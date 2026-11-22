Lalit Nath

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“Ito raaskreeda keli naame kaamajoy” — Srimanta Sankardev

Within this profound utterance of Srimanta Sankardev lies the true spiritual philosophy of Raaxleela. At first glance, Raaxleela appears to be a joyous dance between Lord Krishna and the gopis. However, when examined through the lens of Indian devotional traditions and Vaishnava philosophy, its deeper significance becomes clear. Raaxleela is not merely a display of dance, music and romance; it is a unique spiritual expression of the individual soul’s yearning for the Supreme, selfless love and complete surrender.

The word Raax originates from the Sanskrit word Rasa, which means essence, sap, joy or deep emotion. In Indian aesthetics, Rasa denotes a special sense of bliss derived from an artistic experience. Meanwhile, Leela refers to the spontaneous and joyful actions of the Divine. In this sense, Raaxleela represents a unique expression of the loving bond between the all-blissful Supreme and the devotee.

A detailed account of Raaxleela appears in the Tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam. In particular, Chapters 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 describe how the gopis were drawn to Vrindavan by the sound of Krishna’s flute, their union with him, the Raax dance and its spiritual significance. According to the Bhagavatam, this leela began on the banks of the Yamuna in Vrindavan on a serene autumn full-moon night.

In the first verse of Chapter 29 of the Tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam, Sukadeva says:

“Bhagavaanapi taa raatrih shaaradotphullamallikaah / Veekshya rantum manashchakre yogamaayaamupaashritah”

This means that, upon beholding the enchanting autumn nights adorned with blooming jasmine, Lord Krishna, taking refuge in Yogamaya, resolved to engage in Raaskreeda. This description beautifully reflects both the beauty of nature and the setting for the joyous play of the Divine.

To grasp the true essence of Raaxleela, the relationship between Krishna and the gopis must not be judged by the standards of ordinary human romance. In Vaishnava philosophy, the gopis symbolise supreme devotion, while Krishna represents the Param Brahma. Their love for Krishna is free from any desire for worldly gain; their sole longing is to attain his proximity. Rising above personal comfort, social identity and self-interest, they surrender themselves entirely to him. Hence, the love of the gopis is regarded as the highest expression of selfless devotion.

Here, the distinction between desire and love deserves special attention. Desire is the urge to fulfil sensory pleasures and personal ambitions. Love, by contrast, is a higher sentiment in which one sets aside self-interest and finds inner fulfilment in the joy of the other. In Raaxleela, the bond between Krishna and the gopis transcends worldly desire. It is therefore interpreted not as an expression of lust but as a spiritual demonstration of the conquest of desire (kaamajoy).

Verse 30 of Chapter 33 of the Tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam offers an important caution on this point:

“Naitat samaacharejjaatu manasaapi hyaneeshwarah / Vinashyatyaacharan maudhyaad yathaarudro’ bdijam visham”

Through this verse, the message is conveyed that Lord Krishna’s Raaxleela is not an expression of ordinary human love or sensual indulgence; rather, it is a divine spiritual leela. Therefore, one should not imitate it outwardly but should instead imbibe its underlying lessons of devotion, love and surrender.

Another notable aspect of Raaxleela is the teaching of surrender embedded within it. Hearing the melody of Krishna’s flute, the gopis left behind their worldly preoccupations and hastened towards him. In devotional philosophy, this episode is interpreted as a metaphor for the eternal pull of the individual soul towards the Supreme Soul. The sound of the flute represents the call of the Supreme, while the arrival of the gopis signifies the soul’s response to that call. Through this spiritual interpretation, Raaxleela ceases to be merely a mythological event and becomes a symbol of the human soul’s aspiration for liberation.

When explaining the greatness of Raaxleela, the concluding verse of the Tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam is particularly significant:

“Vikreedita? brajavadhoobhireeda? cha vishnoh shraddhaanvito’ nushrinuyaadatha varnayed yah / Bhaktim paraa? bhagavati pratilabhya kaama? hridrogamaashwapahinotyachirena dheerah”

The core message of this verse is that a person who listens to or recites this account of the Lord’s Raaxleela with faith and devotion attains supreme devotion and is also freed from desire. Here, desire is described as a disease of the heart. In other words, the purpose of listening to and chanting about Raaxleela is not merely to derive religious pleasure; it is also to purify the spirit by removing inner desires, cravings and attachments.

Raaxleela has exerted a profound influence on India’s religious and cultural heritage. It has occupied a distinct place in music, dance, drama, visual art and literature. Across different parts of India, the Raax festival has preserved cultural traditions alongside religious faith. In Assam, too, Raaxotsav holds special social and cultural significance. The Vaishnava ideals of Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev nurtured a powerful tradition of Krishna devotion in Assam’s religious and cultural life, finding graceful expression in Sattriya culture, Bhaona and Raaxotsav.

Recognising the inner truth of Raaxleela, Srimanta Sankardev described it as a divine sport of conquering desire. In the Kirtan Ghosha, he writes:

“Ito raaskreeda keli naame kaamajoy / Karilaa bhrityar pade krishna kripaamay”

This couplet captures the spiritual philosophy of Raaxleela with remarkable clarity. According to Sankardev, Krishna’s Raaskreeda is not an expression of worldly desire but a divine leela enacted by the merciful Lord for the spiritual welfare of his devotees. Through it, the supremacy of pure love and devotion over worldly desire is revealed. Sankardev’s interpretation further clarifies the spiritual significance of Raaxleela within Assamese Vaishnava philosophy.

In essence, Raaxleela conveys a spiritual message that purifies the human conscience. Amid the demands of daily life, delusion, attachment and the pursuit of sensory gratification, people often forget the true purpose of existence. The philosophy of Raaxleela inspires individuals to rise above these limitations and move forward along the path of love, restraint, devotion and inner purification. Its central lesson is that only by conquering worldly desires can one discover true love and supreme joy.

Thus, Raaxleela is far more than a joyful dance between Krishna and the gopis; it is an eternal spiritual expression of devotion, love and surrender. Through this kaamajoy sport of Krishna, the blissful nature of the Supreme Brahman and the grandeur of the devotee’s selfless love are revealed. The true realisation of Raaxleela lies in understanding the point at which worldly desire gives way to supreme love and the individual soul experiences the bliss of union with the Supreme.