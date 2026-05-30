Railways: Point of transit becomes point of rescue for trafficked children

Nishi Kant

(A Child rights activist. He can be reached at nishisv@gmail.com)

Every year, May 25 is observed as the Global Missing Children Day. The phrase 'missing child' carries within it stories of horror, cruelty, abuse, and exploitation. Every missing child, whether trafficked, lured into labour, abused, or married off, is a reminder that we, as a society, still have deep gaps. But it is also an acknowledgement of how much has changed and improved in the child protection ecosystem, especially in India. There was a time when missing children were often dismissed as runaways or family matters. Today, law enforcement agencies increasingly treat such cases as urgent situations, presuming that a crime may already be unfolding. And then there is another significant shift in the approach, especially visible across India's railway network.

For years, child trafficking in India thrived in silence on railway platforms. Children disappeared from villages, towns and slums, only to surface hundreds of kilometres away as invisible labourers, domestic workers, or victims of sexual exploitation and child marriage. Railway stations became silent transit points of organized crime where traffickers moved children in plain sight, blending into crowds carrying bags, tickets and false stories. But over the last few years, something has begun to change. And at the centre of that change stands the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

What was once largely seen as a force responsible for protecting railway property and passengers has today emerged as one of the strongest frontline agencies fighting child trafficking in India. More importantly, this fight is no longer being fought by the RPF alone. Across the country, civil society organizations, child rights groups, Childline teams, grassroots workers and railway officials have come together to create a model of coordinated action that is steadily dismantling organized trafficking networks.

The scale of this intervention is massive. The RPF's Operation 'Nanhe Farishtey', launched across Indian Railways, focusing on the rescue and protection of vulnerable children in need of care and support, rescued a total of 16,450 children from January to October 2025. In October 2025 alone, 1,586 children were rescued, comprising 1,085 boys and 501 girls.

Every day, lakhs of people move through India's railway network. Among them are children travelling with traffickers who often pose as relatives, employers or guardians. A frightened child sitting quietly in a crowded compartment can easily go unnoticed. An inconsistent answer. A child avoiding eye contact. Visible fear. An adult unable to explain their relationship with the child. These small details have become critical indicators in identifying trafficking cases.

This transformation did not happen overnight. Over the years, railway authorities, child protection agencies, Childline teams, grassroots workers and child rights groups have worked closely with the RPF to strengthen its response to vulnerable children. And these collaborations are tangible. For instance, RPF has signed an MoU with the Association for Voluntary Action, as a part of which the latter has been sharing information against child trafficking with the RPF and assisting in the arrest of traffickers and the rescue of victims.

Meanwhile, sensitization programmes, rescue protocols, joint operations and training sessions have gradually helped personnel move beyond viewing such situations purely through a criminal lens. The focus today is not only on identifying traffickers but also on recognizing children who may be frightened, manipulated, abandoned or at risk.

That shift is important because many trafficked children do not immediately identify themselves as victims. Some are too scared to speak. Some have been coached with fabricated stories. Others do not even realize they are being trafficked.

The growing involvement of trained frontline personnel and grassroots child protection workers at railway stations has therefore become a crucial layer of intervention. What makes this shift significant is that the intervention now happens before exploitation fully begins.

Traditionally, anti-trafficking efforts were often knee-jerk reactions, beginning after children had already reached factories, placement agencies, brothels or exploitative worksites. By intercepting trafficking during transit, authorities are disrupting the chain at an earlier stage. A child rescued at a railway station is a child prevented from disappearing into a far more dangerous system.

Child trafficking is not random. It is deeply organized. Behind every trafficked child is often an entire chain operating across states and districts. Recruiters identify vulnerable families. Transporters move children through transit routes. Handlers coordinate movement at stations. Exploiters wait at the destination. Railway routes became ideal corridors for such crimes precisely because of the scale and anonymity of movement. That is why the growing focus on railway interception matters so much. It changes railway stations from silent transit points into active sites of resistance.

And perhaps that is the most significant change of all.

Because when a frightened child is noticed instead of ignored, when questions are asked instead of assumptions made, and when a railway station becomes a point of rescue instead of transit, the country moves one step closer to protecting its children not just in law, but in reality.