Reimagining education and skills for Viksit North East India

The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a developed India by the centenary of Independence, must resonate equally across all regions. For the Northeast, this national goal needs to be localised to reflect its distinct geographical, social and institutional realities. The region, blessed with rich natural resources, vibrant cultures and strategic importance, faces a set of common challenges, including hilly terrain, scattered settlements, connectivity gaps, limited access to higher education institutions and linguistic diversity. These factors often affect school access, attendance and retention, particularly in remote tribal and border areas.

Among the many drivers of transformation, education and human resource development remain the most vital. With a youthful population and a strong sense of community, the Northeast holds immense potential to become a key contributor to India’s growth story. The people of the region value learning deeply, with literacy rates in several states already exceeding the national average. However, a closer look at educational indicators reveals a mixed picture that demands urgent attention.

At the foundational level, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) across Northeast states is significantly higher than the national average of 41.5 per cent. States such as Meghalaya (122.7 per cent), Mizoram (99.9 per cent) and Manipur (84.6 per cent) show strong participation, reflecting enthusiasm for early education. Yet, this enthusiasm tapers off as students progress to higher levels. At the secondary stage (Classes IX–XII), GER drops sharply to 57 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 56 per cent in Assam and 50 per cent in Nagaland, well below the national average of 66.5 per cent. These figures point to major structural gaps in access and retention beyond elementary schooling.

The dropout rate is particularly concerning at the secondary level. It stands at 19.5 per cent in Assam, 17.5 per cent in Meghalaya and 16.7 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, compared to the national average of 10.9 per cent. Socio-economic challenges, inadequate hostel facilities, early marriage and difficult terrain are among the main causes.

Transition rates, which measure the percentage of students moving from one level to the next, further highlight systemic weaknesses. From the foundational to the preparatory stage, most states perform below the national average of 98.1 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh records 84.5 per cent, Nagaland 85.6 per cent and Meghalaya 88.3 per cent. The decline is even more significant in the shift from middle to secondary levels, where Meghalaya stands at 65.3 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 79.6 per cent and Nagaland at 81 per cent. This indicates that many students leave the education system before completing secondary school, often due to distance, poor transport, early marriage, or the need to support family income.

Retention rates show a similar downward trend. While most states maintain over 70 per cent at the foundational stage, the figures fall steeply by the secondary level. Only 19 per cent of students in Arunachal Pradesh, 24.4 per cent in Assam and 25.2 per cent in Mizoram remain in school, compared to the national average of 45.6 per cent. Such attrition reflects deep-rooted structural issues, including weak infrastructure, socio-economic vulnerabilities and inadequate access to secondary education in remote areas.

Gender-wise, enrolment appears balanced across all levels, and in some states, such as Meghalaya and Mizoram, female enrolment even exceeds that of males. However, gender parity in numbers does not necessarily ensure equity in learning outcomes. The quality of education, teacher presence and learning continuity remain inconsistent, particularly in tribal and border regions.

A developed Northeast needs not just roads, industries, or connectivity, but also an empowered and skilled population capable of driving sustainable growth. To align with the vision of Viksit Bharat, education strategies must be inclusive, innovative and grounded in local realities. The focus should be on strengthening foundational learning, reducing dropouts, improving quality, integrating technology and linking education to employment and entrepreneurship.

The first priority is to ensure that children build a strong base for lifelong learning. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 should be implemented with emphasis on multilingual education and early literacy in local languages, enabling children to learn in an environment they relate to. Anganwadi centres should be developed as community learning hubs combining nutrition, play-based learning and parental involvement. In remote or hilly regions, mobile or cluster Anganwadis can help overcome access barriers. Training local women as Anganwadi workers will further improve outreach and community trust. Establishing District Early Learning Resource Centres can support teacher training and quality assurance.

Reducing dropouts and improving retention is critical. Expanding residential schools and hostels for girls and students from remote villages, providing attendance-based scholarships and empowering Village Education Committees to monitor student participation will together ensure continuity and accountability.

Improving the quality and relevance of education is essential to make learning meaningful and future-orientated. Upgrading school infrastructure, including laboratories, libraries and digital classrooms, will enhance the learning experience. Ensuring teacher availability in remote areas through incentives, housing support and career progression opportunities is equally important. Localising curricula to reflect the Northeast’s cultural heritage, biodiversity and traditional livelihoods will foster a sense of pride and belonging. Integrating vocational education in secondary and higher secondary levels, particularly in fields like handloom, bamboo craft, food processing and ecotourism, will align learning with local economic opportunities.

Digital education offers transformative potential for bridging learning gaps. Online platforms such as SWAYAM and DIKSHA can bring quality education to even the most remote areas. Each state should establish regional digital learning hubs to promote hybrid learning for schools and higher education institutions. Collaborations with EdTech companies through public-private partnerships can create multilingual, culturally relevant digital content that enhances inclusivity rather than deepening divides.

Higher and technical education must evolve to meet the region’s future skill requirements. State universities and technical institutes should be upgraded with modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories and research linkages. Collaboration among universities across the Northeast can promote faculty exchange, shared courses and innovation hubs. Establishing Centres of Excellence in horticulture, biodiversity, disaster management, renewable energy and border trade will help build region-specific expertise. Stronger partnerships between academia and industry, including apprenticeships aligned with the Act East Policy, will make higher education more relevant to employment.

Teachers are the backbone of the education system. District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) need to be strengthened for continuous professional development and modern pedagogical training. Performance assessment should be outcome-based rather than attendance-driven. Recruiting teachers locally, especially those fluent in regional languages and cultures, can make education more effective and inclusive.

Inclusive education must be central to policy design. Learning materials should be available in mother tongues up to Grade 5, as recommended by NEP 2020. Schools must provide facilities for children with disabilities, including assistive technologies and trained staff. Expanding access for girls through special incentives, hostel accommodation and menstrual hygiene facilities will encourage retention and promote gender equality.

Education must lead to employability and entrepreneurship. Every district should have a skill development centre aligned with its local resource base, such as bamboo, handloom, organic farming, or ecotourism. Entrepreneurship education should begin at the secondary level and be connected with national programmes like Skill India and PM-DAKSH. Start-up hubs around universities in Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal can nurture innovation and help retain local talent.

The path to a Viksit North East India lies in a locally grounded, bottom-up approach that combines infrastructure development with human capability enhancement. Education, from early childhood to higher learning, must form the core of this transformation. By investing in foundational literacy, equitable access, skilled teachers, digital inclusion and region-specific vocational pathways, the region can close its education gaps and build a strong base for sustainable growth.

A Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a Viksit Northeast. Human resource development is not just one part of this journey; it is its very foundation. With the right investments in education, skills and inclusion, the Northeast can emerge as a model of balanced and people-centric development, leading India closer to its vision of becoming a truly developed nation by 2047.