The recommendation by the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to progressively phase out unsustainable sand extraction from active river channels in the country over the next three years is of strategic significance for the ecological health of the rivers in Assam and other Northeastern states. Rampant and illegal mechanised sand mining has posed a grave threat to the state’s rivers; yet, the Environment and Forest Department has largely failed to curb it effectively. Lack of transparency over sand mining permits makes it difficult for communities living along riverbanks to identify and challenge specific violations of regulations and guidelines, allowing illegal sand extraction to continue with impunity. The CEC has recommended that a time-bound roadmap shall be prepared to progressively phase out unsustainable sand extraction, alongside development of adequate alternative sources, including reservoir sediment, manufactured sand (M-Sand) and recycled construction and demolition waste, while ensuring that legitimate construction requirements are met. Even though the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, laid down a set of comprehensive rules for sand extraction to remain environmentally and ecologically sustainable, rampant sand mining using excavators and heavy machinery is a regular sight, causing extensive damage to riverbeds, affecting the natural flow regimes, and inducing riverbank erosion in several rivers of the state. Failure of the states to effectively enforce the guidelines over the past ten years required the CEC to intervene decisively and prescribe a set of recommendations for safeguarding the river ecosystem. Ironically, the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining (EMGSM), 2020, which was formulated to strengthen the regulatory regime under the 2016 guidelines, also largely remain on paper with no visible increase in enforcement despite widespread violations. The SC-constituted body observes that addressing the environmental impacts of widespread and unscientific sand mining requires a two-pronged approach. “First, there is a need to strengthen the existing regulatory and monitoring framework governing extraction from permissible areas, including the scientific desiltation of dams and reservoirs, the utilisation of manufactured sand, the identification of mineable stretches, regular replenishment studies, determination of sustainable extraction limits, environmental safeguards, digital tracking of mineral transportation and end-use, and effective enforcement.” Second, there is an urgent need to develop viable and sustainable alternatives to extraction from active river channels, particularly the scientific desiltation of dams and reservoirs, the utilisation of manufactured sand, the processing of suitable construction and demolition waste, and other alternative sources,” states the CEC report submitted to the apex court. If sustainable sand extraction is not enforced, the rapidly rising demand for river sand driven by expanding real estate and infrastructure sectors could intensify indiscriminate mining with serious consequences for riverbank stability and ecological balance. Being a largely agrarian economy, the Northeastern states are critically dependent on healthy river ecosystems that sustain river-based irrigation and recharge groundwater reserves used for agriculture, as well as for drinking and other household purposes. The CEC’s stress on developing alternative sources of sand is pragmatic, as unmet demand will only encourage illegal mining and intensify unsustainable sand extraction from active river channels. Implementing the CEC’s recommendations for the central government to initiate a time-bound National Programme for the scientific de-siltation of dams and reservoirs, in coordination with the state governments, will require expeditious statutory approvals from the government, including awarding contracts for eligible works within the next three years and establishing a structured ten-year de-siltation cycle for reservoirs identified as suitable based on scientific, technical, economic, and environmental considerations. Lessons must be learnt from poor regulatory oversight that allowed the persistence of illegal sand extraction from rivers. Making annual environmental audits mandatory for every riverbed mining lease, as the CEC recommends, is essential for ensuring compliance with lease conditions and environmental standards. It insists that the annual audit shall assess compliance with the conditions stipulated in the mining lease, Environmental Clearance and approved mining plan, including permissible extraction quantities, replenishment, riverbed and bank stability, groundwater conditions, biodiversity safeguards, transportation arrangements and pollution-control measures. Uploading the audit report on the website of the District Administration for public information and for reviewing by the District Level Task Force, clearly indicating the extent of compliance, deficiencies observed, environmental damage, if any, and corrective measures required, along with a time-bound action plan, is essential to strengthen the oversight mechanism as desired by the CEC. Making the report easily accessible on the website is crucial for the government to enable communities living near the river to notify enforcement authorities whenever they observe any deviations from the mining permit or instances of the mining agency extracting sand in an unauthorised manner. Organisations engaged in river conservation should actively assess state-level compliance with the CEC’s recommendations to strengthen community oversight and accountability and facilitate timely judicial intervention. Curbing environmentally unsustainable river sand extraction is crucial for safeguarding the rivers for future generations.