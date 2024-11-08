Securing digital future of nation

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

(The writer is Union Minister of Communications and Development of Northeastern Region.)

A cyber-resilient India has to be built to protect citizens from the vulnerabilities

that accompany technological advancements.

In India, telecom transcends the mere functionality of connecting people; it is also a critical tool that serves to uplift those who live on the fringes of development. In the last decade, the country has witnessed a huge surge in digital connectivity. With data rates among the lowest in the world, India now has over 954.40 million internet subscribers, of which 398.35 million are rural internet subscribers. In the last decade, broadband connections have increased from 64 million to 924 million. This widespread connectivity has fuelled a digital economy that contributes 10% of our total economic landscape today and is projected to reach a fifth, or 20%, of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026. Banking services, KYC verification, digital payments, and mobile-based authentication have been the backbone of India’s digital revolution, enabling the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity services to flourish. In October 2024 alone, India recorded 126 million digital transactions on the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

However, this digital revolution also presents formidable challenges, particularly the protection of our citizens from the vulnerabilities that accompany technological advancements. The tool of convenience, our handheld devices, have also been exposed to a vector of cyber crimes such as spam calls, scam messages, unwarranted telemarketing calls, phishing scams, fake investments, and loan opportunities.

One particular challenge stands out: “Digital arrest” scams are proliferating at an alarming rate today. The modus operandi—criminals masquerading as government officials to intimidate and extort innocent individuals. Far beyond mere financial loss, these malicious practices disrupt livelihoods, erode trust, and undermine the very confidence that citizens need to engage fully in the digital economy.

However, in a swift response to evolving threats, our authorities have been proactive, disconnecting mobile connections acquired through fraudulent means and have safeguarded over ?2,400 crore through 7.6 lakh complaints, reflecting not just numbers but lives protected and dreams secured.

As we are strengthening our defences in safeguarding the digital space, it will be an exercise in futility without the support of our citizens. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent call to the citizens to “Ruko, Socho Aur Action Lo” resonates with urgency and foresight, underscoring the escalating threats in the shadows of the internet. This call is not merely a response to the rising cybercrimes but an appeal for a vigilant and proactive society. During his recent Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi reiterated the imperative to report dubious activities through the dedicated helpline 1930 and the cybercrime.gov.in portal. The emphasis on citizen participation is pivotal in the fight against cybercriminals.

Yet, as cybercriminals adapt, they have developed new tactics, employing international calls disguised as local numbers (+91-xxxxxxxxxx). This clever manipulation of calling line identity (CLI) allows these calls to masquerade as legitimate local number calls, further complicating the landscape of deception.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has actively intervened, launching an indigenously developed International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System. The tool is proving to be a formidable barrier, blocking 86% of spoofed calls—approximately 1.35 crore daily.

Central to our vision of a cyber-secure India is the digital empowerment of citizens. The Sanchar Saathi platform embodies this mission, with tools like Chakshu enabling users to report suspicious messages, calls, and WhatsApp activities. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, DoT has detected and disconnected over 2.5 crore fraudulent mobile connections, blocked more than 2.29 lakh mobile handsets, blacklisted 71,000 sellers, and registered FIRs against 1,900 offenders through Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

With the advantage of a young, tech-savvy population, we have also involved students in a grassroots initiative. College students across Bharat have stepped up as Sanchar Mitra volunteers, reaching out to communities and spreading awareness about digital safety through the Sanchar Saathi Portal. These young advocates help citizens harness the tools available for preventing telecom fraud. Since its inception in May 2023, the Sanchar Saathi Portal has garnered tremendous traction, with 7.7 crore visits and an average of two lakh daily users. The portal has also played a crucial role in tracing 12.59 lakh stolen and lost mobile phones. It has become an essential resource for citizens committed to safeguarding their digital experiences, reinforcing the notion that cyber defence and security are collective responsibilities.

In a decisive push to combat the menace of spam calls, unsolicited SMS, and telemarketing, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also implemented a robust series of countermeasures to safeguard citizens. Violations of rules will be met with stringent penalties, signalling the zero-tolerance policy in breach of digital trust. So far, TRAI has blacklisted over 800 entities and individuals engaging in unverified promotional calls, while more than 1.8 million numbers have been disconnected. This crackdown extends to SMS fraud as well, where 350,000 unused and unverified messaging headers and 1.2 million content templates have been blocked.

At the heart of our cyber defence strategy lies the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), uniting over 520 stakeholders, including 460 banks and law enforcement agencies. This collaboration enables real-time information sharing and coordinated actions against cyber threats.

In this rapidly evolving digital era, prioritising cybersecurity is not merely a precaution; it is essential for safeguarding our nation’s digital future. With a strong digital public infrastructure, a tech-savvy young population, and robust institutional frameworks, India has positioned itself as the leader in the digital ecosystem. As we navigate this complex landscape, our commitment to continuous improvement and adaptability remains steadfast. By acting upon the PM’s call, we will build a cyber-resilient India—one where every citizen is protected, empowered, and prepared to flourish in this digital era.