremony, attended by PLF president Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, chief guest and Sahitya Akademi awardee Apurba Kumar Saikia, and a distinguished gathering of writers and cultural figures, underscored the festival's mission of nurturing both established and rising voices.

The festival commenced on 14 November with an inaugural address by eminent litterateur Nanda Singh Barkola, who located the literary search for roots within India's rising global presence and its cultural resurgence. Barkola urged audiences to explore pre-Sankari traditions that shaped Assamese identity long before the advent of organized religious movements, arguing that rediscovering these foundations would enrich the understanding of Bharat's neglected intellectual heritage. The keynote address by internationally acclaimed author Shefali Vaidya added momentum to this introspective journey. Opening her speech in Assamese, she invoked the timeless melodies of Bhupen Hazarika to highlight the linguistic and cultural distinctiveness of India's eastern frontier. She praised PLF's commitment to bridging generational gaps and reintroducing younger audiences to a civilisation built on artistic excellence, philosophical inquiry, and plurality.

The dais was graced by SERF chairman Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita and Pragjyotishpur University vice-chancellor SK Sinha, who jointly released the festival souvenir Pragjyoti, edited by Hemchandra Doley. Before the inauguration, attendees paid floral tributes to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and Deepak Sharma, honouring their monumental contributions to Assam's artistic legacy. This act of reverence set the tone for discussions that delved deeply into the evolution of Assamese lyricism, creativity, and performance traditions.

One of the earliest sessions explored the transformation of Assamese lyric literature from the 1990s to the present day. The panel emphasised that despite globalisation and digital disruption, the Assamese language continues to thrive through reinvigorated literary production and an engaged audience. This was followed by the first Kavya Kaveri session, where poets presented self-composed works in multiple languages, enriching the festival with a diverse sonic tapestry of emotions, imagery, and cultural reflections. Such multilingual inclusivity reflected Assam's plural identity, rooted in centuries of migration, coexistence, and shared artistic expressions.

A compelling discussion on the evolution of Assamese theatre traced its origins from Ankiya Bhawana, founded by the mediaeval saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva, to the unique Bhramyaman mobile theatre tradition that is now synonymous with Assamese cultural life. The speakers, all of whom were deeply involved in the performing arts, described theatre as the mother of all creative forms. They acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the absence of a formally recognised Assamese school of theatre despite its rich heritage. They also spoke of the immense contributions of mobile theatre groups that travelled across the state, bringing high-quality performances to rural and urban audiences alike, creating an unparalleled model of community-based artistic engagement.

Another significant session explored the triumphant journey of Assamese translated literature, underscoring the necessity of honest, faithful translations that capture the essence of the original while enabling cross-cultural dialogues. The panel emphasised the importance of translating Assamese works into other Indian and global languages as well as translating literary treasures from outside into Assamese. They highlighted that Sanskrit, despite being overlooked today, remains essential for nurturing regional languages and should not be allowed to fade from contemporary consciousness.

A discussion on Assamese language, literature, and journalism brought together senior journalists who reflected on the future of regional media. They acknowledged the rapid expansion of digital platforms but warned of an impending fatigue among readers who are increasingly disillusioned by excessive electronic clutter. The panel affirmed that print newspapers and regional media would regain prominence as audiences seek credibility, depth, and linguistic familiarity that digital outlets often fail to provide.

One of the most enlightening sessions examined the creative world of Jnanpith awardee Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, whose novels captured the socio-political turmoil and aspirations of the Northeastern region with unparalleled sensitivity. The speakers revisited his contributions to Indian literature, noting how his works transcended regional boundaries while remaining deeply rooted in local contexts. A second Kavya Kaveri session added lyrical charm to the festival with poets, translators, and artists engaging the audience through diverse expressive styles.

A notable highlight was the one-to-one conversation with actor and legislator Prithwiraj Rabha, who vividly brought to life the multifaceted legacy of his father, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. Through anecdotes and reflections, he portrayed Bishnu Rabha as a scholar, artist, revolutionary, and devotee whose life was dedicated to Sri Krishna, Srimanta Sankardeva, and Leonardo da Vinci. His narration illuminated the extraordinary creative universe of Kalaguru, who seamlessly blended art, philosophy, science, and activism.

An insightful discussion on nature literature by Soumyadeep Dutta expanded the festival's thematic arc. He differentiated between Western green writing, which remains largely anthropocentric, and Bharatiya nature literature that views all living beings as integral to the cosmic ecosystem. This philosophical perspective echoed the ancient Indian ethos of unity between humans and nature, reinforcing the festival's theme of reconnecting with indigenous wisdom.

Guwahati has previously hosted the Brahmaputra Literary Festival under the patronage of the National Book Trust and Publication Board Assam. With its vision to rediscover the Kamrup-Kamakhya civilisation's intellectual foundations, the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival now joins the constellation of annual literary events shaping Assam's cultural renaissance. The 2025 edition not only celebrated creativity but also strengthened the movement to reclaim literary roots obscured by time, reaffirming that Assam's cultural journey continues to inspire and illuminate the broader narrative of Indian civilisation.