Silicon souls & sacred vows: Pope Leo XIV, Anthropic and the moral politics of AI

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

When Pope Leo XIV formally announced his inaugural encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence, signed on May 15, 2026, and publicly presented on May 25, it sent immediate and profound shockwaves through traditional religious communities and the high-tech corridors of Silicon Valley. Reactions varied sharply across global demographics: traditionalists praised the Vatican for directly confronting the existential encroachment of digital technology on human spirituality, while tech executives and secular observers expressed cautious alarm or defensive scepticism over the Church’s bold intrusion into software governance. An encyclical is a circular letter traditionally issued by a religious leader—most commonly the Pope in the Roman Catholic Church—to guide bishops, clergy, and the faithful on matters of doctrine, morals, discipline, or social issues.

Yet, this historic pronouncement did not materialise in a vacuum. Just months later, a stunning investigative report published in The New York Times by Elizabeth Dias on September 29, 2026, revealed that artificial intelligence firm Anthropic had been quietly inviting priests, monks, rabbis, Sikh scholars, evangelical leaders, and African Indigenous thinkers from across the globe to participate in high-stakes, closed-door seminars. The company’s underlying goal was as audacious as it was intensely controversial: to influence their collective views on Claude, its flagship AI chatbot, while navigating the profound philosophical labyrinth of machine consciousness and moral agency.

To truly grasp the weight of Magnifica Humanitas, one must trace its historical roots back to Pope Leo XIII’s landmark 1891 encyclical, Rerum Novarum, which addressed the profound social dislocations wrought by industrial capitalism. By timing the release of Magnifica Humanitas to coincide with the 135th anniversary of that encyclical, Leo XIV deliberately framed the digital revolution as the contemporary equivalent of the nineteenth-century industrial transformation. However, the encyclical warns that algorithms do not merely reorganise production like factory machinery; they fundamentally reshape how human beings encounter information, make deeply personal decisions, represent their identities, and perceive their own cognitive capacities. Consequently, the central policy question shifts dramatically. Asking whether an artificial intelligence model can execute a task more cheaply is entirely different from asking whether its deployment strengthens or fractures the human communities affected by it. Technology may dramatically increase an organisation’s operational output while stealthily eroding workers’ collective bargaining power, dulling professional judgment, and concentrating unprecedented decision-making authority in the hands of a microscopic corporate elite. The encyclical insists that true human progress and mere technological accomplishment must never be conflated.

At the theological heart of the encyclical lies a fierce defence of human dignity that resists being measured by computational throughput, market productivity, or algorithmic efficiency. In an era when AI benchmarks routinely surpass human performance in raw calculation and data recall, vulnerable populations risk being viewed not merely as economically disadvantaged but as entirely obsolete. Leo XIV severs the link between human worth and competitive output, arguing that human beings possess intrinsic value rooted in creation, the Incarnation, and communion long before they demonstrate their utility. This philosophical stance directly confronts transhumanist and posthumanist fantasies that treat human biology as an awkward draft awaiting digital correction. Furthermore, scholarly analysis requires a rigorous distinction that public discourse often blurs: intelligence is not consciousness. While intelligence encompasses problem-solving, pattern recognition, and rapid reasoning, consciousness denotes subjective sentience—the qualitative internal experience of what it feels like to exist as a distinct entity. While Leo’s encyclical firmly rejects identifying current AI systems as morally responsible persons, Anthropic has publicly courted deliberate ambiguity regarding whether its models might possess welfare-relevant experiences. Scientific evaluations proposed by Patrick Butlin and colleagues attempt to anchor these debates in empirical indicators derived from competing theories of mind, yet they remain plagued by calibration hurdles and cross-substrate inference perils [the epistemic, logical, and engineering risks that arise when a measurement framework, test, or reasoning model developed for one substrate (typically the biological human brain) is transferred to an entirely different substrate (such as artificial intelligence, non-human biological species, or distributed machines) without proper modification].

Elizabeth Dias’s investigation illuminated why an advanced technology company would spend months consulting religious leaders and theologians. Anthropic’s outreach pursued multiple strategic objectives. First, it was a technical and philosophical pursuit: the company’s evolving constitution seeks to guide Claude through broad behavioural dispositions and character traits rather than rigid lists of forbidden words, mirroring ancient traditions of virtue ethics. Religious traditions possess millennia of wisdom regarding character formation, disciplined self-examination, and moral correction under intense pressure. Second, technology firms face acute anxiety over moral errors and are considering precautionary measures in case future models prove capable of suffering. Third, religious institutions offer what code cannot: moral standing, social trust, and cultural legitimacy. By engaging global faith leaders, companies seek symbolic credibility in a hyper-competitive marketplace. However, this corporate-theological crossover introduces profound dangers, notably “moral extraction”. As reporting by the Associated Press highlights, reducing rich spiritual traditions to portable ethical modules risks flattening belief systems whose vitality is anchored in living rituals, communal relationships, and complex institutional structures. When corporations control which tenets are adopted, pluralistic consultation merely serves to legitimise corporate authority rather than genuinely democratise it. Furthermore, early nondisclosure requirements created a structural imbalance in which the company controlled access while outsiders assessed claims they could not independently investigate.

The moral horizon of Magnifica Humanitas extends far beyond chatbot behaviour to encompass the fabric of art, education, and labour. In an address to artists on October 2, 2026, the Pope distinguished authentic human art from machine-generated mimicry, noting that true artistic creation emerges from lived human experience, suffering, and transcendence rather than mere aesthetic arrangement. Similarly, in education, reliance on automated answers risks degrading the critical faculties of young learners. In the realm of labour, an AI interface may converse with exquisite courtesy while concealing an intensely exploitative global production pipeline. Crucially, the encyclical’s warnings converge with recent debates surrounding AI welfare, corporate liability, and statutory provisions such as Section 230 [Section 230 of the United States Communications Act of 1934 (enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996) is a federal law that provides legal immunity to online service providers and internet users regarding content posted by third parties]. Features that allow models to terminate harmful chats or usage policies that prohibit cruelty towards chatbots do not confer legal personality or establish genuine machine sentience. In a decisive intervention on October 30, 2026, Pope Leo XIV warned that granting legal rights or personhood to artificial systems would merely obscure human accountability, leaving injured citizens to battle an impersonal corporate shield.

Ultimately, the convergence of papal social teaching and corporate theological outreach exposes two distinct paradigms of AI ethics: one focused on engineering a well-behaved model, and the other demanding institutional accountability to society. Magnifica Humanitas insists that technological capability does not confer moral sovereignty over human futures. True progress requires independent supervision, enforceable regulatory standards, and open channels for public scrutiny and contestation. Future engagement must include workers and broader affected communities. Companies must distinguish raw empirical findings from rhetorical moral metaphors. As we navigate this complex algorithmic age, we must heed the timeless philosophical wisdom captured by German-born American political thinker Hannah Arendt: “The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never made up their mind to be either good or evil.”

When the flower blooms, the bees come uninvited

— Ramakrishna