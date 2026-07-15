Rath Yatra: A juggernaut’s momentum

Dr Bhargab Bhagawati

(bhargabbhagawati31@gmail.com)

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual festival in Puri, Odisha, pulling a crowd of millions. The Rath Yatra 2026 falls on 16th July to be commemorated until 24th July, a nine-day-long chariot event where the three principal deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are drawn by euphoric devotees on specially carved divine chariots or raths across the grand avenue of Puri, affectionately called the ‘Bada Danda’. The Bada Danda is a 3-km stretch from the Jagannath Temple complex to the Gundicha Temple. The deities return to the Shri Jagannath temple garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) after a seven-day stay at Gundicha Temple on the ninth day in a return journey called the Bahuda Yatra. The festivity is celebrated with pomp and grandeur on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashadha. The cultural framework of Rath Yatra has been carried forward lavishly by King Anantavarman Chodaganga of the Ganga dynasty, who built the present-day Jagannath Temple in the 12th century CE as per ancient history.

However, the Puranas and scriptural accounts state that the tradition was initiated by legendary King Indradyumna at the request of his wife, Queen Gundicha. The queen sought a grand festival to be solemnised for every subject of the kingdom, including those otherwise restricted from entering the temple sanctum due to strict societal norms, so they could catch a glimpse of the Lord of the universe. Responding to the wish, King Indradyumna eventually arranged for a grand fiesta where the deities were brought outside on wooden chariots and headed towards the present-day Gundicha Temple, where they were originally carved out of sacred logs of wood by Lord Vishwakarma. Legend has it that Vishwakarma, in the disguise of an old craftsman, wanted complete privacy while crafting and locked himself for 21 days inside hermetic chambers for deity sculpting. When the anxious king, at the request of the caring queen, opened the doors prematurely on the 15th day, Viswakarma vanished, leaving behind the magnificent deities in the present unfinished forms. The chariots, or ‘raths’, are completely wooden, carved from specific trees like Phansi, Bhaura, Asana, etc. They are erected in front of the ‘Singhadwara’, or Lion’s Gate, of the Jagannath temple complex. The sheer magnitude of the magnificent chariots led to the inclusion of the famous word “juggernaut” in the English lexicon, which is an anglicised form of “Jagannath.” The tradition where devotees lay down in front of the massive rolling chariots during the festival caught the eyes of the British. Astonished at the unparalleled display of faith and devotion, they coined the term, meaning the unstoppable and indomitable force. It is a testament to the vibrance and greatness of the festivity in Puri.

The Rath Yatra involves numerous services and offerings to the grand deities by servitors of Lord Jagannath, such as Dahuka, Banati players, Mahasuar, Daitapati, and others. Dahuka is the charioteer of the Rath who sings humourously off-colour or ribald recitations called ‘Dahuka-boli’, symbolising fertility and rejuvenation. The Ratha is supposed to move only after Dahuka boli has been sung. Daitapati are the progeny of legendary tribal chieftain Biswabasu, who found Neel Madhava. They provide food to the deities during the convalescence period, during which deities fall ill. Banati are fireballs tied to a rope that are swung to appease Lord Jagannath. The construction of the divine raths begins quite early in the month of Vaishakh. The Chandan Yatra, or Sandalwood festival, is a period of 42 days of chariot making, divided into two halves of 21 days each, called the ‘Bahar Chandan’ and ‘Bhitar Chandan’ periods. The Rath of Lord Jagannath is called ‘Nandighosha’, also known as ‘Kapidhwaj’ with 16 wheels. Four horses associated with it are Shankha, Shwet, Haridaswa and Balahak. The serpent Shankhachuda serves as the divine chariot rope. Various subsidiary deities are revered along with the chariot. Lord Balabhadra rides on ‘Taladhwaj’ with a palm tree emblem on the flag. It has 14 wheels with ‘Basuki Naag’ as the chariot rope. Goddess Subhadra’s chariot is named ‘Darpadalana’ or ‘Padmadhwaj’ and is fitted with 12 wheels. The length, breadth and height of the respective chariots decrease accordingly in the same order. On the other hand, the Bahuda Yatra is equally fascinating. The principal deities are placed aboard the respective Raths and escorted back to the Jagannath Temple, and on the way, they are offered Poda Pitha, a fermented rice cake, at the Mausi Maa Temple, which is the maternal aunt of the Lord.

Following that, the deities reach the Jagannath shrine and are reinstalled in the garbha griha with pompous celebrations like ‘Suna-Besha’ and ‘Niladri Bije’. Niladri Bije centrally revolves around Lord Jagannath pacifying Goddess Lakshmi for leaving her behind during Rath Yatra by offering rasagollas, which received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. Interestingly, the artisans use traditional measurement techniques to carve the majestic dimensions. A hand-span (hath) and a finger-width (angula) are the basic measurement criteria that craftsmen’s clans use, passed down orally through generations. This knowledge is based on oral traditions passed down among the craftsmen’s clans. The artisans are divided into various guilds based on parts of the chariot.

The Biswakarma Sevaks, Pahi Maharanas (wheel specialists), Rath Bhois (logistics support), Ojha Maharana (ironsmiths), Rupakars (idol designers), Chitrakars (painters), and others are the primary variations of craftsmen blending logs into life-size and vibrant juggernauts. Despite all the grandeur and elegance of the festival, authorities must introspect and address a different perspective that holds the mosaic. The basic raw material for chariot construction is wood, with more than 1,000 trees of approximately 12 species.

Wood serves as the primary raw material for chariot construction, with craftsmen felling over 1,000 trees from approximately 12 species each year. annually. The major components of the chariot involve at least 865 logs of wood, each eight feet long, from trees like Phansi, Bhaura, and Asan. As forest cover diminishes and urbanisation accelerates, both craftsmen and authorities are increasingly concerned about potential scarcity. The Government of Odisha launched the Jagannath Bana Prakalpa to protect the important species used for Rath Yatra and the Green Mahanadi plantation drives along the Mahanadi River basin to rekindle dwindling reserves. Community cultivations in personal backyards, where mature logs are donated for sacred purposes, play a crucial role in the sustainable enhancement of the festival. The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a display of spirituality and belief that brings together people from all walks of life, filled with shared devotion, renewed energy, and a deep appreciation for culture, all while being mindful of the environment. The grand juggernaut continues to roll forward, timeless and unyielding.