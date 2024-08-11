Respect and unity for Assam’s elephant conservation

Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah

(Head of the Department of Zoology, Chaiduar College, Gohpur.

He can be reached at mmbethnozoology@rediffmail.com)

Celebrating national and international days is important, but it’s not enough on its own. Our real responsibility lies in our daily actions and awareness. True change happens when we commit to taking action, supporting each other, and making our community better beyond these special days. This lesson became clear to me in May of this year during a workshop organized by a reputed college with support from the Assam State Council of Science and Technology. The event brought together teachers, staff, distinguished guests, and over a hundred students from the host college and ten local schools. This experience prompted reflection on our societal roles and the impact of our actions, reinforcing the idea that while special days serve as important reminders, it is our consistent, everyday efforts that truly drive progress and make a lasting difference.

The workshop addressed crucial environmental issues, such as the dangers of plastic use, biodiversity, and our responsibilities in confronting environmental degradation. Discussions covered the wise use of sustainable energy and the adverse effects of pollution. It also provided hands-on experience in earthworm farming and the prospects of organic manure, soil health, and the demand for organic vegetables against pesticides. A particularly engaging feedback session questioned whether the use of disposable water bottles and single-use plastics by educated individuals and teachers could influence the general public and students, underscoring the importance of leading by example.

Educated individuals often hold positions of influence and respect in society, such as teachers, professionals, and community leaders. Their actions and choices can set a standard for others to follow. When educated individuals consciously avoid using disposable plastics and instead opt for sustainable alternatives, they demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility. This behaviour can serve as a powerful example for others, encouraging them to consider their own choices and the environmental impact of their actions.

For students, the actions of educated role models can be particularly impactful. Students are often impressionable and look to adults for guidance. When they see respected individuals prioritizing sustainable practices, it reinforces the idea that caring for the environment is important and something they should strive to do as well. Leading by example is a key strategy in promoting positive change. By visibly making eco-friendly choices, individuals can inspire a broader cultural shift towards sustainability. This can help raise awareness about the environmental issues associated with disposable plastics, such as pollution and resource depletion, and encourage more people to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. Workshops and seminars emphasized that true environmental awareness requires more than just education; it demands a conscious effort to change habits. Climate change, driven largely by human activities like burning fossil fuels and agricultural practices, is causing significant shifts in the Earth’s climate system. In northeast India, including Assam, the impacts on wildlife and ecosystems are becoming increasingly evident. For instance, species such as the one-horned rhinoceros are affected by changing river patterns and severe flooding. Additionally, bird migratory patterns are shifting due to temperature changes, and the Brahmaputra river dolphins are at risk from altered river flows and rising temperatures.

Agriculture, which is crucial to Assam’s economy and culture, is also deeply affected by climate change. Altered precipitation patterns, extreme weather events, and shifting growing seasons challenge traditional farming practices. This disruption has led to food shortages, higher prices, and expanded pest ranges, particularly affecting Assam’s tea gardens. Rising temperatures, unseasonal rainfall, and increased pest infestations are impacting tea production, threatening livelihoods. Farmers in Assam, already vulnerable due to limited access to advanced technologies and financial resources, struggle to adapt to these changes. Traditional practices are often insufficient against these climatic shifts, and the lack of support systems exacerbates their challenges. This economic strain can lead to debt, poverty, and, in some cases, the abandonment of farming. The broader implications of climate change on Assam’s agriculture include threats to food security and social stability. Reduced productivity drives up food prices, making essentials harder to afford for low-income families. Increased urban migration due to unviable farming conditions strains city infrastructure and resources.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, including adaptive agricultural practices, climate-resilient crops, improved irrigation, and sustainable land management. Financial resilience through accessible credit, insurance, and social safety nets is also crucial. Mitigating climate change impacts involves both local and global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development. Collective action is needed to tackle environmental issues. Collaboration among policymakers, researchers, and communities is essential to implementing effective climate action plans that prioritize vulnerable populations. Safeguarding Assam’s agricultural heritage and ensuring the well-being of its communities necessitates concerted efforts from all levels.

