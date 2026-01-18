Sleep and be joyful

The average Indian is sleeping less, with numerous surveys indicating a significant portion of the population, often over 50-60%, getting less than the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep. This has made India one of the most sleep-deprived nations globally due to factors like work pressure, screen time, and urban stressors. This widespread sleep deficit is linked to rising sleep disorders and impacts both physical and mental health. Sleep is crucial for good health. It repairs the body, boosts the immune system, regulates hormones, and supports cardiovascular health, thus reducing chronic disease risk. Moreover, sleep has also been identified as an essential ingredient for creativity. It is also essential for memory consolidation, forming new neural connections, problem-solving, and emotional processing, thus allowing the brain to link ideas and generate novel solutions. Deep sleep, on the other hand, plays a vital role in cognitive function and innovative thinking. Research has shown that sleep and happiness are deeply connected. It has been said that adequate, quality sleep helps regulate emotions, boosts positive feelings, reduces irritability and stress, enhances brain function, and improves overall life satisfaction. In sharp contrast, sleep deprivation does the opposite, making the person moody, anxious, and less able to enjoy life. As one experiences deep sleep, the body repairs tissues and muscles, balances hormones and regulates appetite. Sleep also strengthens the immune system, helping fight off illness, and lowers the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Studies have also confirmed that sleep improves focus, concentration, learning, and memory. Sleep is also considered a foundational pillar of overall well-being, acting as a critical period for the body and mind to repair, consolidate memories, regulate emotions, and maintain physical health, impacting everything from cognitive function and mood to immune response and chronic disease risk. Consistently poor sleep heightens risks for serious issues like heart disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders, while sufficient, quality rest enhances focus, strengthens immunity, and promotes a healthier, longer life, making prioritising sleep as essential as diet and exercise for holistic health. The cumulative effect of good sleep is significant; studies suggest adequate sleep can add years to our lives, reducing risks for heart attack, dementia, and other chronic conditions. Establishing healthy sleep hygiene – consistent schedules, calming bedtime routines, and a conducive sleep environment – is therefore not a luxury but a fundamental component of a healthy lifestyle, just as vital as nutritious food and regular movement. Prioritising sleep is an investment in our present vitality and future health, enabling us to function better, feel better, and live longer.