Significance of Lakshmi Puja in Assamese society

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Shri Shri Lakshmi Puja holds immense significance in the life of Assamese society as a vital religious festival. Celebrated in the serene and enchanting atmosphere of autumn, just after the exuberance of Durga Puja, on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, when the moon, adorned with its sixteen phases, illuminates the earth with radiant light, the Hindu people of Assam worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, peace, and fame, infusing their lives with hopes of abundance. This puja is not merely a part of religious rituals; it is a profound reflection of Assamese culture, beliefs, and philosophy of life. From homes to courtyards, from entrances to altars, every space is prepared with the glow of lamps and cleanliness to welcome the goddess. Through this festival, Assamese people not only seek the blessings of the goddess but also express deep reverence for the beauty, order, and harmony of life. The significance of Lakshmi Puja stands as an invaluable asset in Assamese society.

The importance of Lakshmi Puja in Assamese society is boundless. Through this puja, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, peace, and happiness in their homes. Celebrated on the full moon day of Ashwin, this puja is known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. The term ‘Kojagari’ means ‘Who is awake?’—through this question, devotees stay awake at night, awaiting the arrival of the goddess. According to folklore, on this night, Goddess Lakshmi rides an owl and visits the mortal world, inspecting every household. To facilitate her arrival, homes, courtyards, and entrances are illuminated with lamps and candles. Through this tradition, the Assamese society expresses reverence for the goddess while emphasising the importance of cleanliness and beauty. It is believed that a clean and pure environment makes it easier to receive the goddess’s blessings. This belief further highlights the significance of order, cleanliness, and harmony in Assamese life. The atmosphere, adorned with the glow of lamps in every corner of the home, creates a spiritual and aesthetic beauty that evokes peace and devotion in the hearts of devotees. Through this tradition, Assamese society not only expresses religious faith but also demonstrates its commitment to the beauty and order of life.

Lakshmi Puja is deeply intertwined with the agrarian lifestyle of Assamese society. Agriculture forms the foundation of the Assamese people’s livelihood. Paddy, rice, and other agricultural products are considered symbols of Lakshmi. During this puja, devotees worship before a pot, a vessel, or an idol made of paddy. The importance of paddy in Assamese society is immense, as it is not only a source of food but also a symbol of prosperity and happiness. During Lakshmi Puja, altars are adorned with paddy sheaves, rice, and other agricultural products. Through this tradition, Assamese people express gratitude and reverence for nature. In the agriculture-dependent Assamese lifestyle, a sheaf of paddy is regarded as a sacred symbol representing the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. This belief reflects the deep connection of Assamese society with nature and the beauty of its values. This philosophy of coexistence with nature is a significant aspect of Assamese culture. Through Lakshmi Puja, Assamese people not only uphold their religious beliefs but also keep alive their philosophy of life through deep reverence and gratitude toward nature.

On the day of Lakshmi Puja, a festive atmosphere envelops every Assamese household. Preparations begin days in advance, with family members busily engaged in arranging for the puja. Women of the household take on the responsibility of gathering puja materials and preparing prasad. Traditional foods such as ‘mah-prasad’, ‘laru’, ‘khichiri’, and ‘payas’ are offered to the goddess as ‘bhog’. Each of these prasad items is an integral part of Assamese culture. During the preparation of prasad, women pay special attention to cleanliness and purity, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in a clean and pure environment. Through these preparations, all family members come together, strengthening bonds of cooperation and harmony. The festive atmosphere of the puja celebrates not only religious devotion but also familial unity and the warmth of relationships. When all family members participate in the puja activities together, it fosters a sense of unity and love within the family. Through this tradition, Assamese society not only observes religious rituals but also upholds the values of mutual respect and cooperation among family members.

The folk beliefs and traditions associated with Lakshmi Puja further deepen the significance of this festival. On this day, devotees stay awake at night, awaiting the arrival of the goddess. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, riding an owl, descends to the mortal world in the tranquil atmosphere of the night. To illuminate her path, homes, courtyards, and interiors are adorned with lamps and candles. Through this tradition, Assamese society expresses its deep faith in light, which is considered a symbol of knowledge, purity, and prosperity. Thus, by illuminating their homes with lamps, devotees hope to receive the goddess’ blessings. This belief reflects the Assamese society’s reverence for light and its faith in positive energy. The glow of lamps creates a spiritually serene and devotional atmosphere in the home, deepening the devotees’ reverence and devotion toward the goddess. Through this tradition, Assamese society not only expresses religious faith but also reaffirms its commitment to the beauty and purity of life.