As we approach World Elephant Day 2024 on August 12, it’s a pivotal time to recognize the importance of these gentle giants and our shared responsibility to safeguard them. Elephants are keystone species that play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Their activities shape the environment in ways that benefit many other species. In Assam, the rich forests and diverse ecosystems support a large population of Asian elephants. These majestic animals are essential to the region’s biodiversity, aiding in seed dispersal, creating water sources used by other wildlife, and maintaining forest structures. The absence of elephants would disrupt these systems, leading to negative impacts on other species and the environment.

The alarming decline in elephant populations due to poaching for ivory, habitat destruction, and conflicts with humans demands immediate and sustained action. Poaching remains a significant threat, driven by the high value of ivory on the black market. Habitat destruction, largely due to expanding agricultural activities and urbanization, has led to the fragmentation of forests, isolating elephant populations, and making it difficult for them to find food and mates. Additionally, as human populations encroach on traditional elephant habitats, incidents of human-elephant conflict have increased, often resulting in injury or death for both humans and elephants. These conflicts not only endanger human lives and property but also contribute to the negative perception of elephants among local communities, making conservation efforts more challenging.

It is our collective duty to ensure that future generations inherit a world where elephants thrive. This involves supporting conservation efforts, advocating for stricter anti-poaching laws, and promoting sustainable land-use practices that consider the needs of both elephants and local communities. Governments play a pivotal role in elephant conservation. In Assam, the state government must continue to strengthen its policies and enforcement measures to protect elephants. This includes implementing and strictly enforcing anti-poaching laws, enhancing habitat protection, and ensuring that elephant corridors are maintained and expanded to reduce human-elephant conflict. Additionally, providing adequate resources for wildlife rangers and investing in community-based conservation programs are essential steps. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are at the forefront of elephant conservation efforts. In Assam, organizations like the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Aaranyak have been instrumental in various initiatives, from rescuing and rehabilitating injured elephants to conducting research and advocacy. These NGOs often work closely with local communities to foster coexistence and implement innovative solutions, such as early warning systems and the construction of physical barriers to prevent crop-raiding by elephants. Their work is critical to bridging the gap between conservation science and on-the-ground action.

The media has a powerful role in shaping public perception and driving action. Through documentaries, news reports, and social media campaigns, the plight of elephants can be highlighted, generating awareness and support for conservation efforts. In Assam, local media can play a crucial role by reporting on elephant conservation issues, showcasing success stories, and educating the public on the importance of elephants to the region’s heritage and ecology. By leveraging their platforms, media outlets can amplify the message of conservation and inspire individuals to take action.

Individuals also have a significant role to play in elephant conservation. By supporting conservation organizations, spreading awareness, and advocating for policies that protect elephants, every person can contribute to the cause. Additionally, personal initiatives can have a meaningful impact. Community engagement programs that involve local communities in conservation efforts are vital. Educating villagers about the importance of elephants and training them in non-violent conflict resolution techniques can foster a sense of stewardship. When local communities understand the ecological and economic benefits of protecting elephants, they are more likely to participate in conservation efforts. Promoting eco-tourism in Assam focused on elephant conservation can provide an alternative source of income for local communities, reducing their reliance on activities that harm elephant habitats. Eco-tourism can also raise awareness among tourists about the challenges elephants face and the importance of conservation. Implementing educational programs in schools to teach children about the importance of elephants and conservation from a young age is another effective strategy. Engaging children can create a new generation of conservation advocates who are passionate about protecting wildlife.

Utilising technology for conservation can enhance efforts to protect elephants. Drones can be used for monitoring elephant movements, and early warning systems can help prevent human-elephant conflicts. GPS collars on elephants can track their movements and identify critical corridors, allowing for better management of their habitats. Supporting habitat restoration projects aimed at restoring degraded habitats and reconnecting fragmented forests is crucial. Ensuring elephants have access to larger, contiguous areas for their movement and foraging needs is essential for their survival. As we mark World Elephant Day 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to the preservation of these majestic creatures. In Assam, where the bond between elephants and people is deeply rooted in culture and history, it is imperative that we all—government, NGOs, media, and individuals — come together to ensure the survival and well-being of our elephants. By taking concerted action today, we can create a future where elephants continue to roam freely and thrive in their natural habitats. The task is monumental, but with collective effort and unwavering dedication, it is within our reach to protect and preserve these magnificent giants for generations to come.