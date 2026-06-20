Rishis to the UNO: Yoga, India’s timeless soft power gift to the world

Bivash Modi

(modi.bivash@yahoo.in)

"Yoga is excellence in action."

Bhagavad Gita (2.50)

Every year on June 21, millions of people across continents gather in parks, schools, public squares, community centres and iconic landmarks to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. From the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York to the beaches of Australia, from the deserts of the Middle East to the mountains of South America, people bend, stretch, breathe and meditate together. What was once the spiritual discipline of ancient Indian sages has today become one of the most influential forms of global soft power.

The remarkable journey of yoga from the forests of ancient Bharat to the global stage is not merely a story of physical exercise. It is the story of India's civilisational wisdom, its philosophical depth, and its enduring contributions to humanity.

What is yoga?

The word 'yoga' comes from the Sanskrit root 'yuj', meaning 'to unite' or 'to join'. Yoga seeks the union of body, mind and spirit. It is not merely a collection of postures or breathing exercises. It is a holistic way of life that promotes balance, self-discipline, awareness and harmony. The ancient sage Patanjali, revered as the father of classical Yoga, defined Yoga in his celebrated work, the Yoga Sutras: 'Yoga is the cessation of the fluctuations of the mind.'

This profound definition highlights that yoga is fundamentally about mastering the mind and achieving inner peace.

The Civilisational Roots of Yoga

Yoga is among the oldest living traditions of humanity. Its roots can be traced to the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita and numerous philosophical schools of ancient India.

The Rig Veda contains early references to meditation and spiritual discipline. The Katha Upanishad speaks of controlling the senses and the mind to attain a higher consciousness. The Bhagavad Gita presents multiple paths of Yoga, including Karma Yoga (the path of action), Bhakti Yoga (the path of devotion) and Jnana Yoga (the path of knowledge). Maharishi Patanjali, Veda Vyas, Yajnavalkya, Adi Shankaracharya, Gorakhnath, Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo and others are a few sages and philosophers who shaped yoga. Each contributed to preserving and expanding the yogic tradition, ensuring its transmission across generations.

The Eight Limbs of Yoga - Patanjali's Ashtanga Yoga outlines eight dimensions of yogic practice:

Yama - Moral restraints

Niyama - Personal disciplines

Asana - Physical postures

Pranayama - the regulation of breath.

Pratyahara - Withdrawal of senses

Dharana - Concentration

Dhyana - Meditation

Samadhi - ultimate spiritual absorption

Modern practitioners often associate yoga only with asanas. However, the ancient tradition views yoga as a complete system of ethical, physical, mental and spiritual development.

India's Soft Power in Action:

The concept of soft power refers to the ability of a nation to influence others through culture, values, ideas and traditions rather than military or economic strength. India has gifted the world several civilisational treasures-Ayurveda, Buddhism, Sanskrit, classical music, mathematics and yoga. Among these, yoga has emerged as perhaps the most visible symbol of India's soft power. Unlike political ideologies or economic models, yoga transcends borders. It belongs to no single race, nationality or language. It speaks directly to the universal human desire for health, peace and happiness. The worldwide popularity of yoga has enhanced India's image as a source of wisdom and wellness. In a world struggling with stress, anxiety, lifestyle diseases and social fragmentation, yoga offers a practical pathway to harmony.

The United Nations established International Yoga Day.

A historic moment arrived in September 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga. Within a record period, the proposal received extraordinary global support. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. A record 177 countries co-sponsored the resolution, one of the highest levels of support ever received by a UN resolution of this nature. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Representatives from 84 countries joined the mass yoga event in New Delhi, while celebrations took place across the world. The event marked a significant diplomatic achievement and demonstrated the universal appeal of India's ancient wisdom.

