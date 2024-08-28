Shifting truck gears to zero emission in NE

The Zero Emission Trucking has made forward movement from the conceptual stage to the implementation stage with the central government releasing the “Bharat Zero Emission Trucking (ZET) Policy Advisory.” The policy has great significance for the northeastern region, with trucks being the major transportation mode for bringing supplies of food grains, fruits and vegetables, household goods, automobiles, fertilisers, steel, edible oil, machinery, electronic goods, household appliances, and many other products to the region. More trucks running on diesel moving in and out have led to an alarming rise in carbon emissions in this ecologically fragile region. Transition of these trucks away from diesel to battery electric truck or fuel cell electric truck, then it will drastically reduce carbon emission along the roads in the region. The Bharat ZET Policy Advisory document outlines a comprehensive set of 30 policy interventions designed to accelerate ZET adoption in the country. The document highlights that by 2050, there will be an estimated 17 million trucks on the roads, and if the trucks continue to run on diesel, the threat posed to the environment due to carbon emissions will be enormous. It envisions building a robust refuelling infrastructure, which is pragmatic, as without adequate refuelling infrastructure, the range anxieties will delay the transition and adoption of alternative fuel des. Ensuring an adequate supply of solar or wind-powered electricity to the grid to power the battery charging of the trucks and the provision of sufficient charging infrastructure to reduce downtime will be crucial but involve massive investment. The advisory document identifies the primary obstacle to ZET adoption as a substantial upfront cost of almost 2.5 to 3.5 times the cost of diesel-run trucks and therefore underscores the importance of incentivising the adoption. The slow adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the passenger vehicle segment even after incentivising it with subsidies to reduce upfront cost shows that transition to EV cannot be automatic with mere incentivization. The investment in trucks and other heavy vehicles is quite large, and owners will look for consistency in policy, adequate infrastructure, affordability, and availability of alternative fuel so that there is no disruption to the to the smooth running of their fleet from one corner of the country to another. If infrastructure such as charging points and alternative fuel pumps do not come up in adequate numbers, the demand for ZET adoption will remain low, and the demand for electric cars and green fuel-powered heavy vehicles will not pick up. The policy must address the chicken and egg dilemma to make ZET adoption attractive for key stakeholders—truck owners. As the majority of the trucks and other heavy vehicles moving into the northeast region originate outside the region, the transition away from fossil fuel, whenever it happens, will have a direct impact on bringing down the carbon emission level in the region. This also holds the mirror to reflect the hard reality that a delay in ZET adoption is going to be costlier for the region, as the states, being the net importers of the different commodities, can do little to make any difference to the prevailing situation. Expansion of highways, railway networks, and construction of more bridges over the River Brahmaputra has facilitated increased movement of trucks to cater to rising demand for various commodities sourced from other states. In addition to rising demand for more freight for the region, movement of goods through the region to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar is poised to take giant leap due to deepening bilateral and multilateral trade and commerce once political stability returns to Bangladesh and Myanmar and trans-border connectivity is fully utilized. While States in the region cannot influence investment decision of truck owners for ZET adoption, the policy document provides the opportunity for the States to lobby for it by focusing on the potential growth in movement of trucks and other heavy vehicles due increased trade and commerce in the region under the Act East and Neighbourhood First policies and adverse impact of increase in fossil fuel powered trucks on fragile environment. Wider dissemination of the advisory documents among stakeholders, government as well as private sector, will facilitate debates and discussions that are necessary to make the right intervention to draw a comprehensive roadmap for the entire country. Policy discourse on ZET adoption will also help the states in the region to reflect on deficiencies in EV adoption, such as the creation of the charging infrastructure. Fast tracking of the infrastructure for the EV charging ecosystem will also help lay the foundation for the charging ecosystem for trucks and boost the confidence of individual truck owners and fleet operators. Improvements in railway freight transport and inland water cargo transportation within the region will also have a moderating impact on reducing diesel-run trucks in the short term. ZET adoption is a long-term goal, but sooner it happens, better for the region.