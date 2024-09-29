Role of moral education in shaping Assam’s future generations

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

Moral education has long been an essential pillar of holistic development

in human societies. In Assam, a state enriched by its cultural diversity, natural beauty, and historical legacy, the need for moral education has deepened in the face of rapid social changes. The rise of modern technology, increasing urbanisation, and changes in family structures, etc., have led to the transformation of traditional moral values, creating a gap in character-building among the youth. While the state has shown significant progress in education, the infusion of moral values in formal education remains a crucial area requiring greater focus.

Moral education refers to the teaching of values, ethics, and character development, helping individuals understand the difference between right and wrong while nurturing empathy, responsibility, and respect for others. It goes beyond textbook knowledge, aiming to create citizens who are morally responsible, ethical, and compassionate. In Assam, like in other parts of India, moral education plays a vital role in building a society grounded in values like honesty, integrity, respect for diversity, tolerance, and environmental responsibility. Given Assam’s rich mosaic of ethnic communities, languages, and traditions, the state requires a cohesive social framework where diverse groups can coexist peacefully. Moral education fosters tolerance and understanding, both essential for maintaining Assam’s social fabric.

The shift from traditional joint family systems to nuclear families, especially in urban areas like Guwahati, has reduced the time families spend instilling values in children. As a result, schools are expected to play a more significant role in this process. However, the gap between expectation and practice has created a moral vacuum. At the same time, with growing access to digital technology and media, young people are more exposed to various influences, some of which can negatively affect their decision-making. Therefore, moral education is critical in helping them make responsible choices, discouraging behaviours that lead to juvenile delinquency, substance abuse, or aggression.

The roots of moral education in Assam can be traced back to the region’s ancient traditions, which were influenced by Vedic culture, Buddhism, and later, the Bhakti movement led by Srimanta Sankardeva. The Vaishnavite tradition, which Sankardeva propagated, emphasised humility, compassion, honesty, and devotion to truth. These teachings had a profound impact on Assamese society and laid the foundation for values that the region continues to cherish. During the British colonial era, formal education became more widespread, but it focused primarily on academic subjects, reducing the emphasis on moral and ethical instruction. However, the teachings of freedom fighters like Gopinath Bordoloi and cultural icons like Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Hem Barua, and Bhupen Hazarika continued to influence society through their works in literature, music, and politics. After independence, while Assam saw a secular education system evolve, moral education gradually became less prioritised in formal school settings.

In contemporary Assam, moral education is often treated as a supplementary part of the curriculum rather than an essential component. While moral stories and ethical lessons are included in subjects like social science and languages, there is no dedicated curriculum for moral education in most schools. In government schools, the lack of structured programs for character-building or ethical development is particularly noticeable. On the other hand, private schools, particularly those run by religious or social organisations, tend to offer moral education as a core subject. These schools include lessons on topics such as kindness, respect for elders, environmental consciousness, and civic responsibility. Religious institutions, particularly in rural Assam, also play a vital role in imparting moral education outside of the formal school system, offering students lessons through community gatherings and festivals.

Several challenges hinder the effective implementation of moral education in Assam. One of the primary obstacles is the absence of a dedicated curriculum for moral education in government schools. While ethical values are sometimes incorporated into other subjects, the lessons are often insufficient to have a lasting impact. Moreover, teachers are central to the success of any moral education program. Unfortunately, many educators in Assam have not received formal training in imparting moral lessons or engaging students in value-based discussions. A comprehensive teacher training programme is needed to equip educators with the tools to nurture ethical reasoning and character development in students.

In addition to challenges within the education system, societal and family influences play a critical role. The declining emphasis on moral values within families due to changing lifestyles, migration, and urbanization has shifted more responsibility to schools. However, schools alone cannot bear this burden. A collaborative effort between parents, teachers, and communities is necessary to instill values effectively in children. Assam’s cultural and linguistic diversity poses yet another challenge for moral education, especially in regions where different communities have distinct cultural practices and values. For moral education to be effective, it must be adaptable to the unique cultural contexts of Assam’s various ethnic groups, such as the Bodos, Mishings, and Karbis.

To strengthen moral education in Assam, it is essential to introduce a structured curriculum across schools that focus on ethics, empathy, civic responsibility, respect for diversity, and environmental stewardship. The Assam government could take steps toward integrating moral education into the mainstream curriculum, ensuring it becomes a regular part of school life from the primary to the secondary level. Along with introducing a structured curriculum, it is crucial to provide teachers with proper training in ethical reasoning and moral philosophy, as well as practical pedagogical methods for imparting moral education. Regular workshops and training programs can help educators acquire the skills necessary to foster moral development in their students.

Moral education can be more engaging when integrated into co-curricular activities. Schools should encourage debates, storytelling, dramatizations, and social service projects that instill values such as kindness, responsibility, and compassion. Involving the community is equally important. Parent-teacher associations, local cultural bodies, and non-governmental organizations can collaborate with schools to reinforce values and ethics through cultural programs, storytelling sessions, and awareness campaigns. Technology, often perceived as a threat to moral values, can also be harnessed positively. Digital platforms can be used to provide engaging content on ethical issues, disseminate moral lessons, and create forums for students to discuss ethical dilemmas.

Moral education is an indispensable part of the development of students and society as a whole. In Assam, where social harmony, environmental consciousness, and respect for diversity are of paramount importance, moral education must be given due emphasis. By fostering a culture of values and ethics, Assam can ensure that its young generation grows up to be responsible, compassionate, and morally sound citizens. The combined efforts of educators, parents, and communities will be essential in creating a system that reflects the ethical values upon which Assamese society has been built for centuries.