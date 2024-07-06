 Protecting the guardians of our fields

Swarup Upadhyaya

(A student of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute)

Agriculture serves as the backbone of India’s economy, contributing 21% to the country’s GDP and employing approximately 52% of its population. Despite this significant dependence on agriculture, challenges such as low work efficiency and a shortage of human labour ersist. As a result, machines are progressively assuming critical roles on farms. Currently, the farm power per hectare in India stands at 1.75 kW/ha. Projections indicate that by 2050, this figure would be approximately 3.5 kW/Ha. This shift towards mechanisation underscores the need for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

A farmer faces a multitude of problems, including various occupational hazards, some of which can have fatal consequences. The diverse cropping patterns across India’s basins and plateaus correspond to a wide variety of machinery used in agriculture. Consequently, the country grapples with a variety of farm safety challenges. These hazards include accidents caused by machinery such as tractors, threshers, chaff cutters, and cane crushers. Additionally, natural calamities such as lightning strikes, snake or animal bites, etc. During scorching summers, workers are at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to the sun. Exposure to chemicals like pesticides and insecticides further compounds the safety concerns. Even minor injuries from hand tools, partial hearing loss, and acute respiratory problems contribute to the overall risk landscape.

Dr. L. P. Gite, an Emeritus Scientist and former Project Coordinator for the AICRP on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture, sheds light on the severity of the issue. Each year, approximately 7.6 lakh agricultural accidents occur in India, resulting in the deaths of around 45,000 workers. It should be noted as a concern that, in most cases, the victim is a major or sole breadwinner for the family. These accidents collectively led to a staggering economic loss of ?54,000 crores. Tractors and tractor-operated implements account for 31% of total accidents, followed by animal-drawn equipment (22%), threshers (14%), electric motors, and pumps (12%), and chaff cutters (9%).

Farm accidents are often preventable, and prioritising safe machinery with intact safety features is crucial. For threshers and chaff cutters, consider using conveyor feeding systems. Equally important is organising training sessions and awareness campaigns for workers, addressing challenges like chemical exposure and animal bites. Recognising the need for an autonomous body, we propose its establishment. This body would conduct training camps across Indian states, ensuring the safety of agricultural workers. Additionally, it could engage in research activities to enhance farmer safety and enforce relevant legislation. Despite the rapid integration of tractors, threshers, and chemicals into rural livelihoods, safety concerns remain unaddressed. Currently, employers bear the responsibility for safety and security, while workers lack accountability. We often find workers deliberately chewing tobacco while spraying insecticides. The workers are also unaware of the labels on the pesticides and seem less bothered by the red, green, or yellow labels of chemicals while dealing with them. To rectify this, the proposed autonomous body could serve as a quasi-judicial entity, investigating farm accidents and recommending preventive measures. Furthermore, it would serve as a central hub for farm safety policies and initiatives.

Not only machines, but also plants and animals, affect the farmer’s health. Healthy farm animals will help farmers avoid several zoonotic diseases like anthrax, brucellosis, leptospirosis, rabies, etc. Less known but important is Farmer’s Lung Disease, also known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a respiratory condition caused by inhaling organic dust particles. It primarily affects individuals who are exposed to mouldy hay, straw, and grain dust. The immune system reacts to these inhaled antigens, leading to inflammation in the lungs. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fever. Chronic exposure can result in irreversible lung damage. Prevention involves minimising exposure to the causative agents and using protective gear. Many workers adhere to traditional practices, often overlooking safety precautions. They assert that their long-standing methods are effective and that they’ve built immunity to diseases. Additionally, some farmers view safety gear as an unnecessary expense. Unfortunately, this resistance to change can lead to hazardous situations, especially when machines are modified without proper safety features. It’s crucial to emphasise the importance of protective equipment and educate farmers about the risks they face.

Ensuring farm safety isn’t just a responsibility; it’s an investment in the well-being of our farmers, their families, and the entire community. Let’s cultivate a culture of safety—one where every seed sown and every harvest reaped is rooted in care and protection. Together, we can nurture healthier farms and happier farmers.