Rivers beyond borders: Why the Siang is more than water

A Hydrologist’s reflection from the field

Dr. M. L. Gaur

(Vice Chancellor, Kaziranga University, Jorhat.

He can be reached at mlgaur07@gmail.com)

A few days ago, I found myself virtually standing quietly on the banks of the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. It was not a formal moment; no microphones, no presentations, no structured discussions. Just the river, the mountains, and a silence that had its own depth. The Siang was flowing with immense force, descending from the Himalayas with a kind of authority that only nature possesses. Yet, there was a calmness in that force, a rhythm, almost like a conversation that the river was having with the landscape around it. The forests stood still, the air was heavy with moisture, and the sound of water seemed to carry something more than movement. As I stood there, watching carefully, one thought came to me; not as a scientist analysing a system, but as someone who has spent over four decades walking along rivers across India: A river is never just water. It is a living system, a flowing civilization.

Over the last 41 years, my journey has taken me across a wide spectrum of landscapes and realities. I have worked in the deeply eroded ravines of the Chambal, where land itself seems to be in retreat. I have observed the restless meanders of the Yamuna, constantly shifting, redefining its own boundaries. I have seen drought-prone regions where every drop of water is valued like life itself, and I have also witnessed floodplains where excess water becomes a force of disruption.

In these journeys, I have interacted with farmers who read the sky better than instruments, engineers who try to discipline rivers, forest communities who live in quiet harmony with natural systems, and policymakers who must balance development with sustainability. And slowly, over time, rivers began to teach me. Not through books, but through observation. Not through theory, but through experience.

Some of those lessons are simple, but they carry immense depth: rivers remember everything that happens in their basin. They respond slowly—but when they respond, they do so with power. And most importantly, they never behave exactly the same way twice. Standing near the Siang, all these lessons seemed to converge into one moment.

The Siang is not just a river of Arunachal

We often try to define rivers within administrative or political boundaries. It may be convenient for governance, but it is fundamentally incorrect. Rivers do not belong to states. They do not belong to nations. They belong to landscapes. This extraordinary river begins far beyond India’s borders, in Tibet, where it is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo. It then enters Arunachal Pradesh, flows through some of the most fragile and biodiverse terrains, becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam, and finally travels into Bangladesh before merging with the sea. This is not just a journey of water—it is a journey of transformation. Along this path, the river connects glaciers, mountains, dense forests, tribal societies, agricultural plains, wetlands, fisheries, and urban settlements. It links ecosystems that are vastly different, yet deeply interdependent.

From my field perspective, the Siang is best understood not as a river, but as a transboundary ecological continuum, a hydrological connector across three nations, a sediment-driven dynamic system and a lifeline of the Northeast and beyond.

So when we speak of the Siang, we are not discussing a regional entity—we are engaging with a system that has international, ecological, and civilizational significance.

What rivers taught me over four decades

There are lessons that cannot be taught in classrooms. They emerge only when one spends time in the field—observing, waiting, and sometimes simply listening. One of the most fundamental truths I have learned is this: A river is not a pipeline. It is a self-evolving, self-adjusting system. It continuously reshapes itself—its slope, its depth, its velocity, its width—all in response to natural forces. It carries water, yes, but it also carries sediment, nutrients, energy, and memory. One of the most fascinating, yet less appreciated, realities is rivers transport mountains. The Brahmaputra system, to which the Siang belongs, carries enormous quantities of sediment from the Himalayas. These sediments are the result of continuous erosion of one of the youngest and most fragile mountain systems on Earth. I have seen the consequences of this process on the ground. In some places, the sediment enriches soils, making them highly fertile and productive. In other places, it destabilises river channels, intensifies erosion, and leads to the loss of valuable land. Entire villages in Assam have had to relocate because the river slowly claimed their land.

This dual character of rivers is something we must accept: What appears as a “problem” is often a natural process. What turns it into a “disaster” is often human misalignment. Understanding this distinction is crucial for effective policy and planning.

