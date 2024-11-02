Preventing data breaches to curb cybercrime

The formation of a high-level committee by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate digital arrest scam cases and cyber fraud is reflective of relentless efforts by the central government to prevent cybercrimes. The surge in cases of cybercriminals resorting to "digital arrests" to empty bank accounts of victims calls for intensified measures to raise awareness among the people about new modus operandi of cybercriminals. It has also raised considerable doubt over data safety as cybercriminals get personal contact details of people and other personal data like residential addresses, etc. Unless there is a breach of these data shared with public and private companies for different purposes, it is not possible for cybercriminals to get them. The high-level committee looking into allegations of data breaches may uncover the lid of a larger network of cybercriminals operating in the country and how they are resorting to new modus operandi to dupe people. A sustained awareness campaign through direct message, social media, and traditional media campaigns run by banks and financial institutions not to share personal data like account numbers, passwords, etc. has made a sizable section of people aware of the preventive measures. However, they are surprised to find out scammers are calling them directly and trying different tactics to secure account details by impersonating bank executives. Often the scammers will pose as executives of the bank in which the potential victims have their accounts. Unsuspecting customers with low levels of awareness about identity theft or different modus operandi of cybercriminals get trapped in the net spread by the cybercriminals and end up sharing secured personal account details only to realise little later that their accounts have been emptied. Those aware have learnt to foil different tricks used by cybercriminals and by issuing threats of informing the police. However, often they keep it themselves or among family members, while some share such encounters with cybercriminals and bank fraudsters on social media networks. If they promptly inform the cybercrime cells of the police, then prompt action can be initiated by the police to bust such criminal gangs. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) at the MHA has been issuing alerts urging people to immediately report any cybercrime on their emergency helpline number 1930, which needs wide publicity to make people aware of the existence of such a helpline number. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the issue of a surge in the "digital arrest" scam in the last episode of his Mann Ki Baat and cautioned the people against rising cases of this new type of cybercrime. In this new modus operandi, the cybercriminals impersonating as officials of a central or state investigating or law enforcement agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation or Enforcement Directorate issue threats of arrest through video calls by faking registration of the First Information Report against the victim. They start negotiating for payment to evade "arrest" when they find out victims are displaying fear of being arrested and desperate to evade it. Prime Minister Modi urged people not to fall prey to such traps, as no such "digital arrest" exists in law nor does any law enforcement agency issue a threat of lodging an online FIR against anyone. MHA investigations have found that cybercriminals based in Southeast Asian countries are running this digital arrest scam. The cybercriminals gather many personal data, such as a family or business trip to a place of the victims, education of their children, etc., and therefore, when they make the calls impersonating as law enforcement officials, it creates the impression of a call made by a genuine government official. Social media networks are another source from which these criminals gather some information, which reminds social media users to be careful about the information they share on such public networks. Abuse of artificial intelligence has made harvesting of such personal information by cybercriminals easier, and therefore, I4C focus on AI use in the war against cybercrime has become crucial. The government making stringent laws for adherence to data safety protocols by all companies gathering data of applicants in the form of voter ID, Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, registration certificates, verification of identity, and residential address needs urgent attention. The government has put in place data safety norms, but the challenge is to assure the people that the monitoring mechanism is equally strong to prevent data breaches from the companies or agencies that collected personal data from people. Often, the work of collecting such data is entrusted to third parties, and the system must ensure that there is no data breach at any level. Digital technology is evolving at an incredible pace and is indispensable, with growing applications in almost every field relating to our lives, but the awareness among users about its abuse by criminal gangs is still very low. Bridging this gap is key to the prevention of cybercrimes.