Securing Indian Interests in a War-Torn Middle East

The geopolitical fault lines of the Middle East have violently ruptured once more, plunging the region into what could be its most devastating conflict of the twenty-first century. The unprecedented joint military offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February 2026, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury”, has irrevocably altered the global strategic landscape. With the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sweeping decapitation strikes aimed at Tehran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, the crisis has rapidly escalated from a shadow war into a full-blown regional conflagration. In immediate response, a defiant Iran has unleashed massive missile barrages against Israeli cities and United States military installations scattered across the Gulf states. In the midst of this chaotic and highly volatile war, India is grappling with a profoundly complex diplomatic dilemma. For New Delhi, this crisis is not merely a distant foreign policy challenge but a multi-dimensional threat to its economic stability, its energy security, and the safety of millions of its citizens.

The ferocity and scale of the current hostilities are practically unparalleled in recent modern history. Driven by the explicitly stated objectives of dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme and forcing a regime change, the Washington-Tel Aviv axis has executed a high-stakes military gamble. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have prioritized breaking Iran’s offensive capabilities, targeting critical sites from Tehran to Isfahan and wiping out key naval assets. However, the Islamic Republic, despite severe leadership and infrastructural losses, has demonstrated formidable retaliatory capacity. By targeting American installations in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan, Tehran is actively seeking to raise the cost of the conflict for Washington’s regional allies, thereby ensuring the war engulfs the broader Middle East. The immediate global casualty of this rapid escalation has been economic stability and the promise of regional integration. Oil markets have reacted with predictable panic, with Brent crude surging past $82 a barrel almost overnight amid fears of a wider supply shock. The disruption of critical shipping lanes, particularly the looming and ever-present threat over the Strait of Hormuz, presents a nightmare scenario for global supply chains. As commercial vessels and oil tankers face the heightened risk of being caught in the crossfire, the spectre of severe energy shortages and inflationary spikes haunts the global economy. Furthermore, the conflict threatens to completely derail ambitious connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which relies heavily on regional peace to function as a viable trade artery.

For India, the eruption of the Iran-Israel-US war triggers immediate, existential anxieties that require deft crisis management at the highest levels of government. The foremost concern is the physical safety and security of the Indian diaspora. The broader Gulf region is home to an estimated ten million Indian expatriates who form the backbone of the region’s labour force and contribute billions in crucial remittances to the Indian economy. The rapid escalation of hostilities, accompanied by the closure of airspace, the suspension of civilian flights, and the sounding of air-raid sirens, has prompted the Ministry of External Affairs to scramble its emergency response protocols. Urgent advisories urging vigilance have been broadcast across multiple nations, and the complex logistical groundwork for what could potentially become one of the largest civilian evacuation operations in Indian history is undoubtedly being mobilized.

Equally pressing is the dire and immediate threat to India’s energy security. As one of the world’s largest consumers of energy, India imports over eighty per cent of its crude oil, with nearly half of these imports, alongside a highly significant portion of its Liquefied Natural Gas transiting directly through the volatile Strait of Hormuz. The current spike in crude prices directly threatens India’s fiscal deficit, domestic inflation targets, and its broader economic growth trajectory. Any prolonged disruption or blockade in this narrow maritime corridor would not just elevate fuel prices at the pump but could effectively paralyze critical manufacturing and transport sectors of the Indian economy. Consequently, New Delhi’s strategic management of this crisis is deeply tethered to securing alternative energy supply chains and mitigating the domestic economic fallout of a war waged thousands of miles away.

Diplomatically, India is executing a masterclass in strategic autonomy, a necessity dictated by its diverse, deep-rooted, and occasionally conflicting global partnerships. The official response from New Delhi has been painstakingly calibrated, urging restraint, prioritizing the safety of civilians, and emphasizing that the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.” This nuanced rhetoric is a testament to the exceedingly difficult balancing act India must continuously perform. On one side is its rapidly deepening strategic, defence, and technological partnership with Israel, coupled with its critical, overarching bilateral relationship with the United States. Initiatives like the I2U2 (India, Israel, the UAE, and the US) framework highlight how deeply entwined New Delhi has become with the US-allied bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate telephone diplomacy with Israeli leadership underscores the vital nature of this axis in the face of shared security concerns.

Conversely, India possesses deep historical, cultural, and strategic ties with Iran that it simply cannot afford to sever. Beyond civilizational linkages, Iran is geographically vital for India’s strategic outreach to Central Asia and Afghanistan. The India-backed Chabahar port in southeastern Iran is the absolute cornerstone of this connectivity strategy, allowing New Delhi to bypass its hostile neighbour, Pakistan, and establish a robust commercial foothold in the Eurasian landmass. Abandoning Tehran under intense Western pressure would mean jeopardizing years of diplomatic investment, losing a crucial energy partner, and inevitably ceding strategic space to regional rivals like China. Thus, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s simultaneous outreach to both Israeli and Iranian counterparts perfectly illustrates India’s steadfast refusal to be drawn into a binary geopolitical choice, ensuring that open channels of communication are maintained across enemy lines.

As the sirens continue to wail across the Middle East and the humanitarian toll steadily mounts, the ultimate contours of this new war remain dangerously unpredictable. For India, the crisis underscores the perilous vulnerabilities of a deeply interconnected globalized world, where regional conflicts can swiftly mutate into pressing domestic crises. The coming weeks and months will severely test the resilience and agility of India’s strategic autonomy. Success for New Delhi will be measured not by the military alliances it chooses to join, but by its distinct ability to insulate its domestic economy, protect its vast diaspora, and actively advocate for de-escalation without compromising its core sovereign interests.