The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an 11,200-MW hydropower and water storage initiative on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh, has sparked intense debate between the government and local indigenous communities in recent weeks. As has been repeatedly reported in the media, local communities and organizations have raised several critical objections to it. There is a genuine fear among the local communities of displacement and land loss. Leaders of local communities opposed to the dam project have apprehended that the proposed reservoir will completely submerge as many as 27 villages across the Upper Siang and Siang districts, apart from indirectly affecting over 50 more villages, thus potentially displacing roughly 1.5 lakh people. Leaders of the local communities have also pointed out that the tribal communities living along the river view the Siang as central to their history, identity, and religious beliefs. They also fear losing fertile agricultural land, fishing grounds, and sacred ancestral sites. Environmentalists and activists, on the other hand, have highlighted the ecological fragility of the Eastern Himalayas and the high risk of constructing a massive dam in Seismic Zone V, an area prone to severe earthquakes and landslides. Local groups have also demanded an immediate halt to pre-feasibility survey work, alleging inadequate public consultation and lack of transparency. It is at this juncture that Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stated that concerns over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will be addressed through dialogue without compromising local culture, traditions, or religious beliefs. Shah, who was on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh this weekend, also assured people of the Siang Valley that the government aims to find a way forward through positive dialogue and urged them to share their concerns with the Union Home Ministry via the state government. Shah has also reportedly given assurances around taking people into confidence and offering rehabilitation measures. Officials view the project as important for energy security, regional development, and countering upstream hydropower construction by China on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which enters India as the Siang.