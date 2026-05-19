Responsible spending in turbulent times

Spiralling prices of essential commodities make the production-deficit northeast region more vulnerable to price shocks. Consumers in the region have begun to feel the pinch, with a hike in commodity prices already eating into their household budgets following a hike in fuel prices triggered by the West Asian crisis. Market analysts have sounded the alarm bell that with no immediate end of the ongoing crisis in West Asia in sight, prices of essential commodities may escalate further and burn bigger holes in consumers’ pockets. Insulating the consumers from price shocks triggered by hikes at sources and along the supply chain in the long term demands that the states in the region build self-sufficiency both in primary farm produce and processed food. Ironically, despite an increase in the production of several primary farm products, the demand-supply gap remains wide as demand pushed by population rise has far outpaced the agricultural growth. The restaurant business in Assam and other states of the region has come under heavy financial strain due to the exorbitant hike in commercial gas cylinders, followed by a hike in prices of ingredients triggered by an increase in diesel prices. They face the dilemma of raising the prices of their food products to match the rising input cost, but higher prices risk thinning out their customer base, which may render their business unstable and unviable. Prices of bread, milk, several brands of rice, potato, onion, mustard oil and other food items have already gone up as manufacturers and traders are finding it difficult to absorb the price hike in raw materials, farm produce and transportation costs. Farmers are also staring at a shortage of fertilisers and pesticides when they need these most to capitalise on a favourable climate and adequate rainfall for a bumper harvest. While the fertiliser prices are highly subsidised by the central government to protect the farmers from price shocks, the state governments keeping a strict vigil against hoarding and unscrupulous suppliers and traders creating artificial crises remains crucial to ensure that farm production in the region is maintained at a steady level. If local farm production is affected by a shortage in availability of fertiliser or a hike in prices of fertiliser, it will only exacerbate the consumers’ vulnerability. Increasing paddy procurement at the minimum support price by the government procurement agencies is essential to ensure remunerative prices for paddy and prevent a rise in rice fallows. Steady income from farm activities is critical to check outmigration of young members of farm households from rural Assam. Increasing food grain production is pivotal to reducing dependence on procurement from other states to bridge the demand-supply gap, but achieving this requires timely distribution of quality seeds and other inputs, along with improved farm mechanisation, storage facilities and better market linkage. Small and fragmented landholdings of farmers in Assam place a higher burden on individual farmers, as it becomes difficult for them to spread costs and scale production. The formation of more farmers’ collectives, such as Farmer Producer Companies, Farmer Producer Organisations, and Self-Help Groups, is essential to reduce individual risks and build a common pool of resources to strengthen the resilience of farmers against price volatility. Balancing a mix of high-yielding varieties which require chemical fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides for optimal yield and indigenous crop varieties which are growing using bio-fertilisers and organic manure and bio-pesticides is crucial to building resilience against climate change and maintaining soil health while focusing on boosting farm production for self-sufficiency. Nevertheless, post-harvest losses continue to grip the farm sector in the region even when its procurement of processed and packaged food made from the same farm produce in other states is steadily rising. The only way to reverse this paradox is to put food processing industries higher on the list of priorities so that surplus farm produce is absorbed locally for value addition and fetches higher income compared to raw farm produce. A major benefit of promoting food processing industries is the creation of livelihood avenues in the farm sector to reduce outmigration from rural areas. Funding support from the government under various flagship schemes, easy credit access, subsidised rooftop solarisation to meet affordable energy needs for the viability of processing units, and expansion of digital marketing facilities to the region have created a highly favourable industrial climate for food processing units in the MSME sector. The food processing sector is growing in the region, but the wastage of huge quantities of vegetables and fruits in the region shows that the region’s food processing potential is yet to be fully unlocked. The prevailing situation in the West Asian region is beyond India’s control, and its import dependence on this global region will continue to create turmoil in the market, especially in a vulnerable region like the Northeast. Consumers must spend responsibly, prevent food wastage, and increase investment in the agriculture sector to moderate demands and achieve self-sufficiency in food production in the region.