Putin and Modi

While US President Donald Trump has been trying to create all kinds of obstacles in the way of India’s economic progress and increasing global importance, Russian President Vladimir Putin has showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by strongly backing India’s decision to continue its oil trade with Moscow. Putin’s praise of Modi also intends to take aim at the US for attempting to pressure New Delhi into halting its energy imports from Russia. Putin’s remarks have come shortly after US President Trump had, during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, accused India and China of being major financial supporters of the Ukraine war by continuing oil purchases from Russia. It is very significant to note that the Russian President has described Prime Minister Modi as a “balanced and wise leader”, at the same time pointing at the unique bond that the two countries share. As reported, Putin has dismissed any political motivation behind India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, asserting that it is driven purely by economics. Looking back, one finds that India and Russia (when the latter was the most important member of the erstwhile USSR) have not only enjoyed very close friendship and cooperation butalso remained close friends on at least one occasion when the US had backed Pakistan and provided India’s notorious neighbour with fighter jets too. Though Putin claims that there is no political aspect in his praising Modi, it is, however, part of global politics that Russia and India have strengthened their mutual bond in recent years. Experts, on the other hand, say that if India does not buy crude oil from Russia, it will suffer certain losses. While estimates vary, some say that India’s loss on account of refusing to buy Russian crude oil could be around $9-10 billion. Putin, it must be noted, has also expressed confidence in India’s resilience and its refusal to bend under external pressure. As the Russian President said, the people of a country like India will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone. It is also important to note that while the India-US relationship had suffered several ups and downs in the past several decades, Russia and India have never had any problems or tensions between them and always took actions by keeping in view their sensitivities.