Sharp increase in tainted leaders is a matter of concern

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The 18th Lok Sabha of India has been elected. The world’s largest democracy and record number of voters make us proud, but there are also disturbing trends in this democracy. The news is that out of the 543 Members of Lok Sabha elected recently, no less than 46 percent have criminal records, which is three percent more than the last time. In Indian politics, people with criminal image or facing criminal charges are a potential threat both to the government and the nation, in every conceivable way, which is a matter of concern for every citizen. Will the democratic purity and sanctity of the country be protected in this situation? Will these tainted people not criminalize our system over time? The latest report by the Association of Democratic Reforms, an advisory body that analyses issues including the criminalisation of Indian politics, shows that while 233 (43%) of the MPs elected in 2019 had revealed criminal cases registered against them, 251 MPs elected for the 18th Lok Sabha have revealed criminal cases registered against them, which is 46% of the total number.

A big question today is how to make Indian politics crime-free. It is not without reason that increasing interference by criminals in Indian politics has created such a problem that instead of appearing in court, an MP who is accused of kidnapping reaches RashtrapatiBhawan to take oath as a minister. Leaders like Arvind Kejriwal say in the general elections that the people should vote for AamAadmi Party in large numbers, so that he can be saved from going to jail. Here the most important question is how will we establish good governance and an honest system by giving responsible positions to such characterless and criminal elements? How will they live up to the trust of the general public? How will the doors be closed to tainted persons from reaching Parliament? In fact, on an alert initiative by the Supreme Court, political parties have started publishing the criminal records of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates since the year 2020. Certainly, the purpose of this order was to free the country’s politics from crooks tainted with criminal charges. But in reality this did not happen, because the priority of all political parties was to gamble on the winning candidates, even if they had a criminal record.

Another big question is who will be an ideal in politics then? What happened to those people who always presented the ideal picture by making every sacrifice possible? They became exemplary for millions, became ideals— whether it was in the freedom struggle, for the country’s security, upholding religion, being true to their word, or protection of their culture and identity, they sacrificed everything to fulfil their duty and promises. Heroes like MaharanaPratap, Bhagat Singh, Durgadas, Chhatrasal, Shivaji made tremendous sacrifices by abandoning all comforts of life. Guru Govind Singh saw both his sons bricked into the wall and Panna Dhay sacrificed her son for her devotion to her master. Temples should be built for such people. Even if their temples are not built, people bow their heads in reverence as soon as their names are mentioned. But the way our national life and thinking have become distorted today, our politics has become selfish and narrow-minded, our behaviour has become false, we have worn more masks than faces, it has destroyed all our values. With the rise of criminals in politics, citizens of the nation are worried and confused about the future of the country. The time has come when some people at the top will have to make Herculean efforts to protect the country’s culture and glorious heritage. A new standard will have to be set before the directionless leadership class. If a person is accused in any murder, kidnapping, or any other serious crime, then the attempt to protect him by calling him a political person, or the evil attempt to take political advantage will have to be stopped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given priority to corruption and crime-free politics, but in the battle to win elections, he too has been seen giving shelter to criminal politicians.

All political parties have given tickets to tainted candidates. This highlights the huge difference between the words and actions of political parties. The question is — what will be our future if such tainted people who formulate policies for the country, continue to be the makers of our destiny? Will people with criminal backgrounds not affect our law and order after being elected as public representatives? What will be the future of our society and system? Why don’t the leaders who talk about ideals and question the actions of leaders of other parties, take honest initiative to free politics from the dominance of criminals? Why don’t all political parties agree to ensure purity and sanctity in Indian democracy? If no serious initiative is taken timely in this direction, then the percentage of tainted leaders will continue to increase in the coming years. Along with this, the big crisis is that the dominance of leaders who have become millionaires by hook or crook is increasing in the Lower House of Parliament. This time, there are 504 millionaires among the MPs elected to the Lok Sabha. In such a situation, can it be expected that a common man who lives off his hard-earned money can ever think of becoming an MP? Tainted and criminal politicians are becoming a big irony and anomaly of democracy. It is not just about the Lok Sabha, there is such a contradiction and anomaly in the governments of various States that a leader with a criminal image becomes the Law Minister, an illiterate or less educated representative is made the Education Minister. The same happens with other important ministries. What kind of helplessness is this of political parties? Often the reality of the claim of making politics crime-free comes to the fore when the opportunity arrives to form a coalition government in a State or at the Centre. It is a matter of happiness that such helplessness has been controlled to a great extent in the council of ministers of the coalition government formed this time at the Centre.

Only one demand is heard from those who protect the nation on the borders— that after death their bodies should be sent to their homes. When we read about such things, we salute those soldiers; it seems that the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice has not died yet. But when will such an ideal be present in politics? The light of the lamp of character and morality in politics has become dim; oil will have to be poured. Whether it is the CBI raids and prison bars for ministers in the Delhi government or the coronation of criminal elements in the formation of the Bihar council of ministers, these are serious issues on which there should be an intense debate, there should be a meaningful effort to purify politics. This should be a priority of a New India, Strong India.

Everyone is scampering and jostling to assert their identity and realise their self-interest. Some try to establish their independent identity with money, some with beauty, some with scholarship, some with their behaviour. The condition of politics is even worse because here leaders resort to crime, corruption and immorality to rule over the people. There are attempts to divide the people on the basis of caste, religion, and region. But how much illusion can we nurture? Identity is not built without character, everything else is temporary. Character is a sadhana, an austerity. Political character needs daily protection and it can be achieved only with strong morale, clean image, honesty and freedom from crime. In politics, only a leader with character and morality is respectable and acceptable.