The invisible dimensions of rivers

Many of the most important processes in a river system are not visible. Beneath the flowing water lies a continuous interaction between rivers and groundwater. During periods of high flow, rivers recharge underground aquifers. During dry periods, groundwater feeds the river, sustaining its flow. This hidden exchange maintains hydrological balance. Similarly, rivers are chemically dynamic. As they move across landscapes, they absorb minerals, nutrients, organic matter, and, increasingly, pollutants. In doing so, they create a chemical narrative of their journey. In essence, a river becomes a moving record of the environment it passes through. Ecologically, the importance of rivers is even more profound. Freshwater ecosystems occupy a very small fraction of the Earth’s surface, yet they support a disproportionately large share of biodiversity. A river is not just a channel—it is a living corridor of life.

Understanding the northeast:

A different paradigm

My recent engagement in the Northeast has reinforced the idea that this region cannot be approached with conventional river management frameworks. The conditions here are unique. High rainfall, fragile geology, steep slopes, and active tectonics combine to create river systems that are highly dynamic and often unpredictable. The Siang and Brahmaputra are not stable rivers—they are constantly adjusting, responding, and evolving. Climate change is adding another layer of complexity. Glaciers are retreating. Rainfall patterns are shifting. Extreme events such as flash floods and cloudbursts are becoming more frequent. These changes are not theoretical—they are already visible in the field. The river we see today is not the river we will see tomorrow. This demands a shift in how we plan and manage.

A policy insight we can no longer ignore

One recurring issue I have observed across projects and regions is a fragmented approach to river management. There is a tendency to focus on downstream interventions—embankments, channel modifications, localised protections—without adequately addressing upstream conditions. But rivers do not function in fragments. Every downstream problem has an upstream origin. When forests are degraded in upper catchments, infiltration reduces and runoff increases. When soil erosion accelerates, sediment loads rise. When slopes become unstable, landslides contribute to downstream instability. Nature works in continuity. Our planning must do the same. A meaningful approach to river management must: Begin in the upper catchments, move progressively downstream, and integrate land, water, forests, and communities into a single framework. Without this, interventions will remain partial and often ineffective.

Technology and the limits

of understanding

We are now entering an era where river systems can be monitored in real time using advanced technologies—satellite data, artificial intelligence, drones, LiDAR, and sensor networks. These tools are powerful and necessary. They provide scale, precision, and predictive capability. But I would like to emphasize something from personal experience: Technology can inform us—but it cannot replace direct understanding. A river must be experienced on the ground. It must be observed across seasons. It must be listened to. Only then does it begin to reveal its behaviour.

Learning from traditional wisdom

In many parts of Northeast India, I have observed that local communities possess a deep and intuitive understanding of rivers. They know where floods will naturally spread, which areas are prone to erosion, and how to adapt their lives accordingly. Their relationship with the river is not one of control, but of coexistence. This knowledge is invaluable. Modern science must not overlook it—it must integrate it.

A reflection and a responsibility

As I stood beside the Siang, watching its uninterrupted journey, I felt that rivers carry a message that we often fail to hear. Rivers do not divide humanity—they connect it. They flow across borders without conflict. They sustain life without discrimination. It is we who impose divisions—through policies, perceptions, and sometimes incomplete understanding. The future of regions like the Northeast—and indeed the broader ecological future of our country—depends on how we respond to this reality.

A message for policymakers

Drawing from field experience, I would like to offer a few reflections that may be useful: View rivers as basin-scale systems, not administrative units. Prioritize upstream ecological stability. Integrate forests, water, land use, and climate planning. Recognize sediment as a natural and essential component. Combine technology with field-based observation. Incorporate local and traditional knowledge systems. Plan for variability and uncertainty, not fixed conditions.

Closing thought

The Siang is not just a river flowing through Arunachal Pradesh. It is a living classroom—a system that teaches us about geology, hydrology, ecology, resilience, and humility. The real question before us is not how to control rivers. It is how to understand them—and how to live with them. Because in the end, one truth remains clear from my years in the field: When rivers are respected, they sustain civilisations. When they are misunderstood, they remind us of their power.