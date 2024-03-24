Prof. (Dr.) Dharmakanta Kumbhakar

(The writer can be reached at drkdharmakanta@yahoo.com)

Holi is the festival of colours and happiness.

However, amidst all the happiness, every year we see that cases of skin rashes, redness, irritation, and allergies tend to double post-holi celebrations due to the chemicals used in Holi colour products. It is highly advisable to take steps that minimise the harmful health effects of Holi colour products. Here are some tips to celebrate a safe Holi:

It is better to use safe, non-toxic, skin-friendly herbal Holi colour products instead of synthetic colours. The synthetic Holi colour products available on the market may contain many harmful chemicals. According to much research and previous studies related to Holi colour products, the pastes contain very toxic chemicals and elements that can have severe health effects. The dry colours, commonly known as gulals, have two components: a colourant that is toxic and a base that could be either asbestos or silica, both of which cause health problems. Heavy metals contained in the colourants can cause asthma and skin diseases and adversely affect the eyes. Lead oxide in black may cause renal failure and also stop the learning capacity of a person. The purple colour includes chromium iodide, which causes bronchial asthma and llergies. Silver and red include aluminium bromide that may cause cancer, while red has mercury sulphide that causes skin cancer. If copper sulphate comes into contact with the eyes, it can cause an allergic reaction and blindness. Wet colours mostly use gentian violet as a colour concentrate, which can cause skin discolouration and dermatitis.

The herbal Holi colour products do not cause any harm to the skin, eyes, ears, or hair because they are devoid of harmful chemicals like lead, oxides, benzenes, etc. Herbal colours are environment-friendly, as they do not magnify the alarming levels of air and water pollution. Trying to get rid of the stubborn colours of stained skin is not an issue with herbal colours. Most of these colours come off easily with a few washes, and there is almost no need for soaps, detergents, or kerosene. Herbal colours can be made at home using naturally coloured materials such as pomegranate peels, properly powdered dried fruits, vegetables, red sandalwood powder, shoe flower extract, alma, saffron, henna powder, talcum powder, turmeric powder, ginger root powder, cinnamon powder, besan, katha, etc. Instead of causing skin diseases, these natural substances have inherent beneficial effects. If one opts to buy or purchase colours, commercially, be sure to purchase naturally made products from reputed companies and also ensure about the source. Avoid bright purple, green, yellow, and orange colours, as these are more likely to contain harmful ingredients.

Oil therapy (the application of a thick coat of oil to the skin and hair) can prevent the harsh effects of Holi colours on your skin and air. One should wash and condition their hair properly before playing with colours. If one keeps hairs dirty while playing Holi, then the pre-dirt mixes with colours. It can damage hair. Use coconut oil or olive oil on your hair properly before playing Holi so that residue from the dyes does not get stuck to your hair and scalp. The oil will prevent damage to the hair from the harsh colours.

Dryness makes skin more vulnerable to toxic colours, making it easier for the colours to penetrate deep into e skin. An oil therapy can prevent dryness as well as the harsh effects of Holi colours on the skin. Lather yourself (including behind the ear, between finger wedges, and near finger nails) in oil before stepping out for Holi, as oil acts as a protective layer for skin. Moreover, the oil makes it easier for the colour to come off later. Always use sunscreen of good quality to protect your skin before playing outdoor Holi. Immediately wash off colour from any body part that experiences irritation or itching. Apply a soothing calamine lotion or aloe gel, and avoid sunlight as it increases irritation.

It is advisable to expose less skin and hair for the colours. Wear full-sleeve and full-length breezy cotton clothes to give your skin maximum protection from the colours. Use a headband, cap, or hat to protect your scalp and hair from the colours. Avoid flashing on the face to protect your face from the Holi colours. One can wear dental caps to protect their teeth. Use a pair of oversized sunglasses and remove contact lenses to protect your eyes. Wash your eyes with plenty of clean water if any colour gets into your eyes accidentally. Consult a doctor if the irritation still persists.

After playing Holi, one should use cleansing cream or lotion, mild soap, or baby soap to wash the face and skin instead of harsh soap. The cleansing agents soothe skin while cleaning and removing colour. The harsh soap can cause dryness of the skin. Avoid using kerosene, petrol, and spirits to remove stains, as they will further dry the skin. Replenish and rejuvenate your skin after the festivities with lots of moisturizer. Rinse your hair with plenty of water to wash away the dry colours and tiny particles. One can use a soft natural shampoo that cleanses hair deeply. One can use lemon juice mixed with water or bear as a last rinse to soften and condition the hair.

Avoid playing outdoors with dry colours if you are prone to asthma or are allergic to dust and pollen. Avoid throwing water balloons from a distance, as they may injure someone. Stay hydrated by drinking water before, after, and during the festivities. Water keeps the harmful chemicals from being absorbed into the skin and also helps get rid of excess toxins. Avoid using your fingers to eat to prevent Holi colours from getting into your stomach through food, which can cause gastroenteritis. The changing weather conditions during this time of the year could make you more susceptible to colds and coughs. Avoid drinks and foods that are too cold. Go for lukewarm water instead.