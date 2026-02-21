Renewed commitment to social justice 

Hitesh Chandra Kalita

World Social Justice Day is celebrated on February 20th every year. The theme of this year’s social justice day is “Renewed commitment to social development and social justice.” The theme itself highlights an almost forgotten issue—social justice that we promised to uphold.

Therefore, the theme seems more like an admission of failure than a celebration.

Social inequality has deepened across the world. With unequal access to resources, along with ethnic discrimination and gaps in education and healthcare, it continues to undermine the very idea of social justice. These realities expose how far societies still are from fairness and dignity for all. In this context it becomes important to briefly examine what social justice truly means, particularly in the Indian setting.

The Indian Constitution, adopted in 1950, promised justice for everyone, encompassing social, political, and economic aspects. However, a realistic assessment of how this has played out evokes a certain disappointment. Even with such lofty ideals in place, the lived experiences tell a less encouraging story.

India’s economic story is currently one of the sharpest contrasts. While our GDP growth is something that other countries envy, spreading that wealth fairly remains a big challenge. It is important to remember that in our economic picture, social justice means that growth that doesn’t include everyone is just numbers, not a true win for society.

The economic disparity in India is strikingly dramatic. On one side there are towering skyscrapers, a booming tech sector, and a growing roster of billionaires; on the other, vast rural poverty, urban slums, and millions struggling for basic needs. According to the World Inequality Database, India is one of the most unequal major economies in the world. The top 1% captures 26% of national income and 41% of wealth, while the bottom 50% receives just 15% of income and 6% of wealth.

The caste system has been a major obstacle to social justice in Indian society for hundreds of years. Even in this modern era, caste remains our deepest wound, one we dress up and pretend has healed. We have outlawed untouchability, created reservations, and launched campaigns. Yet a Dalit groom still faces violence for riding a horse during his wedding, and a tribal family still continues to be turned away from the temple. Though discrimination is no longer always overt, caste continues to shape access to education, jobs, healthcare, and dignity.

Gender bias remains one of the quiet but powerful barriers to social justice. In everyday life women face it in many forms. They frequently receive lower pay and are passed over for promotions at work. In education many girls are still discouraged from studying further, as families prioritize sons. These everyday inequalities seem normal, but they slowly limit freedom and potential. Society cannot be considered just while half of its population is treated as secondary. No doubt we women are in boardrooms and parliament, and we make a big show of celebrating them. But the story of discrimination is far more common than the success stories we love sharing.

India has long grappled with sociopolitical challenges stemming from geographical inequalities. Many regions, particularly those in remote or border areas, are cut off due to difficult terrain, poor infrastructure, and a history of being overlooked. While the physical landscape certainly complicates things for the government, the real sticking points seem to be a persistent lack of political will and empathy. It is hardly surprising that when people go without basic necessities like transport, healthcare, education, and jobs for years, frustration builds.

Cultural diversity was once celebrated as India’s strength. But time has changed, and this diversity has now turned into a site of tension. In India, these days religious and linguistic minorities are often asked to constantly prove their loyalty. Space for dissent, debate, and critical thinking is shrinking rapidly. Social justice is not only about material equality; it is all about the freedom to speak, believe, and belong without fear. A society that silences differences cannot claim justice.

It has become clear that in a society where inequalities are the norm rather than the exception, some people’s freedom is constrained, a segment of the population faces discrimination everywhere, and social justice is merely a textual concept, not a day-to-day reality. It is a broken promise. One can hardly find it in a real social setting, as it is confined only to research work and political rhetoric.

The most pressing question of our time is whether inequality, injustice, and disparity can ever truly disappear or whether they are woven into the very fabric of society. Government is often seen as the primary agent of social justice, but the truth goes far deeper. Social justice also depends on the conscience of society or on citizens who refuse to tolerate discrimination.

Now it is time we all recommitted to our forgotten promise, the promise of equality and dignity for all. As the primary agent, the government should create a renewed blueprint where social justice goes beyond mere celebrations. Government must move beyond symbolic commitment. Social justice must be evaluated not by intent, but by impact. Affirmative action needs regular review to ensure it reaches those who need it most without becoming a tool for political polarization. Alongside reservations, there must be a strong investment in quality public education so that opportunity begins on a more equal footing. Moreover, gender justice requires both policy and cultural change. Education that promotes gender sensitivity from an early age is essential. Balanced regional development must become a national priority. Infrastructure projects in remote and neglected regions should not be seen as costs but as investments in national unity. Economic justice demands a stronger social security net. Informal workers need access to health insurance and job protection. Growth should create dignified jobs, not precarious livelihoods.

Society plays a decisive role in celebrating social justice by challenging prejudice, respecting dignity, and standing with the marginalized. Only law cannot enforce social justice; our daily behaviour, mindset, and democratic values shape it. When citizens practice fairness at home, in the workplace, and in public places, justice moves from policy paper to lived reality. Only then can we get a society where equality is normal, not exceptional.