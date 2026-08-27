Security of the India-China border

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The security of the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China is currently one of the most sensitive and important issues. The situation is extremely complex. This issue has a profound impact not only on the future of the two countries, but also on the geopolitics of the entire Asian continent. This dispute continues in the vast and remote areas of Ladakh in the western sector of the Line of Actual Control, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the central sector, and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector. Since there is no clear geographical or administrative demarcation of this boundary, frequent conflicts arise. The situation changed after the bloody clash in the Galwan Valley in 2020.

Mutual trust between the two countries has completely disappeared, and the controlled competition that had continued for decades has now been replaced by active and aggressive deterrence measures. Unprecedented military tensions have emerged along the border. Both nuclear-armed countries have been continuously making efforts to expand their strength and influence. At present, continuous surveillance is being carried out across the entire border from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from the extremely difficult and hostile nature of this vast territory, the very high altitude, bone-chilling cold and inaccessible mountainous roads make normal military movement and supply arrangements almost impossible here. Nevertheless, both countries have accelerated their efforts to strengthen their military positions and war preparedness. According to recent information, China has rapidly expanded military bases in Tibet and Xinjiang as well as very close to the border. This is a direct threat to India’s security. To provide an appropriate response to this, India has also brought about a fundamental change in its defence policy. Developmental activities, transportation facilities and the deployment of troops in border areas have been accelerated simultaneously.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has made it clear that maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control is the key to the future bilateral relations between the two countries. The situation on the ground is quite different. The large-scale presence of troops and the continuous stockpiling of sophisticated weapons carry the possibility of deterioration of the situation at any moment. Continuous diplomatic and military-level talks are extremely necessary to resolve this sensitive dispute. There can be no question of compromising national security interests and the protection of the country’s sovereignty. At the same time, avoiding a military conflict and keeping the situation peaceful is a major challenge for India. Therefore, adopting a mature, long-term and realistic strategy to ensure the security of the Line of Actual Control has become extremely urgent.

The competition to increase military strength along the border has currently taken a frightening form. It has been reported that China has permanently deployed around sixty thousand to seventy-five thousand well-trained troops within 100 kilometres of the Line of Actual Control under its Western Theatre Command. The objective of this large military force is specific. Their main aim is to increase their ability to conduct rapid warfare in high-altitude mountainous regions.

The People’s Liberation Army of China has brought lightweight tanks specially designed for mountain warfare, sophisticated artillery and unmanned drone forces very close to the border. They remain active even in adverse weather conditions. At the same time, China has constructed several air bases in high-altitude areas, which gives its air force a rare and decisive advantage of being ready for a devastating attack within just five to seven minutes in any emergency. In contrast, the air bases of the Indian Air Force are located comparatively farther from the border. As a result, more time is required to respond. To eliminate this strategic difference, India has changed its military strategy. Abandoning the earlier defensive policy, an active and firm deterrence policy has been adopted.

The Indian Army has permanently deployed an equally capable and trained force in the mountainous areas along the border. To maintain the military balance, the Indian Air Force is also rapidly constructing new airfields and helipads in areas close to the border to strengthen its capabilities. The Indian Army’s exceptional expertise in mountain warfare is recognised throughout the world. Relying completely on this long and practical experience, India is attempting to firmly counter China’s technological and numerical superiority. The use of new and advanced technologies is an integral part of this preparation. Through artificial satellites, sophisticated radar systems and drones capable of round-the-clock surveillance, every small and major movement of the adversary is being continuously monitored.

Through such advanced systems, it has become possible to receive early information about any sudden attack quickly. Special arrangements have been made for soldiers guarding the mountain peaks. Improved accommodation, special winter clothing capable of protecting against snowfall and high-calorie food supplies have been ensured. Unlike before, troops are no longer deployed only during the summer. Even during the snow-covered and bone-chilling winter, troops of both sides remain positioned face-to-face at very close distances, guarding day and night. This frightening situation is testing the ultimate physical and mental capabilities of the soldiers. The enormous military preparations are gradually pushing the two countries towards a long-term and extremely costly conflict. There is always a possibility that any small misunderstanding or local-level conflict could instantly turn into a major and devastating war. Therefore, an effective communication system is essential to keep the situation under control.

For a long time, China has systematically built large roads, railways and strong infrastructure capable of meeting military requirements in border areas. They have constructed Xiaokang, or defence villages. Local people have been settled there, which in reality function perfectly as military posts. With the help of these well-built paved roads, the Chinese military can transport heavy weapons and troops from their bases to the border within just a few hours. According to recent military information, as a result of this advanced infrastructure, their military transportation and supply time has been extraordinarily reduced from twelve hours to just four hours.

