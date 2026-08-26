Securing UPI Transactions

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is an inflection point in India’s digital payment ecosystem and marked a defining moment when its introduction in 2016 facilitated mass adoption of the new, real-time interoperable payment framework. An alarming increase in digital payment fraud underscores the need to reinforce preventive measures to retain public trust in UPI as a safe and secure payment ecosystem. In the past decade, UPI adoption has grown at an extraordinary pace, and the ease of phone-based payment has moved beyond business class to street vendors and small businesses. The flexibility of the QR code scan-and-pay interface and reduced dependency on cash have also helped small businesses to grow faster. For customers too, the ease of the UPI payment ecosystem has made everyday purchases much faster, simpler and hassle-free compared to the cash-based payment ecosystem. The revolutionary payment framework has also helped e-commerce and quick commerce scale up their businesses by making transactions faster, simpler and reliable. By facilitating traceable digital transactions, UPI has also helped more people to participate in formal economic activities, allowing financial institutions to assess the creditworthiness of an increasing number of individuals and businesses. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, shows that the country now has more than 55 crore UPI users, highlighting its mass adoption due to the ease of real-time digital transactions. The growth of the internet has made it easier for people in the Northeast region, where many areas are sparsely populated and have few banks, to use UPI and participate in the economy without relying on traditional banking, even as some bank branches lack sufficient ATMs. Digital payments have led to substantial time savings for individuals, particularly vendors and small business owners in unserved and underserved areas, as they had to stand in long queues at banks when ATMs ran out of cash to withdraw cash or deposit daily earnings. By reducing the need to keep cash at home or carry it while travelling, UPI has substantially lowered the risk of theft and snatching, which has also driven its faster adoption in semi-urban and rural areas. Such inclusivity and flexibility of UPI explain the spectacular 38-fold increase in digital transaction volume and more than triple the transaction value over the past decade. As the number of digital payment frauds, including UPI payment frauds, has surged, awareness among users, in addition to strengthening the systems against such frauds, has become an urgent necessity. Whenever a user becomes a victim of digital payment fraud, including UPI payment fraud, it shapes a negative perception about the safety and security of such transactions. Such experiences also deter new users, who become apprehensive of adopting the UPI ecosystem due to concerns over fraud and financial vulnerability. The discussion paper titled “Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds,” issued by the Reserve Bank of India in April 2026, also highlighted the rapid growth of digital payments in India and the corresponding rise in Authorized Push Payment (APP) frauds, driven largely by social engineering and instant fund transfers. The RBI explained in that paper that “a typical fraud through digital payments may not involve technical compromise of systems but mostly through manipulation of users through social engineering, coercion, or impersonation. “ Victims, acting under deception, themselves initiate and authenticate transactions, leading to ‘Authorised’ Push-Payment (APP) frauds.” Under the revised framework of RBI’s directions on compensation for small-value fraudulent digital transactions, the introduction of a one-time reimbursement facility up to Rs. 50,000 for eligible customers who become victims of digital payment frauds, subject to 85% of their net loss or Rs. 25,000, whichever is lower, is aimed at providing prompt financial relief to customers while strengthening consumer confidence in digital payment systems. To ensure people stay alert and report fraud quickly, it’s important to raise awareness among digital payment users about how to report UPI and other digital payment frauds to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and the 1930 helpline, which is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and to keep informing the public through SMS and various media channels, going beyond just the usual financial literacy week activities. The government’s recent clarification that consumers making UPI payments will not incur any transaction charges and that all person-to-person transactions will remain free has dispelled speculations about the UPI payment ecosystem. The official data shows that UPI has grown into the world’s largest real-time payment system, processing 2,366 crore transactions worth Rs. 29.9 lakh crore in July 2026; additionally, the payment ecosystem is now live in 11 foreign countries, while many other countries have shown interest. While these figures highlight the robust growth of this unique payment interface both domestically and internationally, addressing concerns about transaction safety and security is essential for its sustainability.