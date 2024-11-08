Role of public opinion in digital era and its influence on election process in democracy

Dr Mukul Chandra Bora

(drmukulcbora@gmail.com)

“It is neither the party nor the candidate that wins elections, but it is the public opinion that wins the elections.”

Public opinion plays a crucial role in society, influencing the actions and decisions of both individuals and institutions. When informed by accurate and relevant information, public opinion can guide people toward making more rational decisions and can also shape policies and actions taken by governments, organizations, and other entities. Additionally, public opinion helps shape societal values and culture, influencing social and political change. In today’s world, it also holds significant sway in the business and financial sectors. Companies that are attuned to public opinion can enhance their reputation, build customer trust, and strengthen their market position, while those that neglect it may face significant setbacks. Thus, it is essential for both individuals and organizations to not only pay attention to public opinion but also to engage with it in an ethical and transparent manner. Public opinion, when harnessed appropriately, can serve as a powerful tool for driving better decision-making and actions within society.

The democratic process naturally encourages citizens to form opinions on a range of issues. Voters are asked to select candidates in elections, consider constitutional amendments, and approve or reject local taxes and legislative proposals. Any issue requiring executive or legislative action can become a public concern if enough people choose to engage with it. External influences, such as campaigning newspapers, interest groups, or government officials, often stimulate or reinforce the political views of these citizens.

The digital age has dramatically reshaped the way we access, consume, and share information. Technologies such as the internet, social media, and mobile devices have revolutionised how people engage with breaking news, create content, and communicate in real time. As a result, traditional mass media—such as television, newspapers, and radio—have seen a decline in advertising revenue, forcing them to explore alternative revenue models. Media consumption habits have shifted significantly, as consumers now have instant access to the latest news, the ability to participate in content creation, and the option to share information widely. These shifts have presented significant challenges to traditional media outlets, threatening their established business models and prompting rapid adaptation.

Digital media is now central to shaping public opinion, with platforms like social media, news websites, and blogs providing rapid, broad access to information. These platforms influence public attitudes through constant reporting, framing, and, in politics, through targeted advertisements and data analytics. However, digital media also poses risks, as misinformation and biased reporting can distort opinions and deepen societal divides. Ensuring accuracy and balance is essential for digital media to have a responsible impact on public opinion.

In the context of the digital age, it is essential to explore how digital technology and social media influence the process of public opinion formation. How do these platforms affect how people gather, evaluate, and use information, and how do they assess the credibility of information sources? These questions can be examined through a review of literature on digital literacy, media literacy, and the impact of digital media on public opinion.

Factors Influencing the

Formation of Public Opinion

in the Digital Age:

Social media has become a dominant platform for sharing information and ideas, profoundly shaping how people access, evaluate, and use information. It also influences how individuals communicate and interact, as well as how they form opinions on a wide range of issues. Research has shown that social media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion, particularly with respect to political and cultural views. Similarly, digital technology has transformed the way society gathers, assesses, and processes information, impacting both individual interactions and the formation of opinions on various topics.

The sources of information people rely on for shaping public opinion are crucial in determining how opinions are formed. Credible and reliable sources tend to lead to more informed, accurate opinions, while unreliable or non-credible sources can contribute to misinformation and distorted views. In particular, the role of political participation is key in shaping political opinions. Active involvement in political processes influences how people form and refine their views on political issues, further impacting their broader cultural and societal perspectives.

Moreover, digital literacy skills play an essential role in shaping how individuals form opinions, especially in the digital age. The ability to critically evaluate and navigate digital content directly affects how people process information and make informed decisions. Studies have demonstrated that strong digital literacy skills are crucial for forming well-grounded opinions, particularly in the realms of politics and culture, where misinformation and biased reporting can easily sway public perception.

The Formation of Public

Opinion in the Digital Age

Towards Civil Society:

In the digital age, the way public opinion is formed has undergone significant transformation. The advent of the internet and the rise of social media have fundamentally altered how people access information and express their views. These changes have profound implications for civil society, as digital technologies enable rapid information dissemination and create new spaces for public discussion and debate. This, in turn, shapes the broader formation of public opinion.

