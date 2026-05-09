Rabindra Jayanti: The vision and commitment of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya

Prof. Dr Manabendra Dutta Choudhury

(drmdc@bioinfoaus.ac.in)

The establishment of a state university in the Brahmaputra Valley of Central Assam in the name of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is undoubtedly a remarkable initiative. The credit for this visionary step rightfully goes to the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, who announced the establishment and naming of the university at the Hojai Bihutoli Field in 2016. Once the institution came to bear the name of Gurudev, its mission and responsibilities were naturally shaped by the ideals associated with him.

Today, India has nearly 1,100 universities, each with its own objectives, challenges, and approaches. In this context, the vision of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya stands apart because it is deeply connected to the philosophy embodied in its name. "Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya" is not merely a title adorning an institution; it symbolises a profound ideological commitment. From its very inception, the university's principles, ideals, and responsibilities became clearly defined. Beyond the conventional role of imparting education, the institution carries a deeper obligation rooted in the humanistic and cultural values of Rabindranath Tagore.

Through education, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore dreamt of human liberation, rural reconstruction, personality development, cultural harmony, and the holistic growth of individuals. Just as Visva-Bharati was founded to realise these ideals, the same responsibility naturally extends to Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. If these ideals are not reflected in the lives of its students and teachers, and if education does not contribute to the all-round development of personality, future generations may question the relevance of naming the institution after Tagore. Similarly, if the patriotism, humanism, and national consciousness embedded in Rabindranath's philosophy and literature fail to inspire successive generations within the university, the responsibility for such a failure must rest upon its present custodians.

For this reason, the vision and commitments of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya differ from those of many contemporary institutions. Its activities are not confined to classrooms and academic routines; rather, they remain closely linked with society and community life. Several initiatives undertaken by the university clearly reflect this broader outlook. One of the most significant among them is the recently introduced Basanta Utsav, which has evolved into a celebration of human unity and cultural harmony. During spring, the open stage of the Botanical Garden beneath the trees comes alive with colours, music, and festivities, transforming the entire campus into a vibrant cultural space. The active participation of people from different communities and ethnic groups has turned the festival into a symbol of collective belonging and national integration.

Hojai, though geographically small, is a confluence of multiple languages and cultures and shares close ties with the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. Recognising this diversity, the university has undertaken the moral responsibility of preserving and strengthening the region's rich cultural heritage through the annual celebration of Basanta Utsav. Alongside this, traditional food festivals are organised to showcase indigenous cuisine and encourage health consciousness among the younger generation. Exhibitions and fairs featuring traditional attire, handloom products, and indigenous ornaments are also held regularly. These initiatives not only preserve cultural traditions but also create market linkages that contribute to rural economic development and encourage local entrepreneurship.

Another noteworthy initiative of the university is Grace Corner, established by the university family. Through this humanitarian effort, individuals can anonymously donate unused clothes and essential items, while those in need may collect them without revealing their identities. This system preserves the dignity and self-respect of economically disadvantaged people, many of whom hesitate to seek assistance openly. By maintaining the anonymity of both donors and recipients, the Grace Corner has emerged as a unique model of compassionate social service.

In an effort to strengthen the bond between humanity and nature, the university has also been organising its convocation ceremonies under the open sky in the Botanical Garden of the Srimanta Sankardev campus. Plans are underway to hold meetings of the Executive Council and Academic Council in the same natural environment.

Teaching and learning activities in open spaces are also being envisioned. These initiatives have given the university a distinctive identity rooted in harmony with nature. Since many of the academic disciplines initially offered by the university were conventional in nature and lacked professional orientation, special emphasis has now been placed on making students self-reliant. After all, without economic security, the dream of holistic development remains incomplete.

A survey conducted by the university revealed that nearly 33 per cent of students discontinue their studies before completion. Across Assam, the dropout rate in higher educational institutions reaches as high as 47 per cent. In Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, around 33 out of every 100 enrolled students leave without completing their courses. Although the final examination results may appear comparatively satisfactory, the overall statistics remain far from encouraging. One of the principal reasons behind this situation is the difficult socio-economic condition of the surrounding rural areas.

Under the National Education Policy 2020, nearly 6,000 students enrol every year in colleges affiliated with the university. Of these, approximately 1,980 students discontinue their education midway. From the remaining students, the number gradually decreases by the sixth or eighth semester. Even if around 60 per cent of the remaining students successfully graduate, the university produces only about 1,800 graduates annually. Statistics related to higher education in Assam indicate that a mere five per cent of graduates secure regular government employment. This means that out of 1,800 graduates, only around 90 may obtain conventional government jobs, while the future of the remaining students often remains uncertain.

If such a large section of students, including dropouts and unsuccessful candidates, is left without guidance or opportunities, the dream of nurturing humane and value-orientated individuals inspired by Gurudev's ideals will remain incomplete. The burden of an uncertain future can easily hinder the development of a balanced and confident personality. To address this challenge, the university has established a Rural Technology Park and an Incubation Centre, where vocational and practical training are being provided. Importantly, even students who discontinue formal education are allowed to benefit from these opportunities. At present, the Technology Park offers eleven vocational training programmes, including value-addition training related to locally available products. Through such initiatives, students can learn to process raw materials into marketable products and thereby secure sustainable livelihoods.

For example, raw materials produced in Hojai, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao are often sold at extremely low prices. Ginger, which may cost only fifty rupees per kilogram during the production season, can be transformed into ginger oil with significantly higher market value. Around thirty-five kilograms of ginger can produce one litre of ginger oil, which currently sells for nearly twenty-two thousand rupees. What is needed is technical training and entrepreneurial guidance. Through vocational education and skill development, the university is striving to create avenues of self-employment for a large number of students. At the same time, the university also plans to introduce specialised coaching programmes for competitive and administrative service examinations so that socially disadvantaged students from the region may achieve success in various professional fields after completing their education.

The ultimate objective behind all these initiatives is to nurture a generation inspired by the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore - a generation that is self-reliant, humane, morally conscious, and socially responsible. Such individuals would not become fanatics like Raghupati but would remain free from superstition like Maharaja Gobinda Manikya. They would be dutiful like Karna, generous and ethical like Rahamat, and capable of rising above divisions of caste and religion like Ananda. They would possess the individuality and feminist spirit of Mrinal, the courage of protest, like Nikhil, the brilliance of Kalyani, and the honesty and integrity of Suman. They would also be humane and vibrant like Binodini, unconventional like Amit Ray, visionary like Panchak, transformative like Dada Thakur, and socially conscious like Charulata. Above all, they would possess the compassionate heart of Bajrasen, who, even after punishing his beloved, bowed before God in remorse and prayed, "I could not forgive; forgive, O Lord, my weakness. Remember this sinner, O Lord..."

If the university ultimately fails to achieve these goals, the very justification for naming it Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya will inevitably come under question. The true purpose of education lies in nurturing human consciousness and strengthening moral and social values within society. Every activity undertaken by the university today is guided by this larger vision and sense of responsibility. We are fully aware that such transformation cannot be achieved overnight. It requires patience, perseverance, collective commitment, and sustained effort. Yet, if the path remains clear and the commitment unwavering, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya - carefully nurtured on the soil of Hojai - will one day emerge on the global stage with a distinctive intellectual and cultural identity, much like Rabindranath Tagore's Visva-Bharati. For this dream to become reality, the support and cooperation of all sections of society remain essential.

(The writer is the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai.)