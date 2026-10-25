Reclaiming the B’putra for Commerce

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

For seventy years, the river port of Dibrugarh lived only in the memories of an older generation and in the yellowed pages of colonial gazetteers. That seven-decade silence ended on October 5, 2026, when the tugboat Kushal Konwar pushed the cargo barge DLB Patkai away from the Bogibeel Terminal. Carrying 540 metric tonnes of methanol packed into 27 specialised tanks, the vessel began a 1,300-kilometre journey to Pangaon Port in Narayanganj, near Dhaka. Produced by the state-owned Assam Petrochemicals Limited at Namrup, this consignment represents the first international cargo shipment to sail out of eastern Assam since India gained independence. While the ceremonial flag-off has rightly been celebrated as a historic milestone, the real test for Assam begins now. The state must ensure that this maiden voyage does not remain an isolated spectacle but instead evolves into a predictable commercial corridor.

To understand the magnitude of this revival, one must look at how geography and history conspired to isolate eastern Assam. Beginning in 1856, government steamers routinely linked Dibrugarh to Kolkata. When the Dibru-Sadiya Railway opened in 1882, the town became one of the busiest trade hubs in eastern India, sending out daily river shipments of tea, coal, timber and petroleum. Two catastrophic events destroyed this vitality. First, the Partition of 1947 placed international borders across traditional water routes. Second, the great earthquake of August 1950 violently altered the riverbed of the Brahmaputra, causing massive siltation that forced the formal closure of the Dibrugarh steamer ghat on October 15, 1956. When the 1965 conflict between India and Pakistan suspended all river transit protocols, Upper Assam became completely landlocked. For decades thereafter, every kilogram of tea or industrial output from the region had to travel by road or rail through the narrow and expensive Siliguri Corridor.

The resumption of trade from Bogibeel is significant because it addresses the institutional barriers that held back the Brahmaputra even after the 891-kilometre stretch from Sadiya to Dhubri was declared National Waterway 2 in 1988. For years, vessels could physically sail down the river, yet international trade remained impossible near the production centres of Upper Assam due to the absence of legal clearance facilities. The true breakthrough behind the October shipment was not merely the physical terminal at Bogibeel, which opened in 2024, but also the establishment of permanent customs and immigration offices at both Bogibeel and Dhubri. By allowing exporters to clear customs in Dibrugarh before sailing 768 kilometres down the Brahmaputra to enter the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, the government has removed a major bureaucratic hurdle for local industries.

However, converting a historic route into a profitable freight lane requires cold economic calculation. For heavy industries in Namrup, Digboi, Duliajan and Margherita, the deciding factor is the final delivered cost per tonne. Moving 540 tonnes of liquid chemicals by river immediately takes roughly 27 heavy tanker trucks off Assam’s congested highways, reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Yet barge transport is inherently slower than road haulage. If a vessel faces unpredictable delays due to shifting sandbars, a lack of night navigation facilities or slow paperwork at the Dhubri border, the money saved on fuel is quickly offset by higher inventory costs. Industrial buyers in Dhaka and Chittagong demand strict delivery schedules. If National Waterway 2 cannot guarantee fixed sailing times during both the summer floods and the dry winter months, private manufacturers will remain hesitant to shift their supply chains from trucks to barges.

This brings us to the most urgent physical challenge on the Brahmaputra: maintaining an assured water depth throughout the year. Unlike European rivers that flow through stable channels, the Brahmaputra is a braided river that carries an immense load of silt and shifts its course after every monsoon. During the winter months, between November and March, water levels drop sharply around Dibrugarh, Majuli and Neamati. Maintaining a shipping channel at least 2.5 to 3 metres deep requires continuous dredging and regular river surveys. Furthermore, safe navigation requires functional digital buoys and night-navigation equipment so that cargo vessels do not have to drop anchor every evening at sunset.

Equally critical is the question of return cargo. In the shipping business, a route that carries exports in one direction but returns empty struggles to survive without government subsidies. While Assam Petrochemicals Limited plans to send regular consignments of methanol to Bangladesh, and tea estates or coalfields in Upper Assam could soon join them, logistics operators such as Cochin Bunkers need freight for the upstream journey back to Bogibeel. Policymakers and trade bodies in Assam must actively work with Bangladeshi exporters and Kolkata port authorities to identify goods such as construction materials, food products, garment textiles and industrial machinery that can be transported directly to Upper Assam on return voyages.

Finally, river trade must be supported by skilled local manpower and stable diplomatic relations. The announcement of a Rs 200-crore maritime skill centre at Bogibeel to train 50,000 youths over the next decade is a welcome step that can help build a local workforce of marine technicians, vessel pilots and port managers. At the same time, New Delhi and Dispur must ensure that trade protocols with Dhaka remain insulated from political changes across the border, as commerce thrives only when rules remain stable. The sound of the steamer whistle has returned to Dibrugarh after seventy long years. Turning that nostalgic sound into the steady hum of an industrial engine will require relentless focus on dredging, two-way trade and punctual logistics.