A key aspect of public opinion formation in the digital era is the increased access to information. The internet allows individuals to quickly and easily access diverse sources of news and perspectives from around the world. This opens up opportunities for people to compare different viewpoints before forming opinions. However, the abundance of information can also be overwhelming and confusing, especially when it is not carefully verified, leading to potential misinformation.

The role of digital technologies in shaping public opinion has become increasingly relevant in the context of social and cultural change. These technologies influence how people obtain, evaluate, and use information, impacting their views on a wide range of issues. Digital literacy—the ability to critically navigate and assess online content—plays a vital role in this process, particularly when it comes to forming informed political and cultural opinions.

Social media, in particular, has become an influential platform for sharing ideas and information. It shapes how people access, assess, and interact with content, as well as how they evaluate the credibility of information sources. Social media has also changed the way people communicate and engage with one another, influencing how opinions are formed on various topics. Studies have shown that social media, with its ability to amplify voices and enable real-time discussions, has a profound impact on shaping public opinion, especially in political and cultural contexts.

Furthermore, the growing use of digital technology and social media has made public opinion more dynamic and participatory. Platforms like online forums, social media comments, and digital petitions provide citizens with opportunities to express their views and engage directly in the democratic process. This active participation helps ensure that a diversity of perspectives is heard, contributing to a more inclusive and vibrant civil society.

The integration of digital technology with civil society can also lead to innovations in how information is communicated. Citizen journalism, for example, allows ordinary individuals to share news and insights, enriching the public discourse and providing alternative viewpoints on social issues. Collaborative platforms, where users contribute collectively to analysis and reporting, can deepen public engagement and foster a more comprehensive understanding of complex issues.

Ultimately, technology can serve as a powerful tool for empowering individuals to form more informed, data-driven opinions. However, achieving a more knowledgeable and inclusive public opinion requires collaboration between all stakeholders—governments, media, and citizens alike. By leveraging the potential of digital technologies while addressing emerging challenges, society can foster a more critical, informed, and constructive public discourse. This approach can strengthen democracy, enhance public participation, and empower individuals to contribute to a more engaged and informed civil society.

Challenges and Opportunities

in Managing Public Opinion

in the Digital Age:

The rapid advancement of information and communication technology has transformed how public opinion is shaped and shared. Organisations, governments, and individuals must adapt to this evolving landscape in order to effectively manage and influence public perception. One of the primary challenges in this new environment is the spread of misinformation or hoaxes. The speed and reach of the internet make it easy for false information to spread quickly, shaping public attitudes and beliefs. As a result, there is a critical need for rigorous fact-checking and public education on the importance of relying on credible sources. Governments and social media platforms must collaborate to identify and remove misleading content to protect the integrity of public discourse.

Echo chambers on social media, driven by algorithms that reinforce users’ existing beliefs, contribute to the polarisation of public opinion by limiting exposure to differing viewpoints and making constructive dialogue more challenging. However, the digital age also presents opportunities for more effective public opinion management. The broad access to information allows people to stay informed, while digital platforms enable direct communication between organizations, governments, and the public. These platforms encourage broader participation through online surveys, petitions, and forums, ensuring diverse voices are included in decision-making and policy formation.

In addition, influencers and public figures on social media can be powerful tools in guiding public opinion. By sharing positive and educational messages, they can influence their followers’ perspectives on important issues. However, it is crucial that these influencers take responsibility for spreading accurate information and avoid misleading their audiences. Ethical responsibility and transparency are essential when managing public opinion in the digital age. Governments and organizations must provide honest, clear, and accessible information, addressing public concerns quickly and openly to foster trust and reduce uncertainty.

Digital education plays a key role in addressing the challenges of misinformation and echo chambers. To navigate this complex landscape, individuals need strong digital literacy skills that enable them to evaluate the validity of online information and avoid falling prey to hoaxes or manipulation. Educational programs focused on digital literacy and the ethical use of social media must be continuously developed and widely disseminated.

Ultimately, managing public opinion in the digital age requires a collaborative and multi-faceted approach. By understanding the dynamics of digital technologies and using them responsibly, we can foster a more informed, critical, and constructive public discourse. This will help build a stronger, more empowered, and future-ready society.