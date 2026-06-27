Renewed roadmap for a drug-free India

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has called for a ruthless crackdown on drug cartels, traffickers, and peddlers, which serves as a timely wake-up call for states to act tougher before more youth are pushed into addiction. Quick changes to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as he highlighted, will be essential to give more power to law enforcement agencies at both the central and state levels and to close legal gaps in the battle against drug problems. Strengthening de-addiction intervention and rehabilitation systems, alongside an intensified crackdown against drug traffickers and peddlers, will remain crucial for reducing demand for illicit drugs in the country. India's democratic dividends are at risk if drug cartels and narco-terrorists succeed in their game plan of trapping yet another generation in addiction. The rising number of youths becoming addicted and falling into addiction quicksand highlights the persistent challenges of deaddiction and rehabilitation that have yet to be addressed. The recovery of a higher quantity of drugs over the past decade reflects tougher and more effective operations against drug trafficking, but it also presents a harsher reality of an alarming rise in drug demand. Students and youth accounting for the largest section of addicts reveal a worrying picture of awareness-campaign messages still failing to reach a vast number of educational institutions and homes. Such uncomfortable truths demand the design of the awareness campaign strategy after identifying the gaps. Instead of a uniform awareness campaign strategy, tailored and targeted state-, district-, rural- and urban-centric interventions are necessary to effectively close the gaps that continue to persist on the ground. Local languages and cultural practices shaping the campaign messages and formats can make the campaign far more effective. The role of peers in building awareness against drug abuse and addiction is more effective, as peer pressure also pulls students and youths into addiction. Drug peddlers exploit the gap of misinformation about the harmful effect of substance abuse among peers and turn it into an effortless, unsuspecting entry point for addicts. The central government prioritising a whole-of-government network-centric strategy of integrating supply and demand reduction, harm reduction and tougher and determined actions to dismantle the entire drug network from source to distribution is a pragmatic approach. Enforcement agencies that have the right software to access darknets and deep webs are essential for finding and breaking down the hidden networks set up by drug cartels to grow their illegal business. The Union Home Minister, while addressing the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre in New Delhi, highlighted how drug traffickers have made India's fight against drug trafficking even more challenging by adopting advanced methods such as drone-based drops, containerised cargo through sea routes, the use of the Darknet, crypto payments, order-to-delivery models, parcel shipments, and other similar techniques. Chief secretaries and police chiefs will strengthen coordinated efforts towards achieving a drug-free India by complying with the Union Home Minister's directive to ensure real-time information sharing and upload details of crimes to the Narcotics Control Bureau's portals. By setting the three-year timeframe to strengthen the collective fight against the drug menace, Union Home Minister Shah has pressed the alarm bell that if the war against drug cartels is not intensified within this small window, then drug addiction may grip the entire country. Since enforcement alone won't work, efforts to reduce demand and harm also need to be part of a united approach; drug traffickers will keep rebuilding their secret networks unless these important parts of a drug-free India are combined into one coordinated plan by everyone involved. Inauguration of Guwahati The zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau signalled the central government's strong resolve to intensify operations in the Northeast region, which has witnessed an alarming rise in addiction among youth despite remarkable success by central and state agencies in seizing drug consignments and arresting traffickers and peddlers. The region's proximity to the infamous Golden Triangle and porous borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh make the tasks tougher for enforcement agencies. The region's vulnerability to narco-terrorism amplifies the central government's concern that the issue of narcotic drugs is not merely a matter of law and order or public health; it is deeply connected to the country's internal security, social stability, protection of economic interests, and the future of our youth and, through them, the future of the nation. Mere intelligence sharing among enforcement agencies will not effectively shield the youth of the region from drug traffickers if the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh remain porous, allowing drug cartels to source illicit drugs from neighbouring countries for distribution through their secretive networks in the northeastern states. The central government's Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) will guide the enforcement agencies and various central and state government departments to intensify their coordinated efforts. To achieve a drug-free India by 2029, parents, teachers, and other members of society must contribute.