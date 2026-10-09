Seva, Sankalp and Sadhana: PM Modi’s 25-Year Journey

Mita Nath Bora

(mitanathbora7@gmail.com)

PM Narendra Modi’s speech marking 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government presents a deeply personal account of public life through the lens of Seva—service. Rather than describing the milestone primarily as an achievement, he uses the occasion to reflect on the people who shaped his journey, the experiences that taught him, and the philosophy that has guided his work. At the heart of his address is a simple proposition: public life is meaningful when it is dedicated to the service of the nation and its people.

The speech began with a gratitude referring to his 25 years of continuous service, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat’s CM in 2001, Modi does not attribute the journey simply to personal accomplishment. He attributes it to the blessings and trust of the people. He says that the greatest contribution to whatever he is today has come from the people and describes Janata Janardhan as a form of God. He also acknowledges the hard work of lakhs of party workers and the trust of crores of citizens as his greatest sources of strength. The citizen is not presented merely as a beneficiary of government or as a voter; the citizen becomes the source of responsibility itself. Modi said that because the country has given him so much, his responsibility towards the country is correspondingly great adding that every citizen has the greatest claim upon him. This transforms service from an occasional political activity into an ethical obligation.

A life guided by mission, not ambition

Perhaps the most revealing part of the speech is Modi’s distinction between ambition and mission. Looking back at his earlier life, he recalls his years working in the organisation and serving tribal communities and says that his political identity was that of an organisational worker. He had participated in election work without himself contesting an election. According to his own account, electoral prominence was never his primary motivation. He describes the lesson he received from childhood in striking terms: he chose to live not for ambition, but for a mission. Whatever responsibilities came his way, he said he continued to fulfil them. The objective was selfless action for the country. Position may change, responsibility may expand, and circumstances may evolve, but the underlying commitment remains the same.

Learning from every experience

Another striking element of the speech is Modi’s emphasis on lifelong learning. He recalls his school days in Vadnagar and the eagerness with which he approached learning. Even after decades in public life, he says that he continues to consider himself a student. He prays that his capacity to learn should never diminish because, in his view, the more one learns, the greater becomes one’s capacity to contribute to the country. This humility before learning is connected to another important theme: every experience has something to teach.

He said that those who contributed to his victories taught him humility, while those who caused him to fall taught him how to rise again. Well-wishers provided encouragement, whereas critics encouraged introspection. Those who supported him demonstrated the power of faith, while those who opposed him taught him about the strength of democracy. In this understanding, neither success nor adversity is wasted. Both become instruments of growth. It is a philosophy particularly relevant to public service, where criticism, setbacks and crises are unavoidable.

Service in times of crisis

Modi also interprets major national and personal experiences as lessons in service. The Morbi bridge tragedy, he says, taught him to devote himself to relief and service. The Bhuj earthquake taught him steadfastness in reconstruction. Chandrayaan became a lesson in rising after failure, while the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of collective consciousness. The important point is that he does not describe these experiences merely as historical events. He describes them as teachers.

Similarly, he says that journeys through villages and encounters with poor citizens taught him that resources may be limited, but dreams must remain large and courage must remain high. In this way, the experiences of ordinary Indians become sources of learning for the person occupying the highest executive office.

Seva as a civilisational value

For Modi, Seva is also connected with India’s civilisational inheritance. He refers to the journey from the Vedas to Swami Vivekananda and speaks of a civilisation that has nurtured great ideas for thousands of years and placed faith in humanity at the centre of its cultural tradition. He then connects this tradition with the millions of swayamsevaks whom he describes as dedicated to the selfless service of Mother India. The mantra he presents is simple: “We are servants. We are servants of humanity. Service is our dharma.”

Thus, seva in the speech has three dimensions: service to the individual, service to society and service to the nation.

“Karma is my dharma”

The philosophical centre of the speech comes through his interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita. Modi stated plainly: “Karma is my dharma.” He invokes Karmanye Vadhikaraste to emphasise the importance of focusing on one’s action rather than its fruits. He refers to Niyatam Kuru Karm Tvam as a call to perform one’s prescribed duty and Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam to underline the importance of excellence in action. He then invokes the principle of performing one’s duty continuously and without attachment. His formulation is particularly powerful: “The work must not stop. The effort must not stop.”

For Modi, therefore, work is not simply an administrative responsibility. He explicitly calls it “my sadhana towards the nation.” He defines that sadhana through action for the country and action for its citizens, while invoking Ma Phaleshu Kadachana—the principle of not being attached to the fruits of one’s action.

The speech also places public office within a larger perspective. Modi said that position, prestige and authority lose their significance when the subject is the nation. Such positions may be available elsewhere, he argues, but the opportunity to serve Bharat is priceless.

Consequently, he proposed a different way of evaluating 25 years of public life. The question should not simply be “Where have I reached?” Instead, it should be: What greater value and service has emerged from this journey?

Seva, sankalp and sadhana

The speech ultimately moves from reflection to resolve. Modi says that the 25-year milestone should not merely be a day of remembering the past; it should be a day for filling one’s resolve with new energy. He repeatedly invokes the phrase “Hum Karke Rahenge” — we will do it. That resolve is linked to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, including aspirations for India to become a top-three economy, a global manufacturing hub, a country capable of hosting the Olympics and a nation advancing further into space.

Seen through the lens of the speech itself, Narendra Modi’s conception of leadership rests on a triad: Seva, sankalp and sadhana. Seva gives purpose to public life; sankalp provides the determination to pursue national goals; and sadhana transforms everyday work into a disciplined commitment to the nation.

“For me, work is not merely a responsibility. It is my sadhana towards the nation.”