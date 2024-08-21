Seeding farm growth in the climate crisis era

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

(The author is the Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Government of India)

Agricultural development and farmer welfare are among the top priorities for our government. It is our resolve to bring joy and prosperity into the lives of food givers, who are architects of our sustenance. We will make all possible efforts to fulfil this resolution. We have formed a six-point strategy to help increase the incomes of the farmers. Augmenting production, reducing the cost of farm produce, providing fair prices for products, providing appropriate financial assistance in the event of natural disasters, diversifying, and promoting organic farming are among the key aspects of this vision. The most important thing to increase production and reduce costs is good seeds, which can boost production even in water-scarce regions and in adverse weather conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated 109 new varieties of such seeds to farmers and the nation.

The agricultural landscape has evolved rapidly over the last 10 years. The challenge is now to boost production amid pressing issues such as global warming and environmental imbalance. To tackle this challenge, we will develop 1,500 new varieties of climate-friendly crops in the next 5 years. At this moment, only science can help determine the well-being of farmers. I am proud of our agricultural scientists, who are developing climate-friendly varieties of farm produce. I firmly believe that the innovations being made in agriculture will ensure the welfare of farms and farmers.

Being a farmer myself, I very well understand how good seeds are important for good production. There will be an unprecedented increase in production if the seeds are good and suitable for the nature of the soil and weather in the particular region. Modi Ji understood this and guided us to work with a broader vision in this direction. Diversity is the speciality of agriculture in India. Here, farming evolves after every short distance. For instance, farming in the plains is different from farming in the hills and mountains. We have released 109 new varieties of seeds, keeping all these differences and variations in mind. Of these, 69 varieties are for regular farming, and 40 varieties are for horticulture. The Modi government is determined and fully committed to promoting healthy food and making India a global nutrition hub.

It is our resolve to ensure that the assessment of farmers’ hard work is done properly and they get a fair price for their crops. For this, we are purchasing their produce at the minimum support price. It is our priority to increase the income of our farmers, and along with increasing production, India is also concerned about ensuring that agricultural production is safe for our health as well as our soil. Today, India is witnessing a new green revolution. Our food providers are also becoming energy providers and fuel providers. Due to the efforts of Modi ji, sectors such as animal husbandry, beekeeping, medicinal farming, flower and fruit farming, etc., are also being strengthened along with regular agriculture.

The previous governments never prioritised agriculture and farmers, whereas the farming sector has made unprecedented progress under the leadership of Modi ji. In 2013–14, the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture was Rs 27,663 crore, while in 2024–25, it increased to Rs 1,32,470 crore. This budgetary allocation is just for the agriculture department. There is a separate budget for other areas of agriculture and fertiliser subsidies. The Modi government provides urea and DAP (diammonium phosphate) to farmers at cheaper rates. The government gives farmers a subsidy of about Rs 2,100 on urea and Rs 1,083 on one bag of DAP. Farmers have become self-reliant and empowered through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a huge insurance cover for farmers in the event of crop losses.

The Modi government has taken every decision, from seeds to providing a market, to empower farmers, make farming easier for them, reduce their problems, and increase their profits. In this direction, we are developing the agriculture infrastructure through an Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. More than 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras are connecting farmers with science. Through the NAMO Drone Didi Scheme, our mothers and sisters from faraway places are also being connected with technology. Through Krishi Sakhis, we have trained 35,000 agriculture personnel in the first phase of the initiative.

Modi ji has envisioned making India self-reliant in agriculture, and we are working strategically in that direction. In the next five years, we will create 100 export-orientated horticulture clusters at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. More than 1,500 farmer markets will be integrated to improve access for farmers. Simultaneously, we are also starting the Oilseeds Mission at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore. The government is also working towards creating vegetable production clusters. This will help small farmers enter new markets and get better prices for their vegetables, fruits, and other produce. The government has also resolved that among pulses, the entire procurement of tur, urad, and masoor dal will be done on MSP.

In the Yajurveda, there is a saying of “Annanaam Pataye Namah, Kshetraanaam Pataye Namah,” which means “We bow before the producers of grains and the custodians of farms.” It is also mentioned in Krishi Parashar that “food is life, food is strength, and food is the means for all needs.” The existence of our country is incomplete without farmers, which is why farmers have been revered even in our ancient scriptures. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, and farmers are its soul. In our culture and tradition, service to farmers is equivalent to worshipping God. Today, India and our agriculture sector are moving forward steadfastly in line with Prime Minister Modi’s long-term, all-round, all-encompassing, inclusive, and holistic vision for development.

I have full faith that our farmer brothers and sisters will also become self-reliant and prosperous in this golden age of independent India (Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal). And our country’s granaries will continue to fill with affluence and prosperity. (PIB)