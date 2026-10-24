RSS at 100: The test of national purpose

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

A century of existence establishes endurance; what an organisation does

with that endurance establishes its worth. For the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), whose centenary year culminated in Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address in Nagpur on October 20, 2026, the larger question is no longer simply how far the organisation has travelled since its founding in 1925. It is what its accumulated experience, extensive network and philosophy of social organisation can contribute to the India that is emerging. A nation aspiring to greater economic power and international influence needs more than capable governments. It needs citizens who accept responsibility, communities that can act collectively and a public culture in which national pride translates into service. The RSS has spent a century building an organisational model around these ideas. Its next challenge is to demonstrate their full value to the nation.

The RSS’ journey deserves neither uncritical glorification nor reflexive condemnation. Both approaches replace judgment with prejudice. An organisation of its scale and longevity should be assessed through the substance of its contribution, the conduct of its members and the social outcomes of its work. Its central proposition—that organised citizens can strengthen society—is persuasive. But organisation is a means, not an achievement in itself. Discipline matters when it produces public service; conviction matters when it encourages responsibility; and influence matters when it helps solve problems beyond an organisation’s own boundaries. The true measure of the RSS at 100 must therefore be the public good it helps create.

Bhagwat’s emphasis on India’s civilisational identity addresses a question the country should no longer approach with cultural insecurity. India’s philosophical traditions, spiritual inquiry, intellectual debates and cultural continuity form an inheritance of immense value. Modernisation does not require a nation to become indifferent to its past, any more than international engagement requires it to imitate other societies uncritically. India should draw confidence from its civilisation while embracing scientific advancement, economic innovation and global cooperation. Cultural self-awareness is strongest when it provides the confidence to learn, adapt and contribute to the world.

Yet pride in civilisation must also carry a willingness to confront social shortcomings. No inheritance is honoured merely by celebrating its achievements while ignoring practices that diminish human dignity. Discrimination cannot be defended in the name of tradition, and social harmony cannot mean asking those who suffer injustice to remain silent. India’s diversity of faiths, languages, customs and regional identities is a defining reality of its national life. Unity must grow from a shared commitment to the country and the dignity of its citizens, not from the assumption that everyone must express identity in the same way. A confident India should be able to reconcile civilisational rootedness with constitutional equality. That is not a concession to competing ideas; it is a measure of national maturity.

This is why patriotism must be judged by conduct rather than rhetoric. A citizen who protects public property, rejects corruption, respects the law and helps a vulnerable neighbour strengthens the nation through everyday action. These responsibilities may appear modest beside the language of national power, but no country can sustain greatness if public life is weakened by dishonesty, indifference and disregard for others. An organisation that seeks to shape national character must help make civic responsibility a social habit. The purpose of patriotism is not simply to make people proud of their country; it is to make them more willing to serve it.

The RSS’ Panch Parivartan initiative offers a practical framework for that purpose, addressing social harmony, family awareness, environmental responsibility, Swa-Bodh and Swadeshi, and civic discipline. These priorities will matter only if they move beyond organisational campaigns and influence everyday behaviour. Social harmony must be visible in the rejection of prejudice; family awareness in care and responsible upbringing; environmental responsibility in the protection of natural resources; and civic discipline in respect for law and public spaces. Swadeshi must strengthen domestic capability, while Swa-Bodh should deepen an understanding of India’s own identity and strengths. The challenge is not to popularise terminology but to demonstrate results. Social transformation is measured by what changes in people’s lives, not by the number of programmes conducted.

One of the strongest themes in Bhagwat’s address is the argument that neither government action nor agitation alone can resolve every social problem. This deserves support, provided it is not used to dilute the state’s obligations. Governments must remain accountable for education, healthcare, infrastructure and welfare. Peaceful protest remains a legitimate democratic means of demanding justice and correcting administrative failure. But public participation cannot end with voting, and agitation cannot substitute for the sustained work of finding solutions. Communities that support local schools, assist vulnerable families and mobilise volunteers can strengthen public institutions. The ideal relationship is clear: a responsible state must deliver, and an active society must contribute. Neither should become an excuse for the other to retreat from its duties.

The school study cited in the address illustrates the potential of community participation. According to the address, research covering 1,296 schools across 210 districts in 21 Sangh Prants found improvements in attendance, learning levels and parental involvement where villagers participated alongside swayamsevaks. The findings should be assessed through transparent evidence and sustained evaluation, but the principle is compelling. A school cannot flourish through administrative instructions alone. Teachers need support, children need adequate facilities and parents must take an active interest in learning. Voluntary participation can reinforce these essentials, but the responsibility to provide every child with quality education remains firmly with the state. The same sense of responsibility must guide India’s approach to its young population. Demographic strength is not an automatic national advantage. Without quality education, productive employment and relevant skills, it can become a source of frustration. Bhagwat’s concern about the irresponsible use of social media and the spread of drug addiction among young people also deserves attention. Digital access without discernment can expose users to misinformation and harmful content, while addiction can damage families and futures. Government action, responsible platforms, schools and parents all have a role. Young people need digital literacy, sound guidance and access to meaningful opportunities. India cannot build a capable generation by treating these problems as peripheral to development.

Nor can it become a leading knowledge economy without encouraging scientific temper and independent thought. Cultural rootedness and intellectual curiosity are not opposing forces. Young Indians should be able to appreciate their civilisational inheritance while questioning assumptions, testing evidence and mastering emerging technologies. The same practical approach must inform Swadeshi. Self-reliance requires investment in research, competitive manufacturing and technological innovation; it does not mean economic isolation. Its success should be measured by the capabilities India develops, the jobs it creates, the vulnerabilities it reduces and the opportunities it extends to citizens.

For Northeast India, national purpose must also find expression in balanced development. Better connectivity, stronger educational institutions, accessible healthcare and sustainable employment are essential to the region’s future. Yet infrastructure must account for fragile ecosystems and the risks of floods, erosion and landslides. Scientific assessment and consultation with local communities are safeguards against costly mistakes, not obstacles to progress. Equally, national integration must respect the Northeast’s distinctive languages, cultures and histories. The region must have a meaningful role in shaping India’s future, with its people enjoying both equal opportunity and the freedom to preserve their heritage.

The centenary brings the RSS to a point where institutional experience must be matched by a clear demonstration of public value. Voluntary organisations can strengthen communities and contribute to social service, but their influence carries responsibility. No organisation has a monopoly on patriotism, and none should be beyond legitimate scrutiny. The RSS’s most enduring contribution will be measured by the extent to which its work strengthens society beyond its own ranks, encourages constructive citizenship and improves the lives of people who need support. The real test of Sangh Shakti is not how powerful the organisation becomes, but how much stronger it helps make India. A century is a milestone, not a final verdict. The next chapter must show that cultural confidence can coexist with constitutional responsibility, that discipline can deepen compassion, and that national pride can produce measurable public service. India does not need declarations of greatness in place of hard work. It needs citizens who serve, institutions that deliver and communities that refuse to remain passive spectators in their own development. That is the demanding promise of Rashtra Nirman—and the standard by which the RSS’ next century, like that of every institution claiming to serve the nation, should be judged.