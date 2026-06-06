Restarting small tea gardens: A livelihood perspective

The expiration of the productive lifespan of Assam's small tea gardens is no longer just an isolated struggle for individual tea growers. It is a profound crisis threatening the entire rural economy of the state. The rehabilitation of these plantations is no longer optional; they are an absolute inevitability. Only synchronized, timely interventions from the Tea Board, NABARD, research institutions, and government departments can turn this looming void into a new era of possibility for Assam's agricultural sector. The article is a call to action for all stakeholders to avoid a livelihood crisis in rural Assam - Swarup Upadhyaya.

Discussions about Assam's tea economy frequently revolve around price, labour, climate, and other factors. But there is a quieter crisis unfolding in the small tea sector. Many of the bushes planted in the first wave of smallholder expansion in 1990 are now approaching the end of their productive life, and without planned rehabilitation, a large part of the state's tea base will slowly lose yield, quality, and profitability. This is not just an agronomic issue; it is a rural livelihood emergency that demands a new policy intervention.

India has 2.5 lakh registered small tea growers cultivating 2.13 lakh hectares, contributing more than 50 per cent of national tea production. Today, the first generation of smallholder plantations is now moving into the biological age, where yield decline becomes structural. A tea bush planted around 1990 is now roughly 35 years old, and under Indian conditions, the productive life is commonly taken to be about 40 years.

The real danger is that ageing does not always announce itself dramatically. It appears as no response to fertilizers, higher vacancy, more pest pressure, and a creeping fall in green leaf output. For a small grower, that translates into unstable cash flow, delayed field operations, rising debt, and reduced bargaining power in the leaf market. In other words, when tea bushes age, household vulnerability ages with them. It is tempting to blame poor management of the gardens, but that would be incomplete. Some gardens certainly suffer from weak pruning cycles, unbalanced fertiliser use, and poor canopy care, yet the deeper problem is biological exhaustion of the plants.

After decades of continuous production, tea bushes lose vigour, and the soil beneath them also weakens. Long-term tea cultivation can lead to nutrient depletion, soil compaction, and the build-up of autotoxins, which makes immediate replanting on the same land risky unless the soil is first restored. The rational solution is planned uprooting, soil correction, rehabilitation cropping, and replanting with improved, climate-resilient planting materials. Anything less postpones the problem while silently transferring it to the next season, the next loan cycle, and the next generation of growers.

A large tea estate with a diversified business portfolio can make a capital decision to uproot and replant. But a smallholder family cannot easily absorb five to seven years of zero green leaf income from a rehabilitated plot, plus the costs of uprooting, soil work, and new planting material. This is where the livelihood crisis begins. We have built a tea economy that celebrates output but underinvests in research or renewal. We have marketed the reward-leaf volumes while ignoring whether that volume will exist five years from now. The tea industry's own record shows how quickly external shocks can expose structural fragility, whether through erratic power supply, labour issues, or weak enforcement. Ageing gardens should therefore be treated as a strategic industry issue, not a farm-level inconvenience.

The first solution is to diagnose the tea bushes. A Plantation Health Index based on age, vacancy, canopy vigour, soil pH, organic carbon, and yield trend can identify which plots need immediate replanting and which can still be managed through intensive pruning. This would prevent both panicked uprooting and wasteful delay. Scientific triage is the missing bridge between extension theory and field reality.

Second, make rehabilitation calendar-based and not individual crisis-based. Tea Board, BLFs, and grower collectives should map ageing blocks and phase replanting over several years so that factory supply does not collapse instantly. Small growers need a locally sequenced schedule that tells them which block to uproot, when to rehabilitate the soil, and how to bridge the non-bearing years.

Third, rehabilitation needs to be financed as a managed transition. Milestone-based credit linked to soil testing, uprooting, replanting, and survival of new plants would be far more useful than a one-time grant. NABARD through the regional rural banks and other agencies can structure repayment with a grace period aligned to the crop's bearing cycle. Without such a product, growers are forced to choose between agronomic logic and household survival, and survival usually wins in the short run.

A more durable rehabilitation strategy would also require the State Rural Livelihood Mission to channel credit through cluster-level federations for setting up micro-processing units such as citronella distillation, black pepper grading and processing, and other such small value-added enterprises so that growers are not confined to the sale of raw biomass but can participate in the higher-value segments of the rural economy.

The rehabilitation period is also the most significant opportunity for diversification. The economically viable and tea-board-certified crop, citronella, can generate income while the new tea plantation is still maturing. But Assam should think beyond a single crop. Intercropping with black pepper on certified shade-compatible species can spread risk and create staggered cash flows during and after the transition.

A stronger idea would be to build rehabilitation clusters around small-tea collectives or FPOs. These collectives can handle nursery procurement, soil amendment purchases, rehabilitation cropping, distillation units for citronella, and shared marketing of intercrops. If one grower tries to manage the transition alone, the economics look frightening. If 200 growers act together, the non-bearing phase becomes a managed portfolio of income streams. That is the difference between withdrawal and resilience.

The state must revive organizations like the Directorate of Tea, Assam, which can introduce a 'Tea Rehabilitation Mission' with a clear mandate. The mission should combine soil health records, nursery certification, soil maps, credit access, and extension in one platform rather than scattering responsibility across departments. The mission must also ensure that certified planting material is available locally and that substandard nursery stock does not undermine replanting efforts.

We must stop treating tea as just a commodity and start treating plantation rehabilitation as the vital upkeep of a living and a breathing asset. Financial support, technological interventions, and market reform can no longer operate in silos. Without a unified approach, Assam will merely preserve the famous brand of its tea while silently losing the yield that sustains it. The true future of Assam tea will not only be forged on factory floors or in global auctions. It also rests in the small tea gardens, where ageing bushes are quietly asking if the system around them is finally ready for a restart.

(The author is a research scholar at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and an alumnus of the Department of Tea Husbandry and Technology, AAU, Jorhat.)