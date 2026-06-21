Sanae Takaichi's visit

Guwahati is transforming into a more beautiful city in the next few days. The objective behind this all-round effort is to present the Gateway to the Northeast as a happening metropolis to the Prime Minister of Japan. Sanae Takaichi, who took over as the 104th Prime Minister of Japan in October 2025, is scheduled to arrive in India's second-oldest continuously inhabited city on July 1. The Japanese prime minister's visit to Guwahati alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi marks a monumental diplomatic milestone. The two leaders are heading their respective nations in an annual bilateral summit, which is being held outside the national capital for the first time. As part of the annual India-Japan bilateral summit, the high-level talks underscore Assam's growing strategic prominence as the focal point of India's Act East Policy. Moving the summit outside the national capital highlights the commitment of Tokyo and New Delhi to unlocking the economic potential of Northeast India. The visiting delegation will have over 50 Japanese business leaders representing corporate giants like Suzuki, Toyota, and Itochu. The visiting delegation's primary focus is on establishing resilient supply chains and seeking investments in semiconductors, energy, and infrastructure. For Guwahati, this engagement is expected to catalyse large-scale industrial partnerships that will integrate the region more firmly into the broader Indo-Pacific economic framework. Beyond the economic implications, the summit carries profound symbolic weight. It fulfils a diplomatic objective that was originally planned for December 2019, when then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was scheduled to visit Guwahati for summit talks with PM Modi. Local security concerns and protests ultimately forced the postponement of that trip. Today, Takaichi's maiden visit to India in the heart of Assam represents renewed regional stability. It is a testament to the thriving Special Strategic and Global Partnership shared between the two nations.