SC tightens leash on stray dog management

By upholding its November 2025 directions on continuous removal of stray dogs from institutional and high footfall areas and prohibition of re-release at the original locations, the Supreme Court has tightened the leash on compliance and placed the enforcement under strict judicial oversight of the High Courts. Apart from the apex court's observation, the arguments advanced by those seeking modification of the directions and those supporting the judicial intervention lay bare the stark truth: the problem has escalated due to accumulated administrative apathy and chronic failure to effectively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The SC made a strong observation that, notwithstanding a lapse of more than two decades, the States and Union Territories have failed to undertake sustained, systematic and incremental efforts to expand and fortify the requisite infrastructure to match the steadily increasing stray dog population. Had the States and Union Territories acted with due diligence and foresight in implementing the mandate of the ABC framework from its inception, including the timely and phased augmentation of sterilisation capacity, sustained vaccination drives and the development of adequate institutional infrastructure, the present situation would not have assumed such alarming proportions, the apex court stated in its order, without a shred of ambiguity on the role the States are expected to play to deal with the crisis. The petitioners argued that removal or displacement of dogs from a given territory creates a "vacuum effect", leading to migration of unsterilised and unvaccinated dogs into the vacated area, thereby increasing territorial conflicts, dog bites, and the risk of spread of rabies. Another key argument submitted by them before the three-judge SC bench is that the continued presence of large numbers of stray dogs on streets is a direct consequence of the failure of municipal authorities to effectively implement the Capture-Sterilise-Vaccinate-Release (CSVR) model envisaged under the ABC Rules, 2023, and that underfunded, sporadic and partial execution of sterilisation and vaccination programmes has rendered the framework ineffective in practice, even though the underlying scientific methodology has been globally recognised as the most effective means of controlling the population of stray dogs, reducing dog-bite incidents, and eliminating rabies. Their argument that removal of enormous stray dog populations in institutional spaces, such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands/depots and railway stations, would require 77,000 shelters, vast tracts of land and an annual recurring expenditure exceeding Rs 22,000 crore only underscores the staggering logistical and financial implications involved. The SC, however, clarified that its directions do not mandate the establishment of new and permanent facilities across the country but rather contemplate the utilisation of existing infrastructure, including gaushalas, cattle pounds, animal shelters and other such facilities, which may be suitably augmented or adapted for the purpose. Beyond augmenting institutional and financial capacities, effective implementation of the SC mandate will demand that municipalities map existing infrastructure in detail and retrofit stray-dog shelters within the animal care facilities. By emphasising that stray dog management is a shared responsibility and is not a responsibility of the state alone, the SC made it abundantly clear that collaborative efforts between municipal authorities and animal welfare organisations, recognised non-governmental organisations, and individuals engaged in animal care, including those who profess concern for the welfare of community dogs, would significantly reduce the financial burden on municipalities. The argument advanced by those throwing their weight behind the SC directive that, despite the Animal Birth Control framework, the stray dog population in India has risen exponentially, from an estimated 2.5 crore in the early 2000s to nearly 8 crore at present, highlights a deepening and widespread public health and safety emergency that cannot be brushed aside. According to the World Health Organisation, rabies is preventable, and vaccinating at least 70% of dogs, including stray dogs, breaks the cycle of rabies transmission to humans. Even when the municipalities are engaged in mapping the existing infrastructure and retrofitting and stray-dog shelters within those for the removal of stray dogs from institutional spaces to implement the direction of the apex court, intensification of vaccination and sterilisation cannot wait. Accelerating sterilisation on a priority basis will ensure that the shelters that are coming up will not be overcrowded with unvaccinated puppies. As the SC order has settled the legal debates over the issue of removal of stray dogs from institutional space, the focus now shifts to municipalities drawing meticulous short-term and long-term infrastructural and logistical goals and ensuring that the implementation is not hampered by lack of resources - financial as well as availability of an adequate number of trained professionals. It is easier to talk about municipalities setting clear boundaries between institutional and non-institutional areas in a crowded city like Guwahati than to actually do it, because these areas are closely connected and cannot exist separately. The legal mandate is clear, and the challenge ahead is time-bound execution by municipalities and state governments.