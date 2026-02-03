Saving Guwahati from ecological dialysis

Deepor Beel is not just one of the 98 Ramsar sites of India; it is also the “kidney” of Guwahati city. This wetland of global importance performs the crucial function of suspending, trapping and absorbing pollutants carried by stormwaters and making available fresh clean water to sustain aquatic life for the livelihood of the fishing communities and sustain migratory birds. Environmental damage to the wetland, if it remains unchecked, will cause the “kidney” of the premier city of the Northeast to suffer irreversible harm. A recent order passed by the National Green Tribunal in January held up the mirror on administrative apathy towards gross violation of environmental norms leading to deterioration of its water quality. The NGT referred to a report of the Central Pollution Control Board in which the apex regulatory authority reveals parameters of water quality of the wetland to be beyond prescribed norms and contaminated due to the presence of faecal coliform and faecal streptococci. The NGT pointed out that the Assam State Wetlands Authority (ASWA) has filed a short, cryptic reply in their counter-affidavit in the suo moto case registered by the NGT, which does not take into account the violations/status which have been disclosed in the CPCB report. The NGT, however, noted that Assam Pollution Control Board, in its reply in August last year, also disclosed various environmental violations. Ironically, the ASWA met in July 2025 and discussed the demarcation of wetlands, protection of wetland ecosystems, their ecological importance in preserving biodiversity, recharging groundwater, and acting as natural flood buffers, etc. It is important that decisions taken in these meetings are placed in the public domain so that all important stakeholders can come up with their suggestions that can contribute towards environmental protection of the wetlands for preserving their ecosystem services. As the matter is listed for March 23, the ASWA and Guwahati Municipal Corporation, which have also been impleaded in the case, are expected to come up with comprehensive replies. Their replies revealing the factors causing deterioration in water quality of Deepor Beel is critical to preventing further contamination and restoration and conservation of the wetland’s natural water regime. Dumping of municipal waste near the wetland led to contamination of its water, which also affected traditional fishermen of the villages in its catchment. The theme of this year’s World Wetlands Day, observed on Monday, is “Wetlands and traditional knowledge: Celebrating cultural heritage.” This theme highlights the important role of traditional knowledge in sustaining wetland ecosystems and preserving cultural identity. This highlights the role of traditional fishermen who live in and depend on Deepor Beel, possessing generations of knowledge about its ecosystem and the reasons its water quality has remained fresh for hundreds of years. The pertinent question is how far their knowledge is utilised in addressing the challenges facing Deepor Beel’s conservation. Do they have enough space to come up with their suggestions when administrative decisions are taken by various departments that directly or indirectly affect the wetland? What are the processes of consultation with the community when important decisions like demarcation of the wetland and various construction activities that are permitted by the authorities concerned are made? The migratory birds which keep returning to the wetland have a symbiotic relationship with the traditional fishermen who are aware of the importance of the conservation of fish and other aquatic species for a robust number of resident and migratory birds. They do not disturb the birds, and the traditional fishermen have imposed community restrictions on fishing activities in the core areas of the wetland for a long period to prevent overfishing. They are also aware of the wetland’s importance in providing elephant herds from the adjacent Garbhanga and Rani Reserved Forests food and space for safe movement and take care not to disturb the pachyderms in their natural corridor and ranging space in the wetland. Such knowledge of coexistence with nature has evolved through close observation by the community for hundreds of years and developing their social code to ensure that the wetland, which serves as an important stormwater reservoir, and its ecology remain undisturbed for the sustainability of its ecosystem services, like providing fresh water for humans, wildlife and aquatic species and releasing clean water to the Brahmaputra. However, the traditional custodians of Deepor Beel do not have any control over pollution caused by the lack of sewage generated in the city which finds its way into the wetland through the rivers and water channels that outfall into it. Drastic change in land ownership around Deepor Beel, however, has led to shrinkage in the population which has traditional knowledge on conservation of the wetland and its ecosystem services. The spirit of celebration of this year’s World Wetland Day theme calls for documenting and preserving the traditional knowledge on Deepor Beel and taking measures to protect its ecological integrity, including land ownership by mainstreaming the traditional knowledge keepers in its protection.