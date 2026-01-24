Reclaiming the soul of education: Skills, values, and self-realisation

Lalit Garg

(lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

World Education Day

World Education Day is not a hollow celebration; it is an occasion for deep introspection-a moment to reflect on what education truly is, whom it serves, and in which direction it is leading society. In this context, India is not merely a nation but a living civilisation-one that has never viewed education as a mere means to employment or information but as a process of life-building, character formation, and self-realisation. At a time when the world stands at the threshold of an unprecedented era of knowledge, technology, and artificial intelligence, India's ancient Gurukul tradition and its educational principles can serve as a foundation for global leadership. This year's theme, "Youth Power in the Co-Creation of Education,", emphasizes the role of education in peace and development. The day highlights education as a fundamental right and a vital investment in the future-essential for eradicating poverty, achieving gender equality, and ensuring quality education for all. This emphasis is particularly crucial because millions of children and young people across the world are still deprived of education, making youth participation more relevant than ever.

Declared by the United Nations, this day celebrates the role of education in peace and sustainable development. It establishes education as a fundamental human right, a public good, and a shared responsibility. It underscores the necessity of education to break the cycle of poverty and achieve gender equality, recognising it as the greatest capital of the future-capable of guiding society out of darkness and preparing the architects of tomorrow. The core mantra of India's ancient educational tradition was "Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye"-true knowledge is that which liberates. In Gurukuls, education was not confined to textbooks; it was a synthesis of conduct, discipline, harmony with nature, guru-disciple dialogue, and life-orientated skills. The teacher was not merely an instructor of subjects but a seer of life, and the student was not just an examinee but a responsible citizen-in-the-making. Living within the Ashram system, students developed their personalities holistically through service, physical labour, meditation, reasoning, and experimentation. This education nurtured self-reliance, emphasized coexistence over competition, and integrated knowledge with life itself.

During the colonial period, this holistic educational system was systematically dismantled. Lord Macaulay's education policy was not designed to educate Indians but to produce "clerks" for colonial administration-individuals Indian in appearance but English in thought. This system severed education from life, alienated language from cultural roots, and reduced knowledge to rote learning, marks-centric evaluation, and job-orientated outcomes. Unfortunately, even after independence, India remained trapped within this framework for a long time. Schools and universities multiplied, but the soul of education weakened. Degrees increased, yet crises of skills, ethics, and innovation deepened. While independent India made certain positive efforts-establishing public universities, scientific institutions, and technical education-the education system gradually drifted away from societal needs. Curricula became burdensome, examinations memory-based, and teacher-student interaction increasingly formal and mechanical. Education turned into a ticket to employment, not a philosophy of life. Consequently, even educated youth today grapple with unemployment, directionlessness, and mental stress.

Against this backdrop, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerges as a decisive turning point. This policy is not merely a structural reform but a signal of ideological transformation. It emphasizes Indian languages as mediums of instruction, multidisciplinary learning, freedom from rote memory, skill development, research, innovation, and moral education. It represents a conscious move away from Macaulay's framework-redefining education not as a pathway to jobs alone, but as a means to create capable, creative, and sensitive human beings. The NEP's focus on skill development, experiential learning, sports, arts, vocational education, and the dismantling of rigid subject boundaries in higher education resembles a modern reinterpretation of the Gurukul tradition. Emphasis on mother-tongue education strengthens cognitive development while restoring cultural self-confidence. The policy also provides an opportunity to reposition India's knowledge traditions-yoga, Ayurveda, philosophy, mathematics, and astronomy-within a global context.

However, it must be acknowledged that the gap between policy intent and ground-level implementation remains a significant challenge. To bring about real transformation, education must truly become a hub of skill development-where students do not merely learn but can act, think, and solve problems. Education must move beyond textbooks and rote learning to become a foundation for life development. Teachers must be restored to the role of gurus-as guides, motivators, and companions in the learning journey. In the age of technological advancement, innovation, and artificial intelligence, India's education system faces a dual challenge. On one hand, it must be globally competitive-excelling in digital literacy, data sciences, science, and technology. On the other hand, it must safeguard human values such as compassion, ethics, and social responsibility. Education that teaches technology without wisdom risks becoming an instrument of destruction.

India's unique strength lies in its ability to harmonise science and spirituality, technology and philosophy, and innovation and ethics. The Indian education system possesses the capacity to offer the world a new educational philosophy-where education is not consumption but sadhana (spiritual discipline); where knowledge becomes service rather than power; and where coexistence complements competition. The spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"-the world as one family-can become the most relevant mantra of global education today. The human being and human society of the twenty-first century cannot be fulfilled by technical efficiency or economic progress alone. Their structure remains incomplete without mature, holistic, and value-based education. The world today needs an evolved human being-spiritually conscious and scientifically competent. Education must transcend mere information to expand wisdom, sensitivity, and responsibility. Value-orientated education humanises the individual, while yogic education cultivates self-restraint, balance, and inner insight. The integration of these two can create an educational system that directs individuals not towards self-centredness but toward the welfare of the world.

Many of India's spiritual saints and thinkers have engaged deeply with this vision of holistic education. Among them, the great philosopher-saint Acharya Shri Mahapragya presented a comprehensive educational framework through Jeevan Vigyan (Science of Living). According to him, humanity's future depends on the harmonious development of three elements: labour, wealth, and restraint. Labour and wealth represent the practical and material dimensions of life, ensuring social dynamism and self-reliance, while restraint represents the spiritual dimension-curbing unchecked consumption and establishing balance and peace. If education or training is not structured around these three pillars, the vision of a complete life remains merely an illusion. Therefore, the purpose of education must extend beyond employment generation to the creation of individuals who are industrious, economically conscious, and self-disciplined. This alone forms the foundation of holistic education, holistic humanity, and a holistic society.

If India can revive the spirit of its ancient Gurukul tradition in a modern context, translate the National Education Policy into ground realities, and reconnect education with life, society, and nature, it can certainly guide the world. This is not merely India's need-it is humanity's need. On World Education Day, India's call to the world can be clear and compelling: let education make human beings, not machines; let it cultivate sensitivity, not just skills; and let it prepare individuals not only for the present, but also for the future.