Alongside this, India has also rapidly focused on infrastructure construction. Through the Border Roads Organisation, or BRO, new wide roads and tunnels are being constructed by cutting through difficult mountains. In Arunachal Pradesh, work has begun on the approximately 1,800-kilometre-long Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will make the movement of the Indian Army along the entire eastern border easier and faster. This road will not only facilitate the transportation of military equipment but will also make an important contribution to the economic development of the local people. On the other hand, massive projects such as the Sela Tunnel, located at an altitude of 13,000 feet, have helped maintain uninterrupted communication with Tawang and other sensitive areas throughout the year. Earlier, these areas became completely cut off from the mainland during winter because of heavy snowfall. The situation has now changed. Through these tunnels, the Army will be able to supply essential materials and weapons without interruption in any adverse weather. The Government of India has focused on the development of border villages under a special scheme called the Vibrant Villages Programme. The main objective of this scheme is to provide electricity, water, internet and improved transportation facilities to border villages so that local people do not leave their homes and move to cities. The people living in border areas are actually the country’s first line of defence. Without them, preventing espionage and enemy infiltration is almost impossible.

These projects have not only ensured military security, but have also visibly improved the standard of living of the people in peripheral areas. Although both countries continue construction activities within their respective territories, the mutual suspicion and competition created by these activities have made the border environment more tense and sensitive. With every new road or tunnel constructed, the opposing side considers it a serious threat to its security. As a result, this silent war of infrastructure development has actually turned into a powerful weapon for expanding geopolitical dominance.

Amid this ongoing military and infrastructural tension along the border, maintaining continuity in diplomatic dialogue is extremely necessary. Recently, several high-level military and diplomatic talks have been held between India and China. Through meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, or WMCC, both countries have attempted to resolve their differences.

Important discussions between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have given some momentum to this process. This step is encouraging. Alongside the participation of the top leaders of both countries in international forums such as the BRICS Summit, quiet efforts are also being made to normalise bilateral relations. However, the results of these efforts have not been as expected. India has clearly declared that normal bilateral relations with China are not possible under any circumstances until peace and complete stability return to the border. The border situation will determine the direction of the future relations between the two countries. From the Chinese side, a clever attempt has been made to present this entire sensitive issue differently. Beijing wants India to set aside the border dispute and rapidly advance economic and trade relations.

But New Delhi has directly rejected this proposal. Considering that the influence of Chinese goods in India’s huge economy remains quite high and the trade deficit is gradually increasing, the government has, alongside encouraging domestic industries to reduce this economic dependence, also tightened rules and policies concerning foreign investment. In the name of security, India has completely banned many Chinese mobile applications and strictly regulated the participation of Chinese companies in the technology sector. All these measures have functioned as a well-planned strategy to exert a form of economic pressure on China. Business interests cannot be advanced without peace being established along the border. India has strongly condemned China’s attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly made it clear that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and will always remain so in the future. In such a situation, restoring the lost trust between the two countries is an extremely difficult task. For a long-term and permanent solution, geographical demarcation of the Line of Actual Control and mutual respect are essential.

The border conflict between India and China is a broader geopolitical exercise to expand their influence and dominance across the Asian continent. The competition in military modernisation, rapid development of infrastructure and technological superiority has made the security environment of this region sensitive. India must always keep its defence system prepared to face any military challenge in the future.

Keeping a close watch on China’s frequently changing strategies and diplomacy, strengthening the country’s intelligence-gathering system is an essential step. Merely increasing the number of soldiers is not enough. Increasing investment in research into sophisticated weapons, development of the domestic defence industry and cyber security is the need of the hour. To ensure border security, alongside taking the entire armed forces forward with advanced technology, the government must also continue to give constant attention to the socio-economic development and improvement of transportation facilities for people living in the remote and sensitive mountainous areas. For diplomatic discussions between the two countries to become effective, mutual trust must return. Past experience clearly shows that there is a vast difference between China’s formal commitments and its actual activities.

Therefore, whatever decisions are taken at the negotiating table, vigilant patrolling by the forces and infrastructure construction along the border can never be slowed down. Only if India’s foreign policy and defence policy work together in harmony and in a well-planned manner will it become realistically possible to face this major challenge. The return of peace along the Line of Actual Control will be a matter of relief for the security of the entire world. But this peace can never come at the cost of national interests and sovereignty. As a strong and self-reliant nation, India must continue to take all necessary measures to secure its borders. This is the harsh reality of the present situation. Whatever changes may occur in world politics in the future, adopting a firm and uncompromising position regarding border security stands as the only reliable option for India.