Another significant aspect of Lakshmi Puja is the worship of the goddess in her various forms. In Hinduism, Goddess Lakshmi is revered as the deity of wealth and prosperity. Her eight forms—Adi Lakshmi, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Veera Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi, and Vidya Lakshmi—each hold unique significance. Adi Lakshmi is considered the primordial energy of creation, symbolising the origin of life. Dhana Lakshmi represents wealth, while Dhanya Lakshmi symbolizes the abundance of food. Gaja Lakshmi represents agricultural prosperity, and Santana Lakshmi signifies the happiness and prosperity of children. Veera Lakshmi and Vijaya Lakshmi represent courage and victory, while Vidya Lakshmi is the deity of knowledge and education. Through the worship of these diverse forms, devotees seek the goddess’ blessings in all aspects of life—wealth, food, children, courage, victory, and knowledge. This belief reflects the multifaceted philosophy of Assamese society, which values prosperity in all dimensions of life, not just material wealth. Through the worship of these forms, Assamese people express their aspirations for prosperity and peace in every aspect of life.

The mythological stories associated with Lakshmi Puja further enrich the festival’s significance. According to mythology, Goddess Lakshmi is the consort of Lord Vishnu. Due to her restless nature, she never stays permanently in one place. It is said that Brahma declared that if Lakshmi were to reside permanently with one person, that individual might become arrogant and engage in wrongdoings. Thus, through her transient nature, she bestows her blessings based on the deeds of her devotees. This story emphasizes the importance of morality, righteous actions, and a pure lifestyle in Assamese society. It is also believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu is essential to receive Lakshmi’s blessings, as she remains under his influence. This belief reflects the complementary relationship between husband and wife and the importance of mutual respect in Assamese society. It is believed that when a husband and wife perform the puja together, it creates an atmosphere of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the household. This belief further underscores the importance of familial unity and mutual respect in Assamese society.

The tradition of creating alpana during Lakshmi Puja is also highly significant. Homes are decorated with alpana made from rice powder, adorning altars and entrances. These alpanas feature designs of the goddess’ favourite lotus flower, paddy sheaves, and other symbols. This tradition is not merely an artistic expression but a symbol of reverence for the goddess and love for beauty. The environment, adorned with flowers, paddy, and lamps in every corner of the home, creates a spiritual and aesthetic ambiance. Through this tradition, Assamese women express their artistic skills and creativity, enriching the cultural heritage of society. The alpana creates a sense of beauty and sanctity in the home, preparing the way for the goddess’ arrival. Through this tradition, Assamese society expresses not only religious devotion but also its love for art and beauty.

The moonlight holds special significance on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is believed that on this day, the moon showers nectar. In some places, payas is prepared and placed under the moonlight to absorb its positive energy. Through this tradition, Assamese society expresses its deep connection with nature and faith in its energy. Moonlight is considered a symbol of peace, purity, and prosperity. This belief reflects the Assamese society’s reverence for nature and the beauty of its spirituality. Through the payas placed under the moonlight, devotees hope to receive the goddess’ blessings and the energy of nature. Through this tradition, Assamese society not only upholds religious beliefs but also keeps alive its philosophy of life through its deep connection with nature.

The collective efforts of all family members during Lakshmi Puja further enhance the festival’s significance. The tradition of reciting Lakshmi’s charita or panchali during the puja is also highly meaningful. Through this, devotees listen to the tales of the goddess’s glory and seek her blessings. The distribution of prasad at the end of the puja strengthens the bonds of harmony and love among family members. Through this tradition, Assamese society celebrates not only religious devotion but also familial unity and the importance of relationships. The participation of all family members in the puja creates an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the household. Through this tradition, Assamese society further emphasizes the importance of familial unity and mutual respect.

Through the significance of Lakshmi Puja, Assamese people express not only their aspirations for wealth and prosperity but also their reverence for prosperity, peace, and harmony in all aspects of life. With the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, may every Assamese household be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity—this is our heartfelt wish to all on this sacred occasion of Lakshmi Puja.