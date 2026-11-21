Bivash Modi

(modi.bivash@yahoo.in)

India needs neither a history written to glorify its past nor one designed to diminish it. It needs one that is honest, evidence-based and free of ideological monopolies.

George Orwell wrote in 1984: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” History shapes a nation’s memory and cultural confidence, and how a society remembers its past influences how it imagines its future. India’s debate over history-writing is therefore not merely academic. It concerns who interprets our civilisation, whose contributions are recognised, and which episodes reach textbooks.

A question of institutional influence

There is a legitimate argument that post-Independence historiography was shaped disproportionately by one intellectual establishment, combining Nehruvian secularism with Marxist readings of society and power. Yet it would be equally simplistic to dismiss every historian in these traditions as politically motivated. The real question is whether one school gained outsized institutional influence, and whether rival interpretations got a fair hearing.

Scholars such as R.C. Majumdar, Jadunath Sarkar, V.K. Rajwade, R.G. Bhandarkar and D.R. Bhandarkar shared a commitment to inscriptions, manuscripts and archival records. They were not all sidelined by one decision, since Bhandarkar and Rajwade belonged to the pre-Independence era and Sarkar lived until 1958. Even so, their waning influence raises questions.

Majumdar’s case is revealing. In 1952, the government set up a board to prepare an official history of the freedom movement, with him as director. He drafted it, but differences over the national movement and revolutionary nationalism led him to withdraw. The project passed to Tara Chand, whose history appeared from 1961. Historian Dipesh Chakrabarty has also examined Sarkar’s eclipse in Mughal studies, linking it to changes in archival institutions and control over sources.

The argument is not that later scholars were incompetent. It is whether patronage, archival access, funding, textbook commissions and appointments became concentrated in a narrow circle. Critics point to Education Minister M.C. Chagla and later Saiyid Nurul Hasan, during whose tenures Romila Thapar, R.S. Sharma, Satish Chandra and Bipan Chandra became prominent textbook authors. Their contributions were genuine; the danger is one framework hardening into orthodoxy. Arun Shourie’s Eminent Historians brought these concerns into public debate. His criticisms deserve scrutiny too, but his questions on accountability and academic gatekeeping cannot be waved away.

Beyond labels

A nationalist historian stresses indigenous institutions, civilisational continuity and resistance to foreign domination. A Marxist historian examines class, production and land ownership. “Non-left” is a political description, not a method. None of these labels guarantees merit. As E.H. Carr observed, historical understanding is a continuing interaction between the historian and the facts, which do not speak entirely for themselves. The remedy is not to replace one monopoly with another, but to build an academy where disagreement is welcome and evidence decides.

The missing canvas

Popular history is taught on too narrow a canvas. It cannot be reduced to the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughals and colonial rule, nor to Hindu kings alone. How many students can explain the contributions of the Pandyas, Chalukyas, Pallavas, Rashtrakutas, Cholas and Hoysalas, the rulers of Kashmir, Sindh and the Deccan, or the maritime networks linking India with Southeast Asia?

The relationship between the Harappan civilisation and the Vedic tradition remains under investigation, and should be neither suppressed nor settled by political declaration. The Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata deserve study as intellectual history alongside archaeology, epigraphy and linguistics, but mythology and demonstrable events must not be conflated.

Ashoka is an example. Textbooks present his turn to Buddhism as a sudden result of the Kalinga war. Yet Minor Rock Edict I calls him an upasaka, a lay follower, suggesting an earlier association, while Rock Edict XIII records his remorse over the war. A more nuanced history is not a less patriotic one.

Assam’s unfinished story

The imbalance is stark in the Northeast. Why should an Assamese student know more about Alexander’s campaigns than about Lachit Borphukan’s leadership at Saraighat in 1671, a display of naval strategy and use of geography against Ram Singh’s Mughal expedition? Why should Plassey loom large while the Ahom kingdom remains little known beyond the region?

Assam’s contribution also includes Kamarupa, Kamakhya and the Shakti tradition, and the Neo-Vaishnavite movement of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, which transformed literature, music, performing arts and community life through the Sattra and Namghar. Pre-Ahom Assam, inscriptions and indigenous communities need more research, but without assuming every traditional account is fact. Recent scholarship questions early primary sources on Assamese Vaishnavism. Such debates should spur inquiry, not diminish Sankardeva’s significance.

Many streams of freedom

Gandhi’s contribution is unquestionable; he made the freedom struggle a mass movement. But independence was not won by one person or one strategy. Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and tribal and peasant uprisings deserve proportionate recognition. Recognising Bose does not diminish Gandhi. A mature nation can accept different approaches to one goal.

Correcting the imbalance

The answer is not another round of political rewriting but institutional reform.

Five steps matter:

Plurality. Universities, the ICHR and NCERT should welcome historians of different traditions, with appointments and grants based on merit, not ideological proximity. The post independence experience urgently calls for paradigm shift.

Primary sources. Invest in excavations, inscriptions, manuscripts, Persian and Sanskrit documents, coins and archives, and in scholars able to read them. It is alleged that many early historians lacked such skills and that dissenters were marginalised or forced out. These allegations merit open examination.

Regional projects. Every state should document its dynasties, freedom fighters, cultural movements and maritime links.

Transparent textbooks: Independent, multidisciplinary committees should review them, present competing interpretations where evidence allows, and make sources accessible.

Funding beyond metros: Young researchers at smaller institutions need fellowships and archive access, supported by a digitised national historical database.

Larger than ideology: Confidence cannot be manufactured by selective glorification. We must acknowledge ancient achievements without denying inequality, study invasions and temple destructions, recognise synthesis without concealing conflict, and celebrate faith without confusing it with archaeological proof.

The post-Independence mistake was not necessarily that one interpretation existed, but that space for competing ones was not always protected. Later governments, too, have been tempted to use textbooks for preferred narratives. “Nationalist” versus “anti-nationalist” is a poor substitute for scholarly evaluation; evidence, methodology, integrity and willingness to accept correction must be the tests.

India needs a history that lets facts survive political inconvenience. Our past belongs not to any party, establishment or government, but to the people of India. A civilisation confident about its future should never fear investigating its past.