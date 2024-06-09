Sexual abuse: Do we care enough?

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist.

Can be reached at 8638716076

Abuse of any form, be it physical, emotional, technological, financial or sexual can lead to persistent detrimental effects on a person’s life. This article aims to create awareness about sexual abuse, as every adult has a role to play in the prevention of abuse. And to play an effective role, it makes sense to equip ourselves with the required knowledge about the concerned issue.

What is sexual abuse?

Sexual abuse includes any unwanted as well as unwarranted sexual encounter without consent. Sexual abuse can be of both contact and non-contact forms. Optimistic bias often reinforces the feeling that such untoward incidents cannot happen to us or the people around us. And also, sexual abuse cannot be done by people within our vicinity. But statistics have a different story to tell, as revealed in studies conducted by the Government of India. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes.

What can sexual abuse lead to?

Sexual abuse can be traumatic. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is most commonly seen among sexual abuse survivors. They may also experience depression, anxiety, dissociation, eating disorders, sleep disorders, suicidal thoughts, emotions of guilt and fear, inability to trust, hypervigilance etc. Thoughts of worthlessness and self-blame are frequently seen. They may also engage in self-harm behaviour, substance abuse etc. The psychological imprints of sexual abuse can be extremely distressing and can significantly impair different aspects of a person’s life. It can rattle a person’s sense of self and the world. The impact can persist for a lifetime.

Where and when can sexual abuse happen?

Sexual abuse can happen to people of any age and gender. Heartbreakingly, it can happen to a newborn even and also the elderly. The youngest survivor is reported to be aged two months and the oldest to be 97 years of age. Reports suggest that among children who were sexually abused, 52.94% were boys and 47.06% were girls. According to a study conducted across three States in India, four out of 10 people from the queer community reported sexual abuse before completing 18 years. Hence, it is evident that sexual abuse can happen to anybody.

Sexual abuse can happen anywhere. It’s agonising to write that sexual abuse can occur at homes, schools, offices, public transport and almost everywhere. Literature also reveals incidents of custodial sexual violence (in jails, remand homes, women’s hostels, children’s institutions etc), in addition to sexual abuse by healthcare providers (HCPs).

Who can be a perpetrator in sexual abuse?

National sexual assault hotline reveals that in eight out of nine cases of rape, the victim knows the perpetrator. Literature also shows that 93% of juvenile victims also knew the perpetrators. Studies suggest that many a time, a perpetrator could be a caregiver, a teacher, a relative, and even a parent. In case of incidents of custodial sexual abuse, 60% of the perpetrators are reported to be the institution’s staff. Unfortunately, cases of sexual abuse of patients by healthcare providers (HCP) are also reported.

We might have a scary image of a perpetrator in our minds, but a perpetrator doesn’t have to look or behave like a perpetrator (at all times). It is true that a perpetrator may have a criminal history, but it is not always a necessity. Also, it is not necessary that a perpetrator has to be an adult. There are cases revealed by literature where even minors were perpetrators. Sadly, as reports suggest, perpetrators in most cases are known and trusted by victims.

What can be done?

The goal of prevention of sexual abuse needs to be approached in a multi-disciplinary and holistic way. Some of the measures that can be considered are:

n The safety of children should be an uncompromised priority, be it at home, school or any other place the child can be in.

n Teaching a child about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ is indispensable.

n Training a child on how and whom to inform, in case they sense any breach of safety or experience ‘bad touch’.

n Children or adolescents showing deviant sexual behaviour need to be counselled. But it is also important to understand that not all sexual behaviours are pathological. Let’s understand the difference. Sexual behaviour in children (aged two to six years of age) like rubbing or touching one’s genitals etc which are transient and can be easily distracted is normal. But if the sexual behaviour is persistent, disruptive, harmful and resistant to distraction, it might need intervention.

n We always want our children to open up to us. But for them to actually do it, we must build a space of trust and acceptance. We must listen to our children and allow them to express themselves. Providing a relationship of non-judgement and respect is crucial for them to open up to us about something intense and uncomfortable.

n Once reported it is important to handle a situation of sexual abuse in a calm and well-planned way. Seeing the adult get anxious or extremely angry might make the child, scared and the child might choose not to share further. If required, experts may be consulted to explore the ways to proceed.

n Creating awareness about sexual abuse, behavioural changes in children, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) —among parents, teachers and caregivers is crucial.

n Curating a system for creating awareness, counselling parents and children about the importance of reporting such incidents, creating a judgement-free environment (as stigma is one of the major reasons why such incidents go unreported), taking required steps regarding the safety and mental health needs of the victims, and taking law-abiding actions against the perpetrator is important. Evaluation of the implementation of the system is extremely pivotal and can be a game-changer.

n Implementation of zero-tolerance rules against sexual abuse is also no less important in hospitals, offices and other public places like gyms etc.

n Assessment and evaluation of people before recruiting them in schools, hospitals and offices can be helpful.

n Motivating people to report incidents of sexual abuse (irrespective of who the perpetrator is) can never be over-emphasised.

n Media can also play a significant role. It is important to be careful of ‘what’ is shared and ‘how’ it is published. Sensationalising things might lead to detrimental effects and reinforcing of stigma, which might again lead to under-reporting. Considering the victim’s mental state should be a priority. Trial by media should be avoided, so as to allow the law and order agencies and the courts to do their work.

n In case of custodial sexual abuse or sexual abuse by healthcare professionals, every individual must be aware of their rights. Only when a person is aware, can they protect themselves or report a violation.

n Unbiased intervention by the law and order agencies can play a crucial role in building people’s confidence in reporting incidents of abuse.

Sexual abuse is a vice and unfortunately, it can happen anywhere, at any time and can be done by anyone. Preventing it is every adult’s responsibility. Hence, equipping ourselveswith the resources to carry out this responsibility is important. Just as anybody can be a perpetrator, anybody can also be a saviour. Although there is a thin line, the need of the hour is not to panic or be suspicious, but to be concerned and make ourselves aware of sexual abuse and our rights and responsibilities.

