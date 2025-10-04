RSS message on Vijayadashami: A call for self-reliance

Lalit Garg

The annual address of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief on Vijayadashami, the founding day of the organisation, is awaited across the nation, for it invariably brings a new message and a fresh perspective. This year, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat raised several issues that not only attracted the government’s attention but also invited serious reflection from society at large. It was no surprise that he referred to the tariff imposed on India by US President Donald Trump. The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff has posed a formidable challenge before India. Bhagwat emphasized that the most effective way to confront this challenge is by treading the path of Swadeshi and self-reliance. He underlined that Swadeshi and Swavalamban (self-sufficiency) must become the foundation of the new India. Bhagwat noted that while interdependence is a natural reality in today’s global economy, it must never turn into bondage or compulsion. India must march towards self-reliance to ensure that its control over decisions and policies does not get restricted by external forces. He clarified that Swadeshi does not mean cutting off ties with the world but rather building relationships on India’s own terms and according to its genuine needs.

The celebration of the Sangh’s foundation day was more than a ceremonial event—it was a profound declaration of India’s soul and its future. With clarity and seriousness, Bhagwat opened up a new horizon for making India a world leader. The event not only reviewed a century-long journey of the Sangh but also proclaimed its vision for the next hundred years. He firmly declared that the essence of the Sangh’s work is the creation of a “new human being” and a strong, self-reliant India. This idea may sound simple, but its implications are profound. At the root of all social and national problems lies the individual. Thus, the Sangh moves forward with the resolve to unite every section of society, for no system can undergo lasting change unless the individual’s character, vision, and conduct are transformed. The Sangh’s mission of nation-building through character-building is not measured merely in terms of its branches or programmes, but in the invisible yet powerful moral force and rising national consciousness that are slowly reshaping the country’s direction.

Bhagwat stressed that self-reliance is not limited to economics alone but is deeply linked with social, cultural, and moral values. He celebrated diversity as India’s strength while cautioning against divisive tendencies. He also proposed the idea of Panch Parivartan (five transformations), including self-awareness, strengthening family values, civic discipline, and environmental sensitivity. The positive dimensions of this message are many. If implemented sincerely, it could steer the nation’s economic and social progress onto a new path. Promoting local industries, handicrafts, and agriculture would generate employment and strengthen economic self-respect. Emphasis on Swadeshi would reduce foreign dependency and enhance India’s security and policy autonomy. At the societal level, this thinking could replace blind consumerism with sensitivity and a spirit of service. By fostering respect for diversity and communal harmony, the nation could grow more united and powerful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is not confined to economic independence either. Its essence is to strengthen domestic capacities, reduce reliance on imports, and encourage local industries while connecting development with broader social concerns. The vision clearly reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s “adopt Swadeshi” philosophy and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya—uplift of the last person. Undoubtedly, only through the path of Swadeshi and self-reliance can a new and strong India be built. The government has already underlined this, and now the Sangh chief has reaffirmed it. The time demands that this path be pursued relentlessly until the desired success is achieved. While the government must create enabling conditions for Swadeshi, society too must come forward with full cooperation. We cannot rest in the hope of an imminent trade agreement with the U.S. Even if such an agreement materialises, India must not abandon the journey towards Swadeshi and self-reliance. Dependence on trade partners should never turn into helplessness. The true solution lies in focusing on indigenous production.

Yet, this vision comes with challenges. In today’s deeply intertwined global economy, complete self-sufficiency is practically unattainable. Many technologies and raw materials still need to be sourced from abroad. If Swadeshi is promoted by restricting foreign trade or imposing excessive tariffs, it may trigger trade wars and economic tension. Therefore, the success of this message depends not on slogans or emotional appeals but on concrete policies, budgets, research, and systematic planning. From a social perspective, it is equally important that the call for Swadeshi and self-reliance does not become confined to cultural or political hues. It will only prove effective when it is embraced as a shared national goal by all sections, religions, and regions of society. Changing citizens’ habits and lifestyles is not easy, but if this change is fostered through education, incentives, and public awareness, the idea can indeed take deep roots.

Bhagwat’s message is thus a source of inspiration for building a new India. It calls upon us to take pride in our cultural and spiritual strength, to become scientifically and technologically empowered, and to engage with the world without compromising our autonomy. But to achieve this, India will need critical wisdom, practical strategies, and constant review. In the present world, international relations rest upon economic and diplomatic interests. In such circumstances, the most prudent path is to reinforce Swadeshi and make India self-reliant.

Looking at today’s global context, Bhagwat’s thoughts appear even more relevant. The world is distressed by violence, terrorism, wars, and the blind race of consumerism. The environmental crisis is worsening by the day. Mental stress and self-centred lifestyles are hollowing out humanity from within. In these circumstances, India stands as the only nation capable of offering an alternative life philosophy. India possesses not only material advancement but also a heritage of spiritual wealth. This very heritage entitles India to aspire for the role of a world teacher. The declaration of the Sangh’s centenary is therefore not limited to its volunteers alone but is a message for the entire nation and the world. The message is clear: transform the spirit of Swadeshi and self-reliance into action, build new individuals, uplift the poor, unite religions, establish social harmony, and guide the world with the inclusive life-vision of Hindutva. This is not merely a speech—it is a solemn pledge.

