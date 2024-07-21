Rising waters: A story of survival and resilience

Akansha Barooah

The state of Assam in northeastern India is no stranger to the annual monsoon floods. However, the 2024 flood situation in Assam continues to be grim, with the number of inundated districts increasing to 26 and major rivers flowing above the danger mark in multiple locations. At least 41,596 displaced people are currently taking shelter in 189 relief camps, while another 110 relief distribution centres are catering to 72,847 individuals.

At the earliest part of the morning, a phone call rang. Uncle and Aunty had called, their voices filled with urgency. The village, they said, was completely submerged in water. Within hours, the streets had disappeared under the rising flood. They arrived at our house, soaked and weary from the rapid evacuation. The water had risen so quickly that they had no time to gather their belongings. Instead, they huddled together in the darkness, hoping to stay safe as the floodwaters invaded their home. The unprecedented rainfall had transformed their familiar surroundings into a perilous landscape.

This scene was not unique to their village. Villages were submerged, crops were destroyed, and homes were wrecked. The heavy rains and flooding had left a trail of devastation in their wake. While floods are a regular menace for those living near the fertile banks of the Brahmaputra River, the frequency and intensity of such events have been escalating. Experts attribute this to a combination of climate change, unchecked construction, and rapid industrialization. It says, “A single raindrop never feels responsible for the flood.”

Entire settlements were engulfed by the rushing waters, turning what were once streets and fields into vast, muddy swamps. The lush fields where rice and paddy grew had become unrecognizable, buried under mud and debris. The scale of the damage was particularly alarming. Hundreds of people were reportedly still trapped in their homes, awaiting rescue.

Uncle and Aunty, now safe at our house, recounted their harrowing experience. As the water poured into their home, they had little choice but to gather what they could and seek higher ground. The darkness made everything more frightening, and the sound of the rushing water was a constant reminder of their precarious situation.

In the aftermath, the community rallied together. Relief efforts began with neighbours helping each other find shelter and food. The government and NGOs worked tirelessly to provide aid, but the sheer scale of the disaster made it a daunting task. Amidst the chaos, stories of resilience and solidarity emerged as people came together to support one another.

However, the reality on the ground revealed deep-seated inequalities. “Disaster is often seen as a ‘leveller’ that affects everyone equally, but the impact of disasters varies due to structural inequalities, access to resources, gender roles, and power relations, leading to a disproportionate effect on certain populations.” Natural disasters do not affect all individuals uniformly; women, men, children, and the elderly face different challenges and vulnerabilities. Gender roles and pre-existing social inequalities exacerbate the impact on specific groups, often leaving women and girls at a disproportionate disadvantage. The overcrowded relief camps often lacked basic facilities, making them unsafe for women and girls. Privacy was scarce, increasing the risk of gender-based violence. In many cases, the absence of separate toilets and bathing areas added to the discomfort and danger. Access to health services was severely disrupted. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and menstruating girls faced significant challenges. The lack of medical care and sanitary products heightened health risks. Women, who are primarily carers, also had to deal with the added burden of looking after children and the elderly under these dire circumstances. Women are often involved in agriculture and the informal sector. The destruction of crops and livelihoods hit them hard, jeopardising their economic independence. With fields turned into swamps, their primary source of income was gone. Women engaged in small businesses or daily-wage labour also saw their work vanish overnight.

Gradually, the flood situation in Assam is improving, though more than 500,000 people across 17 districts remain affected. In response to the floods, the government and various NGOs have mobilized substantial resources. The Odisha government has offered its disaster management system to help address the flood challenges. The Prime Minister affirmed the Centre’s support for the state in managing the crisis and reducing the flood’s impact.

The relief camps that have been set up face significant challenges, struggling with overcrowding, insufficient facilities, and limited access to medical care. According to a recent survey by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), women and girls are 20% more likely to suffer from health issues and gender-based violence in disaster situations. The absence of adequate facilities in relief camps has been a major concern, with only 30% of camps providing separate toilets and bathing areas for women and girls.

By recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by different groups, Assam can foster a more inclusive and equitable recovery process. As Assam continues to recover from this devastating flood, it is crucial that the lessons learned lead to more resilient and equitable disaster management strategies. Ensuring that future efforts are inclusive and gender-sensitive will be key to building a stronger, more resilient society capable of facing the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters.

The Assam flood of 2024 highlights the urgent need for gender-sensitive approaches in disaster management. Addressing the unique needs of women, men, boys, and girls during and after such calamities is essential for an equitable and effective recovery. By integrating gender perspectives into disaster response and long-term recovery plans, Assam can build a more resilient and inclusive society capable of withstanding future challenges.

Moreover, the government and NGOs must prioritise the establishment of safe spaces within relief camps, ensuring that basic needs are met and that individuals feel secure. Training programmes that empower women and promote their participation in recovery efforts can also enhance community resilience.

As the state navigates the aftermath of this disaster, the collective strength and unity of its people will be vital in overcoming the challenges that lie ahead. The stories of survival and resilience that emerge from this crisis will not only reflect the spirit of the Assamese people but also serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating the effects of future floods.

In conclusion, the ongoing recovery efforts must focus on building back better, incorporating lessons learned from this disaster to enhance infrastructure, improve disaster response mechanisms, and ensure that all voices, particularly those of marginalised groups, are heard in the planning process. Only then can Assam hope to emerge stronger from the devastation wrought by the floods, ready to face the uncertainties of a changing climate.