The Role of the Present Government

The present government has played a major role in transforming yoga into a global movement. Through sustained diplomatic outreach, annual International Yoga Day celebrations, and active engagement with foreign governments, yoga has acquired unprecedented visibility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally led yoga sessions at national and international venues, including the United Nations headquarters. The establishment and strengthening of the Ministry of AYUSH has further institutionalised yoga promotion. The ministry has developed common yoga protocols, organised training programmes and facilitated international outreach. Yoga today is not merely a cultural activity but also a component of public health policy, preventive healthcare and wellness promotion.

The Ministry of AYUSH, along with IGNOU and the Skill Development Ministry, has launched numerous initiatives to promote yoga education, certification, and research.

The Ministry of AYUSH has launched numerous initiatives to promote yoga education, certification and research. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers certificate, diploma and degree programmes in yoga, making structured yoga education accessible to learners across the country. Under skill development initiatives and certification programmes, yoga instructors, wellness trainers and therapists are being trained to meet growing domestic and international demand. The Yoga Certification Board and related programmes have created employment opportunities in wellness centres, schools, hospitals, tourism and fitness industries. Yoga has also found a place in the larger vision of the Fit India Movement and skill development initiatives, contributing to livelihood generation while promoting healthy living.

Acceptance Across the World

Over 190 countries now practise yoga. World leaders, diplomats, celebrities, athletes and ordinary citizens regularly participate in yoga sessions. Countries such as the United States, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, China, Russia, Brazil and many Middle Eastern nations host large yoga events. Yoga studios have become common features in major cities worldwide. Medical institutions increasingly recognise yoga as a complementary practice for improving physical and mental well-being. Its acceptance across cultures demonstrates that genuine wisdom can travel beyond national boundaries without losing its essence.

Acceptance and Confrontation

Despite its popularity, yoga has occasionally faced criticism and controversy. Some groups have questioned its association with Hindu traditions and expressed concerns regarding religious symbolism. Others have viewed it purely through a fitness lens, detached from its philosophical roots. Yet yoga has survived these debates because its essence is universal. Yoga does not demand conversion, allegiance or exclusion. It invites self-discovery. One may approach yoga as a spiritual discipline, a health practice, a meditative technique or a means of stress management. Its adaptability has allowed it to flourish in diverse societies. The challenge lies in preserving its civilisational origins while ensuring its universal accessibility.

Different Forms and Schools of Yoga

Over centuries, yoga evolved into various traditions. While methods differ, the ultimate goal remains the same: achieving balance, awareness and inner harmony.

Why Gen Z Needs Yoga

Modern youth face unprecedented challenges. Excessive screen time, digital addiction, social media pressures, sedentary lifestyles and mental stress have become common realities. Yoga offers a powerful antidote. Regular practice can improve concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, enhance emotional resilience, improve sleep quality, increase physical fitness, strengthen immunity,

foster self-confidence and promote mindfulness.

For Gen Z, yoga is not merely an ancient tradition. It is a modern survival skill.

In a fast-moving world, yoga teaches the art of slowing down without falling behind. The pioneers, like Swami Vivekananda, introduced Indian spiritual thought to the West during the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. Paramahansa Yogananda popularised meditation and Kriya Yoga in America. Swami Sivananda and his disciples established international yoga centres. B.K.S. Iyengar, Pattabhi Jois and several contemporary masters brought systematic yoga instruction to global audiences. Their efforts transformed yoga into a worldwide movement while preserving its Indian identity.

A Civilisational Wealth Beyond Measure

Nations are remembered not only for their military victories or economic achievements but also for their contributions to human civilisation.

India's gift of yoga stands alongside humanity's greatest intellectual and spiritual achievements. It represents a living bridge connecting ancient wisdom with modern aspirations. As the world grapples with stress, conflict and environmental challenges, yoga reminds humanity of a simple truth: peace outside begins with peace within.

The International Day of Yoga is therefore more than an annual event. It is a celebration of India's civilisational heritage and its enduring contributions to global well-being.

"May all be happy.

May all be free from illness.

May all see what is auspicious.

May none suffer."

Perhaps no verse better captures the spirit of yoga-a timeless Indian gift to humanity and a soft power force that continues to unite the world through health, harmony and hope.