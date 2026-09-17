Shifting Assam into a faster EV gear

Assam moving three ranks up the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI), 2025, released by NITI Aayog, marks a decisive moment in transformation in the state’s transportation sector. As the index is a critical benchmark for states to assess the status of Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption, the state can refer to it to undertake necessary policy measures and intensify EV adoption to achieve its goals. Increasing EV adoption in the states is crucial for India to achieve its ambitious target of 30% EV sales by 2030, which is essential for promoting green mobility. NITI Aayog’s report emphasises that since states govern three critical pillars of the EV transition—road transport, power distribution, and manufacturing—the success of e-mobility depends on how effectively they design local policies, build the necessary infrastructure, and establish a durable governance structure. While the high upfront cost of EVs continues to pose a major roadblock in the adoption of private four-wheeler segments, charging infrastructure for long-distance travel is yet to be free from range anxieties among vehicle owners. A significant increase in the number of electric auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws in Guwahati and other places reflects a surge in commercial EV adoption driven by substantial savings on fuel costs compared to petrol-run auto rickshaws. Far lower fares compared to petrol-run auto rickshaws and app-based cabs have further boosted their demand and have now become a preferred option for many. Nevertheless, the move to enforce the regulatory norm of valid driving licences and permits for EV autos is a timely and laudable step by the Transport Department to ensure passenger safety. Enforcing the regulation is also essential to curb unchecked growth and prevent the worsening of traffic congestion in the capital city. Ironically, the continued operation of e-rickshaws on highways across the state, despite rising fatal accidents involving them, is a cause for grave concern and highlights serious enforcement gaps as well as a lack of awareness among both the owners of these electric vehicles and commuters regarding the risks of using highways. Assam has been ranked third among 12 Northeastern and Himalayan states, while Manipur and Tripura have occupied the first and second ranks, respectively, in IEMI 2025, which reflects that the state needs to accelerate its efforts in EV promotion and adoption, especially in strengthening public infrastructure to close the gaps. The report highlighted that Manipur, Tripura and Assam performed comparatively well on commercial EV adoption but lagged behind in private EV adoption. “Dispersed settlements and limited charging networks continue to constrain EV uptake, regardless of how aggressively the government and EV industry promote them across hilly and northeastern states, suggesting that the electrification strategies in these states may need to differ significantly from those in larger states,” the report notes, emphasising the necessity for these states to receive prioritised attention from the state governments in the region. The harsh reality for Assam is that, despite improving by three ranks, the state remains at 24th among 36 states and union territories, indicating that there is little room for complacency over the state moving three places up in the overall ranking. Three key recommendations made in the IMEI report, which lays out the path ahead for the state, are promoting private EV adoption by introducing vehicle scrapping incentives and low-emission zones; improving streamlined approval processes and concessional land rates for charging stations; and considering recommending EV charging infrastructure in building bye-laws; establishing R&D centres for skill development; and introducing e-mobility courses. EV sales and charging infrastructure cannot grow in silos. Without adequate rapid public charging stations along highways, EV adoption among private car owners will remain slow, even with aggressive promotion and incentives from the government and EV industry. Guwahati City getting more electric buses is a noticeable step forward toward strengthening the city’s public transport electrification efforts. The city getting more commercial EV vehicles for public transport is crucial for improving its air quality and reducing noise pollution. The electric city buses, equipped with air-conditioning, provide passengers with a more comfortable ride than non-AC city buses. However, a comfortable ride alone cannot attract more people to use these buses for daily commuting if they do not cover more bus routes and provide last-mile connectivity across every nook and corner of the rapidly expanding city. EV adoption in transport is not just a transition to a new form of connectivity – it forms a core and integral part of India’s decarbonisation initiatives to contribute towards global efforts to mitigate the escalating impacts of climate change and global warming. Initiatives, efforts, and research innovation in the EV sector, therefore, cannot be restricted to statistics of targets and achievements. How effectively Assam leverages the IEMI metrics to assess its position compared to top-performing states to close policy gaps and address implementation bottlenecks will determine the pace of EV adoption in the state. It is time that Assam shifts from incremental steps to transformative action that drives faster EV adoption among all sections.