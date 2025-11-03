Rasleela: A hidden principle of devotion

Krishna symbolizes ‘Paramatma’, and the Gopis, ‘Jivatma’. Their insatiable longing for union is depicted symbolically in Rasakrida

The word 'Ras' originates from the Sanskrit ‘Rasa’, meaning essence, supreme bliss, divine experience, divine love, or a form of spiritual fulfilment. In Sanskrit literature, ‘Rasa’ carries profound symbolic significance, particularly in classical dance and music, where it denotes an ecstatic experience. ‘Leela’ means divine play or dance.

The renowned commentator of the 'Srimad Bhagavatam', the uncompromising scholar Sridhara Swami, in his 'Bhagavata Bhavartha Dipika', describes Rasleela not as a mere divine sport, but as a sacred practice of devotion, love and salvation. He writes:

The circular dance performed with many dancers filled with 'rasa' is Rasakrida.

Rasakrida is a profound spiritual dance combining music, movement and emotion, performed in a circle with collective participation.

In Sanskrit literature, a similar dance is mentioned in the 'Harivamsa' in the 'Vishnu Parva'. This is considered the oldest form of such a dance, where multiple Gopis danced in a circle around a single male. The commentator explains:

Sridhara Swami further clarifies in his commentary:

When men and women hold hands, sing and dance in a circle, revelling in joy that is called Rasa.

This circular dance of the Gopis was also known as 'Hallisa' and 'Salikya', making 'Hallisa' synonymous with 'Rasa'. After 'Harivamsa', detailed descriptions appear in the 'Vishnu Purana'.

Even the Supreme Lord Krishna Himself engaged in this divine play.

References to Krishna’s life are found in the 'Agni, Vayu, Kurma and Padma Puranas. The great saint Srimanta Sankardeva writes in the 'Srimad Bhagavatam':

The all-pervading Krishna, perceiving the intense longing of the Gopis, began playing His enchanting flute. Hearing the soul-captivating melody, the women of Vraja abandoned their homes and duties, drawn irresistibly to Vrindavan like boats swept by a powerful river current. No obstacle could stop their devotion.

Seeing them arrive in such fervour, Krishna initially warned them of ghosts, marital duties and the sin of abandoning spousal dharma. The Gopis were heartbroken but unmoved. Finally, moved by compassion, Krishna fulfilled their hearts’ desire and engaged in Rasakrida.

Celestial beings, Gandharvas, Kinnaras and even Narada watched in awe from the heavens. Lord Shiva, assuming the form of a Gopi, participated and beheld the dance with all three eyes.

This Rasleela is not driven by lust or desire. Sankardeva declares in his 'Kirtan: Rasakrida represents the triumph over desire (kamajaya). Listening to it incessantly awakens devotion and conquers lust. The stages of devotion in Rasakrida are kama, jai and keli; love arises, the fruit of love is union, and one day, in this way, everything merges into the Supreme Soul.

Rasakrida is a transcendental consciousness of love. Though outwardly it appears romantic or erotic, inwardly it is far beyond worldly passion.

In the Bhagavata Purana (10th Skandha, Chapter 29), Sage Shukadeva narrates Rasleela to the dying King Parikshit, who had only seven days to live due to a snakebite. At such a critical moment, narrating anything lustful would be condemnable. Thus, its spiritual intent is clear. Sankardeva’s Rasleela is not a physical union between man and woman. It is the supreme spiritual metaphor of the individual soul’s relationship with the Supreme Being. The core principle of Sanatan Hindu Dharma is the reunion of 'Jivatma' and 'Paramatma' (Supreme Soul).

In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna tells Arjuna:

“As people approach Me, so do I respond. All follow My path in every way, O Partha.”

Only through love can the soul merge into the cosmos. Krishna symbolizes 'Paramatma', and the Gopis, 'Jivatma'. Their insatiable longing for union is depicted symbolically in Rasakrida. Rasakrida fosters universal consciousness, spiritual awareness and ethical living, positively shaping society. It elevates life through the essence of devotional love.

Worldly love breeds attachment; devotional love brings wisdom. From wisdom arise compassion, loyalty, empathy, non-violence and humility. This love is all-powerful and the purest source of inspiration.

The heroes and heroines of ancient epics possess divine qualities; hence, their love is deeply spiritual. Spiritual excellence makes one introspective, restrained, generous, humble and compassionate.

Even in Krishna’s time, society was filled with suffering, conflict and decay. Yet the glory of His name dissolved all. From childhood to His return to Vaikuntha, Krishna’s 'leelas' embody a sublime culture where dance, music, art, literature and spirituality converge in divine harmony. Love is the highest human emotion, eternal and celestial. Rasakrida offers both the curiosity and the opportunity to contemplate the depth, vastness, divinity and intoxication of love.

Yet, in today’s mechanical, consumerist world plagued by rape, looting, deception and betrayal, the tender essence of pure love is fading. To revive trust, understanding, sacrifice, and devotion in relationships, we must strengthen the antidote of love. Students, youth, couples and society at large must deeply understand the breadth, diversity and spirituality of love. Only then will a new vision of love emerge, cleansing the mind of impurity and awakening spiritual consciousness.

True excellence is attained through the elevation of spiritual thought.

May the divine fifth note of Krishna’s enchanting flute wash away all inner darkness and illuminate every heart like a moonlit Vrindavan.