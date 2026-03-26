Shri Ram: The inspirer of good governance and democratic values

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Ram Navami is not merely a religious festival; it is a sacred occasion for the moral and cultural renaissance of human civilization. At a time when the world is struggling with wars, violence, terrorism, intolerance, family disintegration, political distrust, and moral decline, the life philosophy of Shri Ram is not just a matter of faith but a guiding framework for human society and global politics. The life of Shri Ram is not merely a religious narrative; it is a complete philosophy of governance, society, family, war, diplomacy, justice, and human relationships that needs to be reinterpreted in modern contexts.

The entire life of Shri Ram is filled with extraordinary qualities and inspiring ideals. He cared more about the welfare of society than his personal happiness, and therefore he set numerous examples of sacrifice. Because of such ideals of kingship, the concept of Ram Rajya—an ideal state—has remained alive in India for centuries. The idea of Indian society without Shri Ram is almost unimaginable. With the construction of the Ram Temple, a powerful spiritual and cultural centre has emerged, which can also create a positive environment for realising the long-cherished dream of Ram Rajya. The Ram Temple can evolve as a centre of life values and a laboratory of ethical living because the character of Shri Ram has the potential to establish peace, non-violence, harmony, and human unity not only in India but across the world.

In the context of ongoing global conflicts such as tensions in the Middle East and the Russia–Ukraine war, and the looming fear of larger global conflicts, there is a strong need to universalise the ideals of Shri Ram so that humanity may live in peace and security. The life of Shri Ram, first and foremost, teaches the principle of Maryada—ethical restraint and moral discipline. The biggest crisis of the modern world is the crisis of restraint—there is no restraint in politics, society, family life, or even in international relations. Shri Ram’s life teaches that restraint and ethics are more important than power. Despite having the strength and capability to claim the throne, he chose to honour his father’s word and social ethics over personal ambition. If global politics could incorporate ethics and restraint, many wars could be avoided. If nations abandon expansionist policies and adopt justice-based policies, world peace would become possible.

Shri Ram’s philosophy of war was very different from modern warfare. He never considered war as the first option; for him, war was the last resort. First came dialogue, then diplomacy, then negotiation, and only when all options failed did he choose war. This model—dialogue, diplomacy, negotiation, and finally war—can serve as an ideal framework for modern international relations. Adopting this sequence in the modern world could minimise conflicts.

Shri Ram also represents the ideal of good governance, known as Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya does not mean a religious state; it means a just, equitable, secure, prosperous, and ethical governance system. In Ram Rajya, there was no distance between ruler and people, governance was accountable, justice was swift, society was fearless, and economic inequality was minimal. Today, despite democracy, the distance between people and government is increasing, and politics is becoming a means of power rather than service. Shri Ram’s governance teaches that the purpose of governance should be service, not power. If modern democracies draw inspiration from Ram Rajya, democracy can become more humane and responsible.

The life of Shri Ram is also a great example of family values. In today’s world, families are breaking apart, communication between generations is declining, and relationships are increasingly based on self-interest. Shri Ram set ideals as a son, brother, husband, and friend. The relationship between Bharat and Ram remains one of the greatest examples of sacrifice and love in human history. If families replace rights with duties and selfishness with sacrifice, half of society’s problems would disappear. From a social perspective, Shri Ram’s life is equally significant. He respected and embraced people from all sections of society—Kevat, Shabari, Jatayu, Sugriva, and Hanuman each represented different sections of society. Shri Ram achieved victory by including everyone in his mission. This is a powerful lesson in social harmony. A nation becomes strong not merely through economic growth but through social unity and moral integrity.

Shri Ram’s life also teaches that a great nation is not built merely by military strength or economic power but by character. If citizens are ethical and disciplined, the nation automatically becomes strong. Today, national strength is often measured only in terms of military and economic power, but Shri Ram’s life teaches that moral power is the greatest power. Ravana had more wealth, knowledge, army, and power, yet he was defeated because he lacked moral strength. This is a profound message for the modern world. Today, when the world faces existential crises, environmental crises, war crises, and moral crises, Shri Ram’s life offers the philosophy of balance—balance between power and peace, rights and duties, enjoyment and sacrifice, state and society, family and individual life. This balance alone can save human civilization.

Ram Navami does not merely ask us to worship Shri Ram; it asks us to bring his ideals into our personal lives, society, and national policies. If global politics learns from Shri Ram’s war ethics, if democracy learns from his governance model, if families learn from his values, and if society learns from his social harmony, then the dream of an ideal society and an ideal nation can become reality. Today, the need is not only to build temples of Ram but also to build Ram within ourselves. When Ram is born within individuals, Ram Rajya will emerge in society. Ram is not merely history; Ram is not merely faith—Ram represents the moral future of human civilization. That is the true message of Ram Navami.