Dr. Debajyoti Goswami

(goswamidj@yahoo.in)

Website development is a one-time project. A website is a living thing that needs ongoing care and maintenance to stay functional. A website is not just a static entity but rather a constantly evolving and dynamic tool for any organisation. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of your business and adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by Clause 26.5 emphasises the need for transparent self-disclosure by higher education institutions (HEIs). Public self-disclosure by HEIs, in fact, is one of the fundamental principles of the policy. NEP contemplates that HEIs shall be responsible and accountable to the stakeholders through transparent self-disclosure of all relevant records.

The availability of information in the public domain is an important source of accountability, and for this reason, the UGC, in its 580th meeting held on May 15, 2024, issued a comprehensive guideline for the Guidelines on Public Self-Disclosure by Higher Education Institutions. The guidelines on public self-disclosure by HEIs are expected to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the Indian higher education system, aligning it with global standards.

There is a sudden spurt in the growth of the universities in Assam only from the year 2007. Prior to 2007, there were only three state universities and two central universities in Assam. And today, due to government effort, there are 14 state universities, two central universities, and six private universities in the state. As the number of universities is increasing, the planners need a reliable platform to collect information. University websites are important for the government because they help regulatory authorities monitor and evaluate the performance of universities. This information can help authorities identify and address issues related to the university and its stakeholders. Moreover, the university needs to provide information for prospective students, current students, faculty, and alumni. They often need to include reams of information in a way that makes everything easy to explore, and it’s a great challenge.

Nowadays, the need for higher education institutions to have a reliable, effective, and attractive web presence is increasing as online technology is becoming an important part of the educational process, and it was clearly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, the website is treated as a mirror of the organisation. The various stakeholders, like students, parents, research scholars, prospective students, regulatory bodies, accreditation agencies, alumni, and the public, can easily access the desired information within a second by using an internet browser. There is a need to maintain a functional website by any higher education institutions (HEIs) for making relevant self-disclosure to the stakeholders. The disclosure made on the website shall have unrestricted access without any requirement of login or registration and shall have a ‘Search’ facility for easy access. The inclusion of the following tab of the website helps to demonstrate the need and comply with comprehensive disclosure guidelines for public self-disclosure incorporates for the government and the public.

About the Institution: Under this subject, HEIs are required to provide an overview, including their Act and statutes or Memorandum of Association (MoA), Institutional Development Plan (IDP), details of constituent colleges, affiliated colleges, and any off-campus. The universities must also disclose their accreditation and ranking status, recognition or approval details, annual reports, and financial statements, including balance sheets, income and expenditure accounts, and audit reports. If applicable, details of the sponsoring body should also be provided.

Administration: With this tab of the website, HEIs should disclose profiles, photographs, and contact details of key administrative personnel, including the Chancellor, Pro Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Principal, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Chief Vigilance Officer, Ombudsperson, and members of various councils and committees such as the Executive Council, Board of Governors, or Board of Management, as the case may be, Academic Council, Board of Studies, and University Finance Committee. Information on the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and academic leadership should also be included.

Academics: In this tab, information about academic programs, the academic calendar, statutes and ordinances related to academics and examinations, details of schools, departments, and centres, faculty and staff profiles with photographs, and a list of UGC-recognised ODL/online programs should be disclosed. Additionally, details of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), library facilities, and academic collaborations in terms of MoUs should be provided.

Admissions and Fees: HEIs must make available their prospectus, including the fee structure for various programs, admission processes and guidelines, and fee refund policies.

Research: Details regarding the Research and Development Cell, including research and consultancy projects, foreign collaborations, industry collaborations, and information about incubation centres, start-ups, and entrepreneurship cells, should be disclosed.

Student Life: HEIs should provide information on sports facilities, NCC/NSS activities, hostel details (if applicable), the Placement Cell and its activities, student grievance redressal mechanisms, health facilities, the Internal Complaint Committee, Anti-Ragging Cell, Equal Opportunity Cell, facilities for socio-economically disadvantaged groups (SEDG), and facilities for differently-abled students.

Alumni: In this tab of the website, details about the Alumni Association should be provided.

Information Corner: HEIs should include information related to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, including details of the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) and the Appellate Authority, along with circulars, notices, announcements, newsletters, news about recent events and achievements, job openings, reservation rosters (if applicable), and information about studying in India, including the admission procedures and facilities for international students.

Additional Sections: A picture gallery and a ‘Contact Us’ section, including phone numbers, official email IDs, addresses, and a location map, should also be featured. HEIs are encouraged to maintain a telephone directory for further ease of contact.

These guidelines have already been issued by the UGC and are intended to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring that all stakeholders have access to pertinent information about higher education institutions across the country, and customising and pedalling the information will be helpful to maintain transparency and self-disclosure by higher education institutions (HEIs) under NEP 2020.