Private tuition menace

Over 41% of school students in urban areas and 27% of students in rural areas of Assam rely on private tuition. This is a serious matter highlighting concerns over teaching quality despite improved school infrastructure. As reported prominently on the front page of the Saturday edition of this newspaper, the average percentage of students depending on private tuition is 27 at the all-India level. The news report, which is based on data available through the National Sample Survey, 2025, has clearly indicated that a sizeable section of students and their guardians across Assam are relying less on the standard of school teaching, because of which they have preferred private tuition in such a big way. As reported, parents prefer private schools to government schools for enrolling their wards, be it in rural areas or in urban areas. It is a matter of worry because the state government has, in recent years, brought about drastic improvements in school infrastructure across Assam. But if the preference for private tuition is really as high as revealed by the survey, then the state education minister must treat the matter with utmost urgency and call for a massive review of the situation. The government should probably also enquire into whether schoolteachers have a role to play in this trend to make some extra income. It is well known that in many schools, teachers themselves encourage private tuition and ensure that their students come only to them for it. As reported, Asom Rajyik Prathamik Shiskhak Sanmilani (ARPSS), an association of government primary school teachers in the state, complains that the government engages teachers in as many as 60 non-teaching activities. These include election duty and census duty, in addition to their teaching responsibilities. It is this practice that has had a cascading effect on the teaching and learning process in schools in the state. It has also been reported that the state has several government schools with satisfactory enrolment and excellent performance in results, which makes parents rush to enrol their children. In sharp contrast, a large section of government schools have been unable to maintain quality teaching for their students, which in turn has led to even zero performance in the High School Leaving Certificate examinations. This is one of the several reasons why guardians of students incline to private schools. In conclusion, it can be said that the heavy reliance on private tuition reflects the overall quality and mindset of teachers in government schools.