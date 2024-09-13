Regenagri: The Pathway to revitalising the glory of Indian Tea Industry

Uddhab Sarmah

(ucsarmah@gmail.com)

Looking back about the use of inorganic fertilisers and chemical pesticides in tea production in India, which has its roots in the Green Revolution of the 1960s, it was evident that the Green Revolution aimed at increasing agricultural productivity through the adoption of high-yielding crop varieties, the extensive use of chemical inputs, and modern farming techniques. While this approach significantly boosted food production, it also brought several environmental and ecological challenges exhibited in all areas of agricultural crops, including tea cultivations.

Some of the exemplary side effects that have come into focus are:

Soil Degradation:

1. Nutrient imbalance: Inorganic fertilizers primarily supply macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, often neglecting the essential micronutrients needed for soil health. Continuous use leads to nutrient imbalances, depleting the soil of these vital elements.

2. Soil Acidification: The use of chemical fertilizers, especially those containing ammonium nitrate or urea, can lower soil pH, leading to acidification. Acidic soils can limit plant growth and reduce microbial activity, which is crucial for maintaining soil fertility.

3. Soil Structure: Repeated application of chemical fertilizers can degrade soil structure, leading to compaction and reduced aeration. This impacts root growth and water infiltration, making soils more prone to erosion.

Environmental Pollution:

1. Water Contamination: Runoff from tea plantations carries chemical residues into nearby water bodies, contaminating streams, rivers, and groundwater. This leads to the eutrophication of water bodies, which can harm aquatic life and reduce water quality for human consumption.

2. Air Pollution: The use of certain chemical pesticides and fertilizers releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and greenhouse gases like nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, contributing to air pollution and climate change.

Impact on Biodiversity:

1. Non-target Species - Chemical pesticides are not selective and often kill beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife along with the pests. This disrupts the natural pest control mechanisms and can lead to pest resurgence and resistance.

2. Habitat Loss: Intensive tea cultivation often involves clearing natural vegetation, leading to habitat loss for many species. The monoculture nature of tea plantations further reduces habitat diversity, affecting species that rely on diverse ecosystems.

3. Soil Microbial Diversity: The overuse of chemicals can harm soil microbial communities, which are essential for nutrient cycling, organic matter decomposition, and overall soil health. A decline in microbial diversity affects soil fertility and plant health.

The tea industry, which has a rich history spanning over two centuries, has been noticed to have faced these above challenges very seriously in recent times. To address these problems and ensure the long-term sustainability of tea cultivation, adoption of regenerative agriculture, commonly referred to as “regenerative agriculture,” can be seen as a promising solution. First of all, it is necessary to know what regenerative agriculture is.

Regenerative agriculture is a holistic agricultural practice that focuses on restoring and enhancing the health of ecosystems. Unlike conventional agriculture, which often depletes land and natural resources, regeneration practices aim to rebuild soil organic matter, increase biodiversity, and improve the water cycle. This approach focuses on working with nature rather than against it, advocating for more resilient and sustainable agricultural systems.

The basic policies for RegenAgri in tea cultivation can be summarized as follows:

1. Soil Health Improvement:

n Cover crop: Planting cover crops between tea rows protects soil from erosion, improves nutrient cycling, and increases organic matter.

n Composting and organic amendment: The use of compost and organic fertilizers enriches the soil to promote microbial activity and improved root health.

2. Increase of Biodiversity:

n Agroforestry: Combining trees and other plants with tea crops to create a more diverse ecosystem, which supports beneficial insects and birds and helps to control pests naturally.

n Multi-cropping systems: growing multiple crops alongside tea to reduce the risk of monoculture, increase biodiversity, and improve overall farm resilience.

3. Water Management:

n Rainwater Harvesting: Collection and storage of rainwater for irrigation, reducing dependence on outside water sources and increasing water efficiency.

n Mulching: Application of mulch to maintain soil moisture, regulate temperature, and prevent weed growth.

3. Climate resilience:

n Carbon sequestration: Practices such as cover crops and agroforestry help capture atmospheric carbon dioxide, reduce climate change and improve soil fertility.

n Tea planters and small tea growers can avail of the ‘carbon credits ‘with the compliances of RegenAgri practices in the field areas.

n Resistant varieties: breeding and planting tea varieties more resistant to climatic extremes, pests, and diseases.

Here are some insights into the impact of RegenAgri for the proud tea industry that is currently in a stage of natural death:

1. Increased soil fertility and longevity: Regenerative agriculture focuses on soil health to ensure that tea estates remain productive for future generations. This is critical to the long-term sustainability of the industry.

2. Improved crop yield and quality: healthier soil and better water management result in more consistent and higher quality tea production, which is essential for maintaining the competitiveness of the market.

3. Environmental Sustainability: The RegenAgri approach reduces the need for chemicals, reduces pollution, and increases biodiversity, contributing to a healthier environment.

4. Economic resilience: Farmers adopting regenerative practices often experience lower input costs, greater resilience to market fluctuations, and better access to premium markets that value sustainably grown tea.

5. Social Impact: Regenerative agriculture can improve tea farmers’ livelihoods by increasing profitability, reducing health risks associated with chemical use, and strengthening community ties through shared environmental management. To successfully revitalize the 200-year-old tea industry using regenerative agriculture, stakeholders must embrace a collaborative approach. This includes:

n Training and education: providing farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to transition to regenerative practices.

n Policy support: Governments and industry bodies should incentivise regenerative agriculture through subsidies, grants, and supportive policies.

n Market Development: Creation and expansion of markets for sustainably grown tea can increase demand and encourage wider adoption of RegenAgri practices.

Therefore, tea farmers can not only preserve their historical legacy of the tea industry by adopting regenerative agricultural practices, but also secure a vibrant and sustainable future. This approach aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental stewardship, ensuring that tea cultivation continues to thrive for